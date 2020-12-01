Healthy Pumpkin Seed Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pumpkin seed recipes, including recipes for roasted pumpkin seeds, granola, bread and more healthy recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread


This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
By Carolyn Casner

Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread


Bake this healthy, seedy loaf on Sunday and you can enjoy it all week--if it doesn't disappear first. This quick bread recipe is the perfect vehicle for both sweet and savory toppings, so try it as avocado toast one day and with honey the next. Store it tightly wrapped, as all the seeds make it a little more apt to dry out than typical whole-wheat breads.
By Stacy Fraser

Crispy Chickpea Grain Bowl with Lemon Vinaigrette


Our favorite part of these vegetarian grain bowls is the tangy lemon vinaigrette, which ties together a satisfying combo of quinoa, toasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted chickpeas and kale. Whip them up for easy meal-prep lunches or a healthy and satisfying dinner.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

No-Sugar-Added Sweet Potato Casserole

Instead of loading up this comfort food side with tons of brown sugar and marshmallows, we have turned to sweet spices, vanilla and inherently sweet dried fruit to enhance the natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes. A topping of pecans and pepitas replaces traditional marshmallow topping to keep it healthy and add texture and color for a beautiful casserole.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning


Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
By Carolyn Casner

Massaged Kale Salad with Grapes & Cheddar


The kids participating in the California Farm to School Network who inspired this salad knew that they could make kale more tender and appealing to fellow students by massaging it first to break down tough cells in the plant. You probably won't find crumbled Cheddar at your market, but all you have to do is buy the cheese as a brick and then slice before breaking it into little chunks.
By Adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Spice Butternut Squash Soup

Simmer up a light and tasty fall soup, made creamy with coconut milk and Greek yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Energy Bites

Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Seed Salmon with Maple-Spice Carrots

Because this one-pan meal is ready in just 35 minutes, it's a good choice for a healthy recipe after you've had a long day at the office. Maple-spiced carrots cook alongside pepita-crusted salmon fillets and deliver amazing taste and nutrition in a dinner the whole family will devour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds

Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.
By Carolyn Casner

Charro Beans with Chorizo & Kale Slaw

This dish gets its name from the Mexican cowboys (charros) who cooked these soupy beans over campfires as they traveled the open range. The kale slaw is a bright foil for this earthy dish. Enjoy a bowl as is or scoop it up with warm tortillas. Look for Mexican-style chorizo near other sausage in well-stocked supermarkets or Latin American markets.
By Liana Krissoff

Roasted Pumpkin Soup with Glazed Pepitas

You'll need a pie pumpkin, not the carving kind, for this healthy soup recipe. Roasting the pumpkin brings out a sweet, almost smoky flavor and creates a soup with depth and character. Store-bought pepitas are a good topper, but the homemade glazed ones here are really special. Serve with a swirl of crème fraîche, sour cream or smoked olive oil, if desired.
By Kathy Gunst

How To Roast Pumpkin Seeds

How To Roast Pumpkin Seeds

Roasting pumpkin seeds perfectly doesn’t have to be difficult. Here’s how to do it so that they come out great!
Picking the Right Pumpkins for Cooking

Picking the Right Pumpkins for Cooking

Get the lowdown from Vermont farmers on how to find the right types of pumpkins for delicious recipes for fresh-cooked pie and more!
Make Glazed Chocolate-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

Make Glazed Chocolate-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

10 Sweet & Savory Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipes

10 Sweet & Savory Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipes

Peach & Cucumber Salad with Pepita Pesto

Peach & Cucumber Salad with Pepita Pesto

Grandpa's Homemade Granola

Grandpa's Homemade Granola

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds



Be sure to save the pumpkin seeds from your Halloween jack-o'-lantern so you can make this crunchy, healthy snack.

Curried Butternut Squash Soup with Crispy Halloumi

Take advantage of healthy convenience foods, such as pureed vegetable soups, to make a healthy meal in minutes. We enhance the flavor of boxed butternut squash soup with curry powder, then top it with irresistible halloumi cheese. Serve with warm whole-grain pita bread.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Sweet & Spicy Slow-Cooker Snack Mix

With both sweet and spicy flavors to entice your taste buds, this slow-cooker-prepared snack mix is easy to make and great to have on hand for game days, parties, and after-school snacking. Remember to stir it every so often, as directed, to keep things from sticking together.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoky Pumpkin Seeds

Smoked paprika and garlic powder punch up the flavor in this easy roasted pumpkin seeds recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Super-Seed Snack Bars


Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
By Beth Lipton

Pear & Cottage Cheese

Salty cottage cheese and a sweet fresh pear make this snack satisfying.
By Breana Killeen

Cilantro & Pumpkin Seed Pesto


Serve this nutty, spicy pesto with Vegetarian Enchiladas, Blueberry-Beef Burgers, black beans, grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan "Cheesy" Pumpkin Seeds

Nutritional yeast gives roasted pumpkin seeds a cheesy flavor without any dairy.
By Devon O'Brien

Spicy Chile-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Salty, spicy and garlicky, these roasted pumpkin seeds are the perfect snack for any time of day. Increase the quantity of ground chile if you want 'em extra hot.
By Carolyn Casner

Ranch Pumpkin Seeds

Making your own ranch dressing mix is easy to do and cuts down on sodium and eliminates additives. We replicate the distinctive flavor of ranch with buttermilk powder in this easy roasted pumpkin seed recipe. It's a convenient staple to have on hand for muffins and baked goods, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Za'atar Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Za'atar (or zaatar)--a Middle-Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs--livens up roasted pumpkin seeds.
By Devon O'Brien

Curried Pumpkin and Mushroom Risotto


Fresh mushrooms and curry powder provide layers of flavor to this risotto, which gets creaminess from pumpkin and from slow-simmering the arborio rice in the traditional risotto method.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cocoa Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Eat these sweet, chocolaty pumpkin seeds as a snack or sprinkle them over ice cream, pumpkin pie and other desserts.
By Devon O'Brien

Old Bay Pumpkin Seeds

Punch up your pumpkin seeds with a sprinkling of Old Bay. Try these easy roasted pumpkin seeds in a salad or just eat them as a snack.
By Devon O'Brien

Raisins & Seeds Trail Mix

A nut-free take on trail mix, this snack is both sweet and savory.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Pepita Gremolata

Most gremolata recipes call for parsley, garlic and lemon but this version uses fresh cilantro and roasted, salted pumpkin seeds. The added curry paste gives it a bit of a kick and makes it the perfect topping for any number of cooked vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Maple-Spice Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

These sweet and spicy toasted pumpkin seeds are great for snacking and also delicious sprinkled over roasted or mashed winter squash, such as butternut.
By Devon O'Brien

Chicken Burrito Bowls


By leaving out the carb-heavy tortilla wrap, this chicken burrito bowl is made diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pepita & Cilantro Pesto

Cilantro and pepitas make an interesting alternative to basil and pine nuts in a simple pesto. Stir this cilantro pesto into a grain bowl or serve with chicken or fish.
By Adam Dolge

Chicken with Pumpkin-Pepper Mole

This chicken recipe is all about the sauce. Hot peppers, pumpkin seeds, and a combination of coriander and cinnamon make up a mole that is loaded with flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Toasted pumpkin seeds are flavored with a touch of sugar, lemon peel, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper for a sweet and savory autumn treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
