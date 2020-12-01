Healthy Coffee Recipes

Find healthy, delicious recipes with coffee including quick breads, desserts and coffee-rub meats. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Whipped Coffee Mochaccino

If you love the whipped coffee trend that's taken the internet by storm, you'll love this mochaccino version of the beverage. Use any milk you like, including any flavored nondairy milks, and stir it together before drinking to enhance the mocha taste of the drink. This version is lower in sugar than the standard whipped coffee, but feel free to add 1 extra tablespoon sugar if it's not sweet enough for you.
By Casey Barber

Homemade Irish Cream

This easy homemade Irish cream recipe is rich and creamy with just enough chocolate and coffee to balance the bourbon. Enjoy it over ice, chilled for dessert or combined with coffee for an after-dinner treat. It keeps for two weeks in the fridge, so you can package up bottles to give for holiday gifts as well.
By Karen Rankin

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiked Vanilla Latte

Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
By Casey Barber

Espresso Martini

This espresso martini is the perfect pick-me-up cocktail, combining vodka with coffee liqueur and a shot of espresso. Use freshly brewed espresso and shake vigorously to give this cocktail a rich foam. If you don't have an espresso maker, you can make this drink with strong brewed coffee.
By Amy Traynor

Pandoro Tiramisù

In this take on tiramisù, the Italian Christmas bread pandoro is used instead of ladyfingers to make this praiseworthy dessert. If you prefer ladyfingers, use 8 ounces in place of the pandoro.
By Domenica Marchetti

Gluten-Free Mocha Yule Log

A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our gluten-free recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
By Katie Webster

EatingWell's Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake

This foolproof cake is one of our most popular recipes. Dutch-process cocoa is preferred here for its deep chocolate flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coffee Star Cookies

Spelt flour’s earthy flavor is a good companion to the warm spices and molasses in these cheerful cookies. Play around with the glaze and decorations to vary the look of the batch.
By Dorie Greenspan

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coffee-Braised Pot Roast with Caramelized Onions

This recipe is reminiscent of a pot roast made with onion-soup mix, but the flavors are true and pure--and nobody misses the excess sodium. (For a slow-cooker variation, see below.)
By Patsy Jamieson

Coffee-Streusel Bundt Cake

Coffee-Streusel Bundt Cake

Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee

French Silk Pie

4

This French silk pie recipe deviates from tradition for a lighter version. Butter and sugar are traded for dates and canola oil in the crust, while the chocolate filling has less egg and butter and is thickened with gelatin. The tasty secret is a shot of coffee that enhances the pie's chocolate flavor without giving it a detectable coffee flavor.

Smoky Black Bean Soup

This will probably be the most hauntingly delicious black bean soup you've ever tasted. The coffee adds a slightly toasty, woodsy background note. The optional ham hock adds smoky, salty ham flavor. Serve with a mixed green salad or a grilled cheese sandwich with pickled jalapeños. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
By Joyce Hendley

Pumpkin Spice Latte

No super-sweet sugar bombs here! Make your very own pumpkin spice latte at home with this healthy recipe that allows you to control just how much added sugar goes into your coffee drink. If you would rather have a vegan latte, use whatever nondairy milk you'd like. Real pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon and coffee—it's fall in a mug! For a grown-up version, try spiking your PSL with bourbon, dark rum or a coffee liqueur such as Kahlúa. (If using a sweetened liqueur, consider cutting down on the maple syrup in the recipe.)
By Sylvia Fountaine

Hazelnut-Mocha Buche de Noel

Bûche de noël is a traditional dessert served in France at Christmastime. This version features a hazelnut-flavored cake and a mocha frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Buffalo & Black Bean Chili

In this healthy buffalo and black bean chili recipe, the buffalo is cooked with sweet red bell peppers and spiced with two types of chili powder, cocoa powder and espresso powder, making this chili mouthwatering and memorable. Ground buffalo, also known as ground bison, is a healthy alternative to ground beef because it's naturally lower in fat and has a rich, delectable flavor. After all the ingredients are added to the pot, we like to slowly simmer our chili for close to an hour to develop the best flavor, but if you're in a hurry, reduce the liquid by half and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whipped Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Trendy whipped coffee meets classic PSL! This warm, just-sweet-enough version calls for maple syrup and pumpkin puree (no flavored syrups here!) and is spiked with pumpkin pie spice for the coziest spin on the latest coffee craze. Be sure to stir the whipped coffee into the steamed milk before drinking.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Cold-Brew Coffee

