5-Ingredient Turkey Recipes

Healthy turkey recipes for an easy weeknight meal.

Staff Picks

Chicken, Charred Tomato & Broccoli Salad

Rating: Unrated
11
This simple but substantial main-course salad gets its goodness from smoky skillet-blackened tomatoes and a dressing prepared right in the pan--maximizing all the flavor from the tomatoes.
By Susan Herr

Turkey & Balsamic Onion Quesadillas

Rating: Unrated
18
Not your traditional quesadilla, these feature deli turkey and Cheddar cheese, along with onions quickly marinated in balsamic vinegar. Serve with sauteed vegetables or a tossed salad for a quick meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Pimiento Cheese

Rating: Unrated
25
Stuffing boneless, skinless chicken breasts with pimientos, scallions and cheese gives them great flavor without a lot of effort. Don't be concerned if some of the filling oozes out while the chicken is baking; just scoop it up from the pan as you serve. Serve with: Sautéed zucchini or summer squash and barley.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken with Green Olives & Prunes

Rating: Unrated
6
The delicious combination of sweet, tart and savory flavors Makes a simple dish the star of a weeknight meal. Serve with whole-wheat couscous, to soak up the tasty sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Burgers with Mango Chutney

Rating: Unrated
16
Mango chutney and grilled red onion flavor this quick turkey burger. Serve with grilled baby red potatoes and a frosty beer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stir-Fried Spicy Chicken Tenders

Rating: Unrated
10
A bag of frozen peppers and onions can be a quick start to a stir-fry; here, it's combined with almost fat-free chicken tenders for a speedy dinner. Serve this dish with warm polenta rounds or brown rice.
By Sarah Fritschner

Pomegranate-Glazed Turkey with Roasted Fennel

Rating: Unrated
3
Pair turkey cutlets with roasted fennel and a rich pomegranate pan sauce for a simple yet elegant dish. Garnish with jewel-like fresh pomegranate seeds if available--they are in season from September through January. Turkey scallopini (thinner and smaller than cutlets) will also work in this recipe, but will need to be cooked in batches. Make it a meal: Nutty-tasting bulgur is delicious with this.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard

Rating: Unrated
35
Tossing chicken tenders with cornmeal gives these chicken nuggets great crunch without deep-frying. Blackberries (or raspberries, if you prefer) combined with whole-grain mustard make for a sweet-and-savory dipping sauce. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herb-Roasted Turkey

Rating: Unrated
13
This easy method produces all the good looks and moist flavor you dream of in an oven-roasted turkey. Make sure you show this beauty off at the table before you carve it. Garnish your serving platter with fresh herb sprigs and citrus wedges for a show-stopping Thanksgiving turkey.
By Jessie Price

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
22
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Provolone & Olive Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
11
This is an elegant dish. Making a pocket in the chicken breast to hold the stuffing is easy, particularly if you use a good, sharp, thin-bladed knife. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color. Finishing it in the oven ensures that it cooks evenly throughout.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet & Savory Grilled Chicken

Rating: Unrated
6
This sweet and savory rub for grilled chicken relies on ingredients you most likely have on hand already--brown sugar, dry mustard and onion powder--making it a quick recipe for a night when you're not sure what you're making for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

All 5-Ingredient Turkey Recipes

Spatchcock Turkey with Sage & Thyme

Rating: Unrated
3
When it comes to cooking a whole turkey quickly and evenly, spatchcocking--removing the entire backbone from the bird and splaying it open--is a great technique. This skin on this spatchcocked turkey gets crispy and browned because nearly all of the skin is exposed. This recipe uses a simple blend of oil, fresh herbs and spices for classic roasted turkey flavor. Look for a small turkey, about 12 pounds, as it fits better in most roasting pans.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey-Cranberry Wrap

This wrap is quick-and-easy to prepare and is the perfect lunch solution for all of those Thanksgiving leftovers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwestern Grilled Spatchcock Turkey

This isn't your average Thanksgiving turkey! Loaded with spices of the Southwest, the flavor of this bird is enhanced even more by grilling. Removing the backbone from the turkey, called "spatchcocking" or butterflying, allows it to lay flat on the grill so it cooks faster. Make sure you have a good pair of kitchen shears to make it easier to remove the backbone.
By Hilary Meyer

Spinach-Turkey Roll-Ups

Honey mustard, sweet pepper strips and a hint of nutmeg jazz up these tantalizing turkey wraps.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey-Asparagus Roll-Ups

The lively mix of smoky turkey, light cream cheese and crisp-cooked asparagus in this easy fix-up is sensational.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey and Couscous

Turkey and couscous come together beautifully when paired with a vegetable medley. To give this recipe an Indian twist, season the turkey breast with curry powder or an Indian Spice Rub before grilling or roasting, and toss pine nuts into the cooked couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey-Carrot Roll-Up

For a bit of protein between meals and a satisfying crunch, roll up a single carrot stick in a slice of turkey lunchmeat. A typical 3-inch carrot stick has only 3 calories and less than 1 gram of carb.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Cheese and Turkey Melts

This satisfyingly melty low-carb snack is packed with protein--and flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Open-Face Bagel Melt

For an afternoon pick-me-up, try this open-face bagel melt that combines whole grains and protein to keep you going.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheddar-Maple Squash

Rating: Unrated
1
Cheddar cheese, maple syrup, and turkey bacon dress up mashed butternut squash for a delightful side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Savory Pea Pods & Apples

Tart apples, savory bacon, and crisp-tender pea pods combine to make a colorful and versatile side dish. To make ahead, prep all but the apples ahead of time, then sauté this dish right before serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com