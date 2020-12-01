Healthy Homemade Nut Butter Recipes

Chocolate Peanut Butter
Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chocolate peanut butter. Try it on toast, spread on a banana or for a treat right off the spoon.
Chai Peanut Butter
Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chai-flavored peanut butter. Try it on toast or whizzed into a smoothie with coconut milk and banana.
Pecan-Almond Butter
Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade pecan-almond butter. Try it spread on apple slices or in place of cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Coconut-Sesame Cashew Butter
Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade cashew butter. Try it on toast, spread on a banana or whizzed into a smoothie.
Curry Cashew Butter
Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for curry-flavored cashew butter. Try it on toast, stir a few tablespoons into a pot of butternut squash soup or combine with a little coconut milk to make a sauce for pasta.