Healthy Whole Chicken Recipes

Juicy on the inside and crisp on the outside--Is there anything better than a whole roasted chicken? It's an easy and beautiful main dish for entertaining or a great tool for meal prep--just roast once to eat all week. Plus, these healthy recipes have almost half the amount of sodium of a grocery story rotisserie chicken.

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken

This rich-tasting but better-for-you creamy chicken soup has a delicious chicken pot pie feel to it. We call for rotisserie chicken to streamline your prep time--look for a nice big one with lots of breast meat on it. Pair this comforting and easy soup recipe with a green salad, or, if you're really hungry, a grilled cheese sandwich.
By Karen Rankin

Basic Whole Roast Chicken

This roasted chicken recipe may be the most useful recipe you'll ever find. It's a meal on its own or the start of any recipe that calls for cooked chicken--perfect for meal-prepping lunches or dinners to have throughout the week.
By Robin Bashinsky

Air-Fryer Rotisserie Chicken

Replicate the flavor, lovely burnished skin and moist texture of a classic rotisserie chicken with this easy recipe for cooking a whole chicken in your air fryer. With just a handful of ingredients and 10 minutes of active time, you get a roast chicken with lemon and herbs that's a remarkable doppelganger for a deli chicken right after it comes out of the rotisserie--before it gets shriveled and dried out from sitting in the deli's holding case for hours. Serve this chicken with your favorite veggie sides for a healthy weeknight dinner or weekend supper. And if you're hosting a dinner party, cooking your main course in the air fryer is also a great way free up oven space for casseroles, rolls and other dishes.
By Robin Bashinsky

Slow-Cooker Lemon, Garlic & Sage Chicken

When making a whole, slow-cooker chicken, it's best to buy a better-quality chicken such as one from a farm stand. The flavor and texture of the bird will hold up best over the long cook time. Also, leaving the skin on during cooking will ensure that the chicken stays moist. If you have leftover chicken, use it for a chicken soup or in a chicken salad sandwich. For a beautiful presentation, serve the chicken surrounded by fresh sage leaves and roasted, halved lemons and garlic heads.
By Cooking Light

Lemon-Herb Roasted Spatchcock Chicken & Potatoes

The name might be funny, but the results are awesome. Spatchcock chicken cooks faster than roasting a whole chicken. The bird cooks quickly and evenly, with more skin exposed to get crisp in the oven. If you're uncomfortable cutting the chicken and removing the backbone yourself, ask your butcher for help. Roasted fingerling potatoes round out this easy, one sheet-pan dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Ballotine with Creamy Leek & Chestnut Stuffing

This traditional French dish is delicious, impressive meal for when you are up for an extra challenge. We’re not going to lie—deboning a chicken and rolling it into a ballotine takes time and skill. Our recommendation: get your butcher to debone the bird, then you can stuff and roll it.
By Nora Singley

Two Simple Herb-Roasted Chickens

We've included a basic herb combination in this recipe for roasting two chickens at once, but season your chicken with whatever herbs you like. Though we like to roast two chickens at once, you can also easily halve all the ingredients and just roast one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Roast Chicken

There's no reason to get overly fussy with complicated techniques for a flavorful, rich and simple roast chicken, the ultimate comfort food.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Roast Chicken & Carrots

Nothing says comfort like a roasted whole chicken, but it can take a while to cook. Using parts instead puts this easy roast chicken on the weeknight menu. Fresh herbs, lemon juice and capers in this Italian salsa verde sauce brighten things up.
By Devon O'Brien

Roast Chicken with Pomegranate Glaze

This sweet-tart pomegranate molasses glaze is delicious combined with the citrusy sumac spice rub, and gives the roasted chicken a dark, ruby luster. Rub the chicken earlier in the day, or overnight, for the best flavor.
By Romney Steele

Roast Chicken with Preserved Lemon & Braised Vegetables

The pulp and rind of Moroccan preserved lemons is all you need to lift a pedestrian roast chicken into the realm of the exotic!
By Kitty Morse

Slow-Cooker Chickpea & Tomato Stewed Chicken

Cooking the chicken in the butter ups the poultry's succulent flavor. Using the drippings that remain in the pan to cook other ingredients--onion, garlic and tomatoes--builds even more deliciously complex flavor into the dish. Garnish with additional fresh rosemary sprigs, if desired.
By Cooking Light

11 Rotisserie Chicken Recipes to Get Dinner on the Table ASAP

Grandma's Polish-Style Roast Chicken

Serve this spice-roasted chicken with buttered egg noodles and steamed green beans.
Spice-Roasted Chicken & Lemon Potatoes

Crispy Roast Chicken

Roasted Chickens

Chicken Tagine

Asian-Style Brined Chicken Hindquarters with Sesame-Cilantro Pesto

Brining the chicken before grilling ensures that it's juicy and tender. A sesame-cilantro pesto, with ginger, mint, and crushed red pepper, is the perfect topping for this Asian-style main dish.

Oven-Roasted Whole Chicken

This recipe proves that learning how to roast a whole chicken can be easier (and more delicious) than you thought. For extra-crispy skin, remove the chicken from the brine, dry with paper towels and refrigerate for an additional 24 hours before roasting.
By Summer Miller

Roasted Chicken with Lemon and Roasted Root Vegetables

A golden-brown roast chicken served with potatoes, carrots, and onions makes a special meal for family and friends.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Baked over Mushroom Dressing

Roasting a chicken on top of a three-mushroom stuffing keeps it moist and juicy. This is a comfy treat any winter night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken with Banyuls Wine & Charred Zucchini

The bird is spatchcocked and grilled in this five-ingredient chicken recipe, cutting cooking time in half. A glug of Banyuls, a fortified red wine from the Occitanie region of France, adds special flavor to an otherwise-simple marinade. Try NV Domaine La Tour Vieille Banyuls Reserva ($27).
By Emily Monaco

Herb & Lemon Roast Chicken

Even if you're only feeding four, it is a good idea to roast two chickens at once. It takes the same amount of time and then you have leftovers to use for sandwiches, soup or salad.
By Ruth Cousineau

Taco Pasta Salad

This taco pasta salad recipe has all our favorite taco fillings dressed in a creamy salsa dressing. We like how fresh avocado, tomatoes and onion brighten this pasta dish, but feel free to add your favorite taco toppings--corn, black beans or jalapeños just to name a few--to give it your own spin.
By Sarah Epperson

Chicken with Garlic Galore

Garlic gets sweet and mellow when roasted in this recipe. Squeeze the cloves from their skin, and eat with the chicken or spread on bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roast Chicken with Citrus & Thyme

The combination of citrus and thyme infuses both chicken and gravy with a fresh herb flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken with Creamy Dill & Leek Sauce

This creamy roast chicken recipe was inspired by a dish made in Turkey, where whole fish are cooked on a bed of potatoes and dill. Comforting and filling, this healthy chicken recipe is perfect for a dill enthusiast, but other herbs, like parsley or thyme, work just as well.
By Diana Henry

Stack it Up Chicken Salad

This 30-minute, low-calorie, one-dish chicken salad recipe is crunchy, filling, and flavorful. It calls for a rotisserie chicken and fresh fruits and vegetables, and meets the guidelines for a diabetic recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
