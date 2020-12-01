Healthy Spice Mix Recipes

Make a big batch of spice mixes to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. These healthy spice mix recipes are also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for how to use it.

Turkish Spice Mix

Make a big batch of this Turkish spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. Or try it as a rub for grilled or roasted meat or vegetables. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
By Hilary Meyer

Shrimp Seasoning

Making homemade shrimp seasoning blend is easy and lets you control exactly what's inside. Use it in place of the packaged seasoning blends to bring zesty flavor to shrimp as well as chicken, beef and more.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chili-Glazed Pork Roast

A simple brown sugar and spice rub gives this pork dinner an intense flavor. The sugar caramelizes during roasting to create a delicious glaze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crazy Herb Spice Mix

Make a big batch of this super-herbed spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
By Hilary Meyer

Garlic & Chive Spice Mix

Make a big batch of this garlic-and-chive spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
By Hilary Meyer

Everything Bagel Seasoning

If you can't get to the grocery store that sells the famous Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Blend, you can make your own homemade everything seasoning so you always have some on hand. You'll find myriad ways to use this savory mix, from scrambled eggs to pasta, oatmeal to grilled chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Sesame Ginger Spice Rub

This spice rub is sweet and savory and pairs perfectly with chicken, pork, or fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Puerto Rican Sofrito

Sofrito is a flavorful cooking base for all sorts of dishes. It has countless variations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. This Puerto Rican sofrito contains tomatoes, onions, garlic, bell pepper and cilantro. Make a batch to use for flavoring rice, stews and much more. Try it in Mofongo Dressing for Thanksgiving (see Associated Recipes).
By Illyanna Maisonet

Spicy Southwestern Spice Rub

This Spicy Southwestern Spice Rub is made with chile pepper, brown sugar, and cumin, making it spicy with a hint of sweetness. It's the perfect addition to chicken, beef, pork, or salmon.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbes de Provence

Herbes de Provence is a spice blend from the Provence region of southeast France. Making it yourself at home is so simple and allows you to control the ingredients. Keep a jar of it on hand to quickly season vegetable sides, chicken and more.
By Sonja Overhiser

Spicy Indian Spice Mix

Make a big batch of this Indian spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. Or try it as a rub for grilled or roasted meat or vegetables. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
By Hilary Meyer

Baharat Spice Mix

Baharat is an Arabic term for spices or spice blends. Many countries in the Middle East have variations of a basic baharat for fish, poultry, and meat. This version is designed for fish and seafood dishes, but can also be used with beef, poultry, and vegetables.
By Amy Riolo

Making your own taco seasoning at home is a breeze and lets you control exactly what's inside. Use it in place of the packaged seasoning to bring zesty flavor to fajitas, tacos or quesadillas. Or, swirl it into sour cream for a flavorful dip.
This easy seasoning mix adds zing to all sorts of savory recipes. Try it as a dry rub on meats or sprinkle it on salads.
This zesty dry rub will complement any meat or fish you're pondering for dinner tonight. Double or triple the recipe and store the extra in a ziploc bag or empty spice jar in your spice cabinet.

