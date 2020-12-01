Diabetic Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

From our Lattice-Topped Apple Pie to our Cranberry Crumb bars, these diabetic dessert recipes ensure everyone gets to enjoy the sweetest part of Thanksgiving.

Staff Picks

Cranberry Crumble Bars

These cranberry-orange bars freeze well. Make a batch on a free afternoon and pop them in the freezer so you'll always have a healthy dessert on hand when company calls.
By Summer Miller

Salted Caramel Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir in melted caramel then top this chocolate bark with more melted caramel and flaky sea salt--it makes a perfect gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gingerbread Marshmallows

This gingerbread-flavored homemade marshmallow recipe is a fun, naturally gluten-free alternative to holiday cookies--and you won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought marshmallows until you taste one. Use a stand mixer to make them, though--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Natural Cookie Icing

This natural cookie icing recipe is quick and uses natural dyes to create vibrant colors for decorating cookies. The basic icing recipe makes natural white icing and has substantially less sugar than traditional cookie icing recipes. For creating colored cookie icings, try thawed juice concentrates: cranberry for pink, orange for pale orange or Concord grape for pastel purple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramelized Spiced Pears

Serve these caramelized pear slices over ice cream, stir into plain yogurt or enjoy as a topping for pancakes or waffles. Brown-skinned Bosc pears hold their shape during cooking, but any variety of pears tastes delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Sugar Cookies

It's hard to imagine a classic buttery sugar cookie without the butter, but trust us, it's possible. Here, we use coconut oil instead of butter for dairy-free eggless cut-out cookies that taste delicious and are fun to make and eat. Decorate with a citrus glaze colored with a little food dye, sprinkles and/or sanding sugar as you wish.
By Carolyn Casner

Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie

If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries

With the news that dark chocolate contains some healthful properties, there is a better excuse than ever to indulge during the holiday season. Specks of green pistachios and red dried cherries in this chocolate confection make for a festive holiday gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Marshmallows

You won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought ones until you taste one. They're amazing sandwiched between graham crackers for s'mores or as a topper for hot chocolate. You'll seem like a cooking genius with this easy marshmallow recipe, but rely on the horsepower of a stand mixer to make them--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Inspiration and Ideas

17 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Desserts for Diabetes

Ease some of the Thanksgiving cooking stress with these make-ahead dessert recipes. You can make components of these desserts a few days in advance (or even the entire dessert!). Desserts like Spiced Pumpkin Walnut Cookies and Hasselback Pear Cake are low in calories, saturated fat and sodium, which is perfect if you’re looking for a dessert that’s diabetes-friendly.
Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

While orange adds an exotic note, much of the flavor of these simple yet sophisticated candies comes from the chocolate, so choose a semisweet or bittersweet with a flavor and level of sweetness you enjoy. The recipe makes a big batch of truffles--plenty for gift-giving. Although they should be stored in the refrigerator, they're best served after sitting at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Basic Crustless Pumpkin Pie

No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

Nut & Honey Biscotti

Fresh Apple Squares

Nutty Carrot Cake Bars

Loaded with carrot, nuts, and pumpkin pie spice and slathered with a velvety cream cheese frosting, these diabetic-friendly bars are sure to become a favorite dessert.

All Diabetic Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

S'mores Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir graham cracker pieces and mini marshmallows into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cocoa Fudge

Homemade fudge isn't hard to make--and this version uses low-fat milk for a healthier indulgence.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Miniature Apple Galettes

There's no need to peel the apples for this easy apple galette recipe--the skins lend a touch of color and texture.
By Lauren Grant

Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

In a world of designer ice creams, sometimes the simplest can be the best. The full-bodied flavors of brown sugar combined with nutty toasted almonds are all it takes to give this easy-to-make frozen treat a sophisticated distinction. The alcohol in the base mixture acts like an “anti-freeze,” reducing the icy texture sometimes associated with lower-fat ice cream. For a little extra indulgence, try topping a scoop with some crumbled gingersnaps.
By Jim Romanoff

Spoonable Pumpkin Pie

Eat this pumpkin pie with a bowl and spoon. Cream cheese makes the filling extra creamy, and chopped pecans add some crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Cookies

Cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg add lots of flavor to these rich pumpkin cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesecake Chai-Spiced Banana Bread

Classic banana bread gets a delicious twist with chai spices and a cheesecake layer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crustless Pistachio-Topped Sweet Potato Pie

This no-crust sweet potato pie is a great addition to your holiday dessert table. Sweetened with honey and flavored with warm spices, it's topped with crunchy cereal and pistachios. Any leftover topping can be stored for up to a week and is delicious added on top of your breakfast yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon Bars

These updated lemon squares are sure to be the hit of any picnic or potluck. We've improved the shortbread crust by using white whole-wheat flour and a butter-canola oil blend to cut saturated fat. The velvety filling has fewer eggs and gets a flavor boost from freshly grated lemon zest.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peppered Lebkuchen

An interpretation of a classic German holiday wafer cookie, these richly spiced cookies are terrific right from the oven when the spices permeate the kitchen, but are even better after a few days as they “age” to a wonderful deep flavor.
By Melanie Barnard

Lattice-Topped Apple Pie

Apple pie has never been so quick to put together. After tossing unpeeled apples and spices in a baking dish, you'll assemble a quick lattice from pastry strips. This lattice topping is not woven like a traditional one--it takes less time to assemble this way but is just as eye catching!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry Bread Pudding

This delicious cranberry pudding recipe is diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Trail Mix Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir pretzel pieces, raisins and peanuts into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Country Apple Tart

The pastry for this rustic tart features gets a nutty flavor from fiber-rich oat flour and flaxseed meal. Pecans top it off.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mocha-Almond Biscotti

In this pretty marbled cookie, one half of the dough is almond-flavored like the traditional biscotti di Prato, and the other half is chocolate/coffee flavored.
By Marie Piraino

Rolled Sugar Cookies

These make great holiday cookies when cut into shapes and decorated, but they're also a fine addition to your everyday cookie jar. We've cut the butter from an entire stick to just 2 tablespoons, cooking it until it turns a nutty brown to maximize the rich flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Out-with-the-Cream Puffs

Traditional cream puff recipes use 1/2 cup butter and 4 to 5 whole eggs. We've reduced the fat to 2 tablespoons and cut out 3 egg yolks. Filled with Light Custard and fresh berries, these add an elegant flourish to a special dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin-Maple Pie

This maple-flavored pastry and pumpkin mixture is lower in fat and calories than the old-fashioned version, but it is every bit as good.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Pepper Biscotti

These savory black-pepper-and-fig-flecked biscotti are perfect for cocktail parties--just spread with softened goat cheese and serve with glasses of Sauvignon Blanc.
By Marie Piraino

Holiday Sugar Cookies

These festive sugar cookies are proof that you can add whole-wheat flour to a baked good without anyone ever knowing it. We've replaced some of the butter with healthier canola oil, cutting the saturated fat by about 75%. They freeze well so you may want to consider making extras to have on hand for a sweet treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Orange Almond Crunch Pumpkin Pie

Bran cereal, almonds, and dried cranberries make a quick but pretty topper for this crustless pumpkin pie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flourless Sponge Cake

A perfect ending to a Passover seder.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Anise Biscotti

Lemon zest enlivens the anise biscotti.
By Marie Piraino

Maple-Oat Biscotti

Toasted oats, maple syrup, walnuts and dates are a great combination in these crisp biscotti.
By Marie Piraino
