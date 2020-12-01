Healthy Infused Vinegar Recipes

Oregano, Rosemary & Marjoram Vinegar
Try this oregano-, rosemary-and marjoram-infused vinegar drizzled over tomatoes and fresh mozzarella or combine with olive oil and a little Dijon mustard to make a quick dressing for pasta salad. The recipe makes enough vinegar so you'll have extra to decant into a decorative bottle or two to give away as a simple homemade gift.
Chile, Cilantro & Garlic Vinegar
Stir this chile-, cilantro- and garlic-infused vinegar into a mixture of chopped fresh tomatoes, onions and fresh cilantro for an instant salsa. Or combine with an equal portion of canola oil and a generous pinch of salt and use as a marinade for steak or chicken. The recipe makes enough vinegar so you'll have extra to decant into a decorative bottle or two to give away as a simple homemade gift.
Raspberry-Thyme Vinegar
This beautiful raspberry- and thyme-infused vinegar works well in vinaigrettes. Combine with walnut oil and a pinch of salt and toss with baby spinach and goat cheese for a quick salad. Or stir into a little bit of raspberry preserves and use as a glaze for pork tenderloin. The recipe makes enough vinegar so you'll have extra to decant into a decorative bottle or two to give away as a simple homemade gift.
Fennel, Orange & Star Anise Vinegar
Try this vinegar infused with fennel, orange and star anise in Asian-inspired dishes. Combine with soy sauce, chopped scallions, ginger and a pinch of sugar and use it as a sauce for a chicken-broccoli stir-fry. Or try it drizzled over hot-and-sour soup. The recipe makes enough vinegar so you'll have extra to decant into a decorative bottle or two to give away as a simple homemade gift.
Shallot, Tarragon & Lemon Vinegar
Stir a little of this shallot-, tarragon- and lemon-infused vinegar and some fresh chopped tarragon into reduced-fat cream cheese and try it as a spread for crackers. Top with a piece of smoked salmon for an instant appetizer. Or combine the vinegar with a little olive oil, low-fat mayonnaise and chopped celery and use as a dressing for tuna salad. The recipe makes enough vinegar so you'll have enough extra to decant into a decorative bottle or two to give away as a simple homemade gift.
Rice-Wine Vinegar Sauce
Japanese rice-wine vinegar is preferred for its delicate flavor. Serve with spring rolls or tossed in a grain and vegetable salad.
Overnight Strawberry Vinegar
Toss fresh strawberries with this strawberry vinegar and serve over vanilla frozen yogurt for a summer treat.
Pearl Onion, Celery & Pickling Spice Vinegar
Try this vinegar infused with onion, celery and pickling spice as a quick seasoning for steamed potatoes or roasted cauliflower or combine with an equal portion of olive oil and use as a marinade for steamed beets. The recipe makes enough vinegar so you'll have extra to decant into a decorative bottle or two to give away as a simple homemade gift.