Save some money and make your own cold brew at home. This coffee recipe is so easy--plus you can make a double batch to have plenty on hand for an instant pick-me-up. Be sure to use coarsely ground coffee beans for cold brew. Finely ground coffee can make it cloudy.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Whipped Coffee

No matter whether you're feeling nutty, sowing your oats or going coconuts, you can still enjoy the whipped coffee trend. The fluffy coffee drink, also known as dalgona coffee, is just as flavorful when made with any nondairy milk. Pick your favorite dairy alternative and vegan sugar and give it a whirl. Serve over ice, if desired, for an even more refreshing beverage.
By Casey Barber

Coffee-Chocolate Marble Cake

Using a light coffee drizzle in place of frosting adds flavor and moistness to this carb-trimmed cake recipe yet keeps the fat and calories in check.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coffee Rub

Coffee can be used as a great way to start your day...or end it, at the grill. The dark and toasty undertones from the coffee in this dry rub pair well with dark meats. Any freshly ground coffee beans will work; choose dark roast for the biggest coffee flavor or a lighter roast if you're looking for something a little more subtle. Use on: Chicken thighs, duck, beef, lamb
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha Overnight Oats

Give your oatmeal an energy kick with this coffee-drink-flavored overnight oats recipe. Chocolate, walnuts, maple and cacao nibs make give this healthy breakfast luxurious flavor.
By Joyce Hendley

Coffee-Banana Smoothie

Tofu packs protein and adds creaminess in this easy smoothie recipe for an easy way to start your day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Ancho Chile Sauce

This roasted beef tenderloin recipe has the deep, delicious flavor of coffee and the light heat of chiles, making this an impressive main dish for your next special occasion. While the beef roasts, make the easy bittersweet ancho chile sauce. Serve with roasted potatoes or buttered noodles to soak up the extra sauce.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Mocha Ice Pops

Get an afternoon pick-me-up with these mocha-flavored frozen treats. A little of the cocoa settles at the bottom as they freeze, making a special chocolaty surprise on the top once the pop is unmolded.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Swirled Cheesecake Brownies

Made with whole-wheat flour, these decadent-tasting brownies have a beautiful marbled cheesecake topping. Cutting them into bite-size pieces helps to keep the calorie count in check.
By Marialisa Calta

Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake

Turn this moist, dense and truly chocolaty cake into an elegant dessert by garnishing each serving with a dollop of whipped cream, some fresh raspberries and a light dusting of cocoa. Note that this cake does not contain any leavening: beaten egg whites alone are used to lighten it.
By Patsy Jamieson

Hot Fudge Pudding Cake

Serve this dense, fudgy pudding cake with vanilla frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Tiramisu Cake Roll

After-dinner coffee anyone? This espresso-chocolate cake is brushed with a coffee liqueur flavored syrup and then rolled around a creamy, coffee liqueur filling. Sometimes you need a little pick-me-up and if so, this dessert is just the ticket.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken-Fried Turkey Cutlets with Redeye Gravy

Redeye gravy is a Southerner's trick of using coffee to make a quick pan gravy from the drippings that remain in the pan after frying ham steaks. In this lightened version we use lean turkey breast cutlets breaded and “fried” in a little canola oil, with just a bit of bacon for flavor in the gravy. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
By Joyce Hendley

Vanilla Latte Cupcakes

For a perfectly sweet coffee treat without the caffeine buzz, try these latte cupcakes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dark Roast Creme Brulee

Inspired by a recipe developed by Chef Patrick Grangien at Cafe Shelburne in Shelburne, Vermont, this lightened version has less than half the calories and one-eighth the fat of a classic brulee.
By Patsy Jamieson

Greek Iced Coffee

This frothy delight is a great summer treat when the summer heat makes hot coffee less appealing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coffee-Braised Brisket

Brown sugar, ground coffee, garlic and paprika are the key ingredients in this dry rub for beef brisket-but brewed coffee also goes into the braising liquid, so expect a potent punch of flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Iced Mocha

Chocolate-flavored drink mix replaces high-carb sugar syrup in this homestyle version of a coffee shop drink.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coffee Panna Cotta

Panna cotta (“cooked cream” in Italian) is a silky-smooth dessert that works beautifully with the flavor of coffee. The sauce was inspired by café brûlot, the New Orleans classic coffee drink spiked with flamed brandy. Cooking for teetotalers? Use brandy extract in the panna ­cottas and omit brandy (and flambéing) from the sauce. Garnish with chocolate-covered espresso beans, if desired. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
By Joyce Hendley
