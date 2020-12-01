Appetizer Toast Recipes

Find healthy appetizer toast recipes such as crostini, cheese toast and more from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.com.

Staff Picks

Pomegranate, Cranberry & Brie Bruschetta

1
Make this simple festive appetizer for your holiday guests. Toasted baguette slices with creamy, melted brie are topped with an orange-cranberry-pomegranate mixture--each bite delivers an explosion of flavor and texture!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés

Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Toast

2
Sweet caramelized onions and creamy goat cheese team up in this easy yet elegant dish that makes a great appetizer or side with soup or salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Tomato-Cheddar Cheese Toast

2
A perfect soup pairing or an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe features fresh tomatoes, salty Cheddar cheese and cracked pepper atop slices of crusty bread
By Breana Killeen

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

1
They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
By Katie Webster

Goat Cheese Crostini with Fig Compote

1
Here, dried figs are simmered in just enough liquid so they soften into a thick jam. Try stirring the leftover compote into your yogurt or oatmeal the next day.
By Lynda Balslev

Avocado Tea Sandwiches

3
Avocado Tea Sandwiches
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast

Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.
By Breana Killeen

Veggie Bruschetta

This healthy appetizer features roasted vegetables on whole grain bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot Canapes

11
These sweet and savory bites are like a cheese course in a bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter

Serve these savory herbed crostini with a big green salad. Looking for a heartier meal? Top each toast with a poached or fried egg.
By Breana Killeen

Radish Tea Sandwiches with Creamy Dill Spread

In this radish tea sandwich recipe with a creamy dill spread, the delicate tea sandwiches are served open-face to show off the pretty sliced radishes on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie

Turn the basics of a cheese board into adorable mini grilled cheese sandwiches for a satisfying appetizer.
Rosemary-Goat Cheese Toast

2
Crusty bread is topped with a touch of creamy goat cheese, fragrant rosemary and a drizzle of sweet honey in this healthy toast recipe that makes a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
Avocado & Salsa Cracker

Cucumber Hummus Sandwiches

Lemon Ricotta Cheese Toast

Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta

2

Tuscan Kale & White Bean Bruschetta

In this classic Tuscan combination, kale and white beans are whirled into a spread for this easy bruschetta recipe. Serve on crostini, toss it with pasta for an appetizer, use it as a panini spread or stir the bruschetta topping into a bowl of chicken soup.

All Appetizer Toast Recipes

Strawberry & Blue Cheese Bruschetta

2
In this healthy bruschetta recipe, the big, bold, salty, tangy flavor of blue cheese makes an unexpected but utterly delicious match with sweet juicy strawberries. This bruschetta recipe makes a quick, easy appetizer and is so pretty topped with chopped green chives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramelized Onion & Shrimp Bruschetta

2
Caramelized onion and golden raisins add sweet balance to shrimp in this easy bruschetta. It can be assembled in just a few minutes if you make the onion spread ahead of time. For a vegetarian option, serve topped with crumbled feta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato Bruschetta

Letting the tomatoes and basil rest in the dressing for an hour gives this classic tomato bruschetta recipe a deeper flavor. The marinated tomatoes can also be tossed with pasta for an easy, no-cook tomato sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Tuna & Yogurt Cracker

A crisp whole-grain cracker gets the freshest topping of light tuna, lemony Greek yogurt, and a bright dill garnish. It's the quick snack that's almost a meal when you're having too much fun in the sun to stop and cook.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fig & Blue Cheese Toast

1
In this healthy cheese toast recipe, crusty bread is topped with a touch of sweet jam, salty blue cheese and crunchy nuts for a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
By Breana Killeen

Arugula-Pecorino Cheese Toast

In this healthy cheese toast recipe, crusty bread is topped with ham, cheese and arugula for a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
By Breana Killeen

Pepper & Sopressata Bruschetta

We love the taste of these zesty Italian-style one-bite appetizers--topped with sopressata, red pepper spread and fresh mozzarella--on thin-sliced toasted focaccia bread. If you can't find focaccia, toasted slices of baguette are a good substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackberry & Cream Cheese Cracker

Fresh blackberries and light cream cheese make a pretty, sweet topping for a crispbread snack, especially with a little mint sprinkled on top. Besides being beautiful and delicious, blackberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Asparagus-Onion Crostini

Try this sophisticated asparagus appetizer at your next dinner party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fennel-Mushroom Bruschetta

Sweet, fresh-tasting fennel is a wonderful addition to the sautéed onions, mushrooms and garlic in the topping for this 20-minute bruschetta recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Veggie-Topped Rye Crisps

Rye crisps are topped with a light and creamy cheese spread flavored with lemon and served with colorful vegetables for a pretty, easy appetizer or small plate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bruschetta with Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella

Roasting peppers intensifies their natural sweetness and gives them a depth of flavor that marries beautifully with the mild cheese in this pretty antipasto.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Bean and Tomato Bruschetta

Almost everything for this appetizer can be made ahead--just prepare the white bean and tomato mixture and toast the bread slices. When you're ready, simply assemble the bruschetta, broil and serve!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Spedini with Mushrooms & Bruschetta

Throughout Italy you will find kebabs called spedini: skewers of various meats often combined with bread cubes. In this recipe, you cook the meat separately and pile it on thick slices of toast brushed with a garlic-mushroom and olive oil mixture (that's the bruschetta). Brine the lean cubes of pork loin first for juicy pork with great flavor.
By Bruce Aidells

Pineapple Salsa Bruschetta

Satisfy your hunger with these sweet bruschetta. Topped with pineapple salsa and a soft, garlicky cheese, this easy snack is ready in minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pea & Fennel Toasts with Sardines

1
Elevate simple toast with a green, veggie-loaded spread packed with mint, fennel and sweet English peas. One of these generously topped bruschetta-like toasts makes a great appetizer; two of them are perfect as a light lunch with a salad. Canned sardines and anchovies are delicious here, as are grilled fresh sardines if you can find them.
By Steven Satterfield

Peach & Bacon Crostini

For an easy party appetizer, pick the best seasonal fruit you can find and let the grill lend a smoky backbone to these delicious crostini.
By Julia Clancy

Roasted Tomato and Ricotta Bruschetta

The secret ingredients that bring out the natural sweetness in this appetizer are fresh strawberries and roasted tomatoes. Use a whole grain baguette for this sweet and savory appetizer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus Ricotta Bruschetta

Toasted French bread slices get a topping of seasoned ricotta cheese and roasted asparagus spears for an appetizer or small bite that's perfect for summer entertaining.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cucumber-Topped Rye Crisps

Rye crisps make an all-star snack because they are fat-free, low in sodium and oh, so crunchy. Jazz them up with this light, fresh topping idea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pear Crostini with Blue Cheese Spread

Fresh thyme and minced garlic add a wonderful flavor to this cheese spread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Tomato & Egg Cracker

1
Top a crunchy sourdough crispbread with diced egg and cherry tomatoes for a wholesome snack that's pretty enough to serve at a party. It's the healthy, quick way to snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pesto and Tomato Bruschetta

Need an appetizer for your next get-together? This bruschetta recipe uses a pesto made with a blend of basil and arugula and it's ready in just minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Salmon Canapes

Thin cucumber ribbons add a decorative finish to these classic hors d'oeuvres.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
