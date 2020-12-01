Healthy Spice Mix Recipes

Turkish Spice Mix
Make a big batch of this Turkish spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. Or try it as a rub for grilled or roasted meat or vegetables. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
Shrimp Seasoning
Making homemade shrimp seasoning blend is easy and lets you control exactly what's inside. Use it in place of the packaged seasoning blends to bring zesty flavor to shrimp as well as chicken, beef and more.
Chili-Glazed Pork Roast
A simple brown sugar and spice rub gives this pork dinner an intense flavor. The sugar caramelizes during roasting to create a delicious glaze.
Crazy Herb Spice Mix
Garlic & Chive Spice Mix
Everything Bagel Seasoning
If you can't get to the grocery store that sells the famous Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Blend, you can make your own homemade everything seasoning so you always have some on hand. You'll find myriad ways to use this savory mix, from scrambled eggs to pasta, oatmeal to grilled chicken.
Sesame Ginger Spice Rub
This spice rub is sweet and savory and pairs perfectly with chicken, pork, or fish.
Puerto Rican Sofrito
Sofrito is a flavorful cooking base for all sorts of dishes. It has countless variations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. This Puerto Rican sofrito contains tomatoes, onions, garlic, bell pepper and cilantro. Make a batch to use for flavoring rice, stews and much more. Try it in Mofongo Dressing for Thanksgiving (see Associated Recipes).
Spicy Southwestern Spice Rub
This Spicy Southwestern Spice Rub is made with chile pepper, brown sugar, and cumin, making it spicy with a hint of sweetness. It's the perfect addition to chicken, beef, pork, or salmon.
Herbes de Provence
Herbes de Provence is a spice blend from the Provence region of southeast France. Making it yourself at home is so simple and allows you to control the ingredients. Keep a jar of it on hand to quickly season vegetable sides, chicken and more.
Spicy Indian Spice Mix
Baharat Spice Mix
Baharat is an Arabic term for spices or spice blends. Many countries in the Middle East have variations of a basic baharat for fish, poultry, and meat. This version is designed for fish and seafood dishes, but can also be used with beef, poultry, and vegetables.