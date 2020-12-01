Healthy Coconut Milk Recipes

Find healthy recipes using canned coconut milk such as recipes for curry, dairy-free desserts and soup from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

37
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Mug Brownie

2
You might want to keep a copy of this recipe in the pantry beside the cocoa for those moments when you crave a chocolaty treat. Cook this fudgy brownie in a mug in the microwave and it's ready in less than a minute!
By Carolyn Casner

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

3
In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

4
For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Pack

3
Prep the ingredients for this soup months in advance for a total hands-off meal that's ready when you are. Vegetarian lentils and vegan coconut milk make this soup creamy and pack in plenty of plant-based protein and a hearty amount of fiber. To keep it vegan, opt for vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.
By Lauren Grant

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

6
Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Mulligatawny Soup

3
This is a soup with a long history (references to it in English go back to 1784) that can now be conveniently made in a modern appliance. Although it's technically an English soup, its origins are decidedly Indian. (The name loosely means "pepper water" in the Tamil language of Southern India.) The sweetness of apple and coconut milk counterbalances the garlic, ginger, curry and cayenne.
By Lisa Holderness Brown

Slow-Cooker Butter Chicken

5
Browning the chicken and sautéing the aromatics before everything goes into the crock pot is key to building the flavors in our version of this popular curry.
By Adam Dolge

Curried Chickpea Stew

1
Who says a meatless meal isn't filling? Packed with fiber-rich vegetables and chickpeas, this fragrant stew satisfies.
By Joyce Hendley

Thai Chicken

1
A 20-minute entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners. If you have a little extra time, pair it with flavored rice and crisp-tender pea pods (see associated recipe) for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Moqueca (Seafood & Coconut Chowder)

This seafood stew from Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, dates back hundreds of years and reflects the region’s diverse population and history. It merges the African ingredients of dendê (red palm oil) and coconut milk with indigenous traditions of preparing seafood in clay pots over coals. Dendê is traditionally used for its rich flavor and beautiful red color, but you can use canola oil instead, as the tomato paste will still lend the dish a vibrant hue.
By Sandra Gutierrez

Coquito

The origins of coquito, a Puerto Rican creamy coconut- and rum-based cocktail, are not fully known. Some say it comes from Spain, and others say it comes from the United States. However, one thing is certain: coquito is a staple of the Puerto Rican holiday menu. But there's no reason you can't serve this as an indulgent after-dinner drink year-round. Most families have their unique coquito recipes, passed on from generation to generation. For best results, make the coquito one day ahead in order for the flavors to come together. For a nonalcoholic coquito, simply skip the rum. ¡Salud!
By Jessica van Dop DeJesus

Coconut Milk Whipped Cream

See how coconut milk whips up just like whipped cream for a sweet vegan topping.
6 Health Benefits of Coconut

Can a food so rich in calories and high in saturated fat be healthy? Here's what the science says.
Mouthwatering Thai Curry Recipes

25 Delicious Recipes That Start with a Can of Coconut Milk

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

4
Low-Carb Vegetable Soup

Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce

7

This easy fish recipe with a flavorful garlic, thyme and coconut sauce is perfect for a healthy weeknight dinner. Serve with brown rice, to soak up the creamy sauce, and a green salad with vinaigrette.

All Healthy Coconut Milk Recipes

Winter Vegetable Dal

10
This southern-Indian-inspired vegetable dal recipe is rich and creamy thanks to light coconut milk and gets exotic flavor from spice-infused coconut oil. Serve with flatbread or naan.
By Ivy Manning

Thai Coconut Basmati Rice with Seared Scallops

2
No need for Thai takeout tonight! This easy coconut basmati rice takes just 40 minutes from start to finish. Seared sea scallops are served on a bed of coconut rice with pieces of fresh mango and chopped basil--it's a treat for your taste buds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Vegetable & Tofu Thai Stew

Cauliflower and tofu are ideal ingredients for this soup. The cauliflower soaks up the cooking liquid, and the tofu keeps the dish light, allowing the bold flavors in the liquid--predominantly the curry paste and lemongrass--to take center stage in this slow-cooker tofu stew.
By Cooking Light

Chili-Rubbed Chicken with Coconut Rice & Mango Salsa

2
This recipe is great for meal prep. Divide the salsa, rice and chicken among 4 food-storage containers and you've got 4 days of ready-made meals in your fridge.
By Devon O'Brien

Whipped Frozen Lemonade

4
Whipped frozen lemonade combines the creaminess of a milkshake with the thirst-quenching tanginess of freshly squeezed lemonade for an incredibly refreshing treat. And this simple frozen lemonade treat comes together with just four ingredients and a blender. You can use light coconut milk or refrigerated coconut milk in place of full-fat coconut milk, though the end result won't be as rich and creamy. Leftover simple syrup will keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator.
By Casey Barber

