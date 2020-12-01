Healthy Homemade Nut Butter Recipes

Find healthy, delicious homemade nut butter recipes such as almond butter, cashew butter, peanut butter and even no-nut butter, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chocolate peanut butter. Try it on toast, spread on a banana or for a treat right off the spoon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chai Peanut Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chai-flavored peanut butter. Try it on toast or whizzed into a smoothie with coconut milk and banana.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pecan-Almond Butter

Rating: Unrated
2
Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade pecan-almond butter. Try it spread on apple slices or in place of cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Sesame Cashew Butter

Rating: Unrated
2
Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade cashew butter. Try it on toast, spread on a banana or whizzed into a smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curry Cashew Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for curry-flavored cashew butter. Try it on toast, stir a few tablespoons into a pot of butternut squash soup or combine with a little coconut milk to make a sauce for pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com