Cheese Toast Recipes

Find healthy cheese toast recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.com.

Staff Picks

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés

Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
Sweet caramelized onions and creamy goat cheese team up in this easy yet elegant dish that makes a great appetizer or side with soup or salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Tomato-Cheddar Cheese Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
A perfect soup pairing or an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe features fresh tomatoes, salty Cheddar cheese and cracked pepper atop slices of crusty bread
By Breana Killeen

Goat Cheese Crostini with Fig Compote

Rating: Unrated
1
Here, dried figs are simmered in just enough liquid so they soften into a thick jam. Try stirring the leftover compote into your yogurt or oatmeal the next day.
By Lynda Balslev

Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast

Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.
By Breana Killeen

Apricot Canapes

Rating: Unrated
11
These sweet and savory bites are like a cheese course in a bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter

Serve these savory herbed crostini with a big green salad. Looking for a heartier meal? Top each toast with a poached or fried egg.
By Breana Killeen

Radish Tea Sandwiches with Creamy Dill Spread

In this radish tea sandwich recipe with a creamy dill spread, the delicate tea sandwiches are served open-face to show off the pretty sliced radishes on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie

Turn the basics of a cheese board into adorable mini grilled cheese sandwiches for a satisfying appetizer.
By Breana Killeen

Rosemary-Goat Cheese Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
Crusty bread is topped with a touch of creamy goat cheese, fragrant rosemary and a drizzle of sweet honey in this healthy toast recipe that makes a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
By Breana Killeen

Lemon Ricotta Cheese Toast

Creamy ricotta and lemon zest lend bright flavor to this healthy cheese toast recipe, for a perfect soup pairing or easy snack.
By Breana Killeen

Hummus, Feta & Bell Pepper Cracker

A savory topping of feta cheese, hummus, and sweet bell pepper make this super-easy, tasty crispbread snack a perfect munch for the long, warm days of summer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Fig & Blue Cheese Toast

Fig & Blue Cheese Toast

Rating: Unrated
1
In this healthy cheese toast recipe, crusty bread is topped with a touch of sweet jam, salty blue cheese and crunchy nuts for a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
Arugula-Pecorino Cheese Toast

Arugula-Pecorino Cheese Toast

In this healthy cheese toast recipe, crusty bread is topped with ham, cheese and arugula for a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
Blackberry & Cream Cheese Cracker

Blackberry & Cream Cheese Cracker

Grilled Asparagus-Onion Crostini

Grilled Asparagus-Onion Crostini

Cucumber-Topped Rye Crisps

Cucumber-Topped Rye Crisps

Pear Crostini with Blue Cheese Spread

Pear Crostini with Blue Cheese Spread

Smoked Salmon Canapes

Thin cucumber ribbons add a decorative finish to these classic hors d'oeuvres.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com