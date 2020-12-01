Healthy Infused Vinegar Recipes

Shallot, Tarragon & Lemon Vinegar

Stir a little of this shallot-, tarragon- and lemon-infused vinegar and some fresh chopped tarragon into reduced-fat cream cheese and try it as a spread for crackers. Top with a piece of smoked salmon for an instant appetizer. Or combine the vinegar with a little olive oil, low-fat mayonnaise and chopped celery and use as a dressing for tuna salad. The recipe makes enough vinegar so you'll have enough extra to decant into a decorative bottle or two to give away as a simple homemade gift.