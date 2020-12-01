Appetizer Toast Recipes

Pork Spedini with Mushrooms & Bruschetta

Throughout Italy you will find kebabs called spedini: skewers of various meats often combined with bread cubes. In this recipe, you cook the meat separately and pile it on thick slices of toast brushed with a garlic-mushroom and olive oil mixture (that's the bruschetta). Brine the lean cubes of pork loin first for juicy pork with great flavor.