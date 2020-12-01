Healthy Coffee Recipes

Whipped Coffee Mochaccino
If you love the whipped coffee trend that's taken the internet by storm, you'll love this mochaccino version of the beverage. Use any milk you like, including any flavored nondairy milks, and stir it together before drinking to enhance the mocha taste of the drink. This version is lower in sugar than the standard whipped coffee, but feel free to add 1 extra tablespoon sugar if it's not sweet enough for you.
Homemade Irish Cream
This easy homemade Irish cream recipe is rich and creamy with just enough chocolate and coffee to balance the bourbon. Enjoy it over ice, chilled for dessert or combined with coffee for an after-dinner treat. It keeps for two weeks in the fridge, so you can package up bottles to give for holiday gifts as well.
One-Bowl Chocolate Cake
This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
Spiked Vanilla Latte
Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
Espresso Martini
This espresso martini is the perfect pick-me-up cocktail, combining vodka with coffee liqueur and a shot of espresso. Use freshly brewed espresso and shake vigorously to give this cocktail a rich foam. If you don't have an espresso maker, you can make this drink with strong brewed coffee.
Pandoro Tiramisù
In this take on tiramisù, the Italian Christmas bread pandoro is used instead of ladyfingers to make this praiseworthy dessert. If you prefer ladyfingers, use 8 ounces in place of the pandoro.
Gluten-Free Mocha Yule Log
A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our gluten-free recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
EatingWell's Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake
This foolproof cake is one of our most popular recipes. Dutch-process cocoa is preferred here for its deep chocolate flavor.
Coffee Star Cookies
Spelt flour’s earthy flavor is a good companion to the warm spices and molasses in these cheerful cookies. Play around with the glaze and decorations to vary the look of the batch.
Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake
When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
Cherry-Mocha Smoothie
For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.
Coffee-Braised Pot Roast with Caramelized Onions
This recipe is reminiscent of a pot roast made with onion-soup mix, but the flavors are true and pure--and nobody misses the excess sodium. (For a slow-cooker variation, see below.)