Tropical Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
Loaded with coconut, pineapple and mango, this easy overnight oats recipe will transport you to the tropics. Meal-prep a big batch for ready-to-eat breakfasts throughout the week.
By Joyce Hendley

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated
Thai spices and creamy coconut milk distinguish this version from traditional butternut squash soup. Curry paste is a convenient way to add complex flavor, but if you want to make sure this soup is vegan or if you are allergic to shellfish, check the ingredient list carefully--some brands contain shellfish.
By Carolyn Casner

Coconut-Curry Cod Stew with Sweet Potato & Rice

This hearty coconut curry is warm and comforting, thanks to tender sweet potatoes and a hint of spice. This easy curry recipe can be on the table in less than an hour.
By Hilary Meyer

Coconut Chai-Spiced Overnight Oats

Give basic cinnamon oatmeal a spice upgrade with the warm and toasty notes of chai. Coconut milk makes these overnight oats ultra-creamy and delicately sweet too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Creamed Corn

8
Creamed corn goes tropical with coconut milk, cilantro and lime juice. We love this with the kick of crushed red pepper, but it's great without it if you don't enjoy spicy food. Try it with garlic-rubbed grilled flank steak and a vinegary Asian slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai-Inspired Curry Carrot Soup

This carrot soup is loaded with veggies and features vibrant curry paste and creamy coconut milk. And this big-batch recipe freezes well for up to 4 months. Enjoy this mildly spicy soup with a toasted mango-chutney-and-cheese sandwich, or thin the soup with more water or broth and use it as the base for a curry with chunks of firm white fish and broccoli.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.
By Julia Levy

Jerk Chicken with Coconut Rice & Peas

6
Add some flavor of the Caribbean to your weeknight dinners with this healthy and easy jerk chicken recipe. The chicken is cooked on a grill pan rather than an outdoor grill--make sure the pan is well-heated before adding the chicken to achieve the crisp char you would get from an outdoor grill. A simple side of coconut rice and peas completes this satisfying and nutritious meal.
By Liz Mervosh

Creamy Coconut Lime Chicken with Pasta

Rating: Unrated
Lean chicken breasts are cooked in a creamy coconut milk sauce seasoned with lime and cilantro, then served over whole wheat pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.
By Liv Dansky

Thai Yellow Chicken Thigh Curry

4
Yellow curry paste is generally spicier than green but not as spicy as red, making it just right for this easy stir-fried chicken thigh recipe. Sizzling the curry paste in oil before making the curry gives it a boost in complexity.
By Julia Clancy

One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

1
The assortment of vegetables in this vegan one-pot dish add varying textures and flavors to make each forkful exciting. The sweet potato balances the savory spices nicely. Serve this bright and flavorful curry with rice or rice noodles.
By Carolyn Casner

Coconut Rice with Snow Peas

1
The long grain rice in this recipe is cooked with a blend of coconut milk and water. Toward the end of the cooking time, fresh snow peas are placed in the pot on top of the rice to steam quickly. The creamy coconut rice is topped with some toasted nuts and voilà--an easy side dish that pairs well with any number of entrees.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles

1
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this chicken curry zoodle (spiralized zucchini noodles) recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Thai Coconut Curry Soup

1
This healthy version of tom kha soup is vegetarian and flavored with Thai red curry paste. Instead of using fish sauce, we simmer dried shiitakes in vegetable broth to add an umami note.
By Darina Allen

Coconut Overnight Oatmeal

Make mornings a little easier when you soak oats overnight for a quick and easy breakfast.
By Breana Killeen

Singapore-Style Chicken & Noodle Soup

3
In this healthy curry laksa, a popular Southeast Asian noodle soup, chicken, coconut milk, tomatoes and tons of warm spices make this a flavorful favorite. While there are a lot of ingredients, the leftover soup is even better the next day for lunch.
By Bruce Aidells

Instant Pot Curry

This vegetable curry comes together fast thanks to the help of a multicooker. Coconut milk makes it creamy, while keeping this easy dinner vegan, and the potatoes and chickpeas help bulk up the dish for a satisfying meal. Serve over basmati rice, quinoa or cauliflower rice.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup

1
Use your Instant Pot--or any other pressure cooker--to whip up this healthy butternut squash soup. Anjou pears add sweetness, while the soup gets creaminess and a wonderful flavor from light coconut milk, and a bright, fresh kick from ginger, cilantro and lime. Finishing the soup with whole-milk yogurt adds a nice richness, but you can skip it to keep the soup vegan. (Allow the soup to cool slightly before stirring in the yogurt so it doesn't curdle.) This soup would be equally delicious chilled.
By Liz Mervosh
