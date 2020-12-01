5-Ingredient Chicken Recipes

Healthy chicken recipes for an easy weeknight meal.

Staff Picks

Chicken, Charred Tomato & Broccoli Salad

Rating: Unrated
11
This simple but substantial main-course salad gets its goodness from smoky skillet-blackened tomatoes and a dressing prepared right in the pan--maximizing all the flavor from the tomatoes.
By Susan Herr

Turkey & Balsamic Onion Quesadillas

Rating: Unrated
18
Not your traditional quesadilla, these feature deli turkey and Cheddar cheese, along with onions quickly marinated in balsamic vinegar. Serve with sauteed vegetables or a tossed salad for a quick meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Pimiento Cheese

Rating: Unrated
25
Stuffing boneless, skinless chicken breasts with pimientos, scallions and cheese gives them great flavor without a lot of effort. Don't be concerned if some of the filling oozes out while the chicken is baking; just scoop it up from the pan as you serve. Serve with: Sautéed zucchini or summer squash and barley.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken with Green Olives & Prunes

Rating: Unrated
6
The delicious combination of sweet, tart and savory flavors Makes a simple dish the star of a weeknight meal. Serve with whole-wheat couscous, to soak up the tasty sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Burgers with Mango Chutney

Rating: Unrated
16
Mango chutney and grilled red onion flavor this quick turkey burger. Serve with grilled baby red potatoes and a frosty beer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stir-Fried Spicy Chicken Tenders

Rating: Unrated
10
A bag of frozen peppers and onions can be a quick start to a stir-fry; here, it's combined with almost fat-free chicken tenders for a speedy dinner. Serve this dish with warm polenta rounds or brown rice.
By Sarah Fritschner

Pomegranate-Glazed Turkey with Roasted Fennel

Rating: Unrated
3
Pair turkey cutlets with roasted fennel and a rich pomegranate pan sauce for a simple yet elegant dish. Garnish with jewel-like fresh pomegranate seeds if available--they are in season from September through January. Turkey scallopini (thinner and smaller than cutlets) will also work in this recipe, but will need to be cooked in batches. Make it a meal: Nutty-tasting bulgur is delicious with this.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard

Rating: Unrated
35
Tossing chicken tenders with cornmeal gives these chicken nuggets great crunch without deep-frying. Blackberries (or raspberries, if you prefer) combined with whole-grain mustard make for a sweet-and-savory dipping sauce. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herb-Roasted Turkey

Rating: Unrated
13
This easy method produces all the good looks and moist flavor you dream of in an oven-roasted turkey. Make sure you show this beauty off at the table before you carve it. Garnish your serving platter with fresh herb sprigs and citrus wedges for a show-stopping Thanksgiving turkey.
By Jessie Price

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
22
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Provolone & Olive Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
11
This is an elegant dish. Making a pocket in the chicken breast to hold the stuffing is easy, particularly if you use a good, sharp, thin-bladed knife. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color. Finishing it in the oven ensures that it cooks evenly throughout.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet & Savory Grilled Chicken

Rating: Unrated
6
This sweet and savory rub for grilled chicken relies on ingredients you most likely have on hand already--brown sugar, dry mustard and onion powder--making it a quick recipe for a night when you're not sure what you're making for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

16 Chicken Breast Recipes with 5 Ingredients or Less

16 Chicken Breast Recipes with 5 Ingredients or Less

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

We gave classic barbecue chicken pizza a healthy twist with hidden shredded zucchini in the sauce. It's a great way to sneak extra veggies into both you and your children's diet!
Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

Garlic-Clove Chicken

Garlic-Clove Chicken

Tikka Masala Stuffed Peppers

Tikka Masala Stuffed Peppers

Whole Wheat Pasta with Chicken & Broccoli

Whole Wheat Pasta with Chicken & Broccoli

Baked Chicken Taquitos

You only need 5 ingredients to make this quick and easy chicken taquitos dish for two.

All 5-Ingredient Chicken Recipes

Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
14
Whether you scored wild mushrooms at the farmers' market, found cultivated maitake or shiitake at the supermarket or just have some baby bellas on hand, this healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any of them. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
45
Caramelized sweet potatoes and red onion are the bed for chicken thighs that cook up fast in a very hot oven--perfect for a quick healthy chicken dinner. Serve with a fall salad of mixed greens, sliced apples and blue cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Balsamic Chicken Thighs

Rating: Unrated
2
To round out this healthy chicken dinner recipe, put some farro on to cook before you start cooking the chicken. Add some steamed broccoli and serve with a glass of pinot noir.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

Rating: Unrated
3
Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Meal-Prep Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs

Rating: Unrated
3
Cook up six servings of chicken at once with this quick and easy meal-prep recipe: you'll have recipe-ready cooked chicken in the fridge for throw-together lunches and dinners throughout the week. This simple sheet-pan chicken thigh recipe gets an easy burst of flavor from dried oregano and a clove of garlic.
By Katie Webster

Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Rating: Unrated
17
This healthy 5-ingredient spaghetti squash recipe is a satisfying low-carb alternative to taco night. If you have leftover cooked chicken on hand, skip Step 2 and stir 2 1/2 cups into the filling. Look for an enchilada sauce with less than 300 mg of sodium per serving, such as Hatch brand.
By Breana Killeen

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole

Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pesto Chicken

This grilled chicken has an Italian-inspired taste when topped with a freshly made pesto. Serve it with fresh peas and roasted potato wedges for dinner, or over mixed salad greens for a hearty lunch salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwest Black-Bean Pasta Salad Bowls

Meal-prep a week's worth of delicious and satisfying high-fiber lunches with just 5 simple ingredients and 20 minutes. In this Southwestern-style pasta salad, we're using pasta made with black beans to bump up the fiber to an impressive 14 grams per serving. Paired with seasoned chicken strips and a flavorful corn salad--shortcut ingredients you can often find at your local specialty grocery store--this meal-prep lunch is one you'll get excited for.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Lemon-Sopressata Chicken

Rating: Unrated
4
You'll only need 5 ingredients and 30 minutes for this healthy chicken recipe. Serve with mashed potatoes and a mixed green salad with red-wine vinaigrette to round out dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

This easy recipe for sheet-pan roasted chicken thighs is a basic building-block recipe for meal prep. You can easily double the recipe or change the seasoning to suit your tastes.
By Katie Webster

Basil-Tomato Chicken Skillet

Rating: Unrated
1
Quick cooking chicken tenderloins and packaged spinach make this dinner recipe come together in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caramel-Lime Drumsticks with Shaved Celery Salad

A super-easy caramel sauce brushed onto oven-roasted chicken drumsticks makes this an impressive fast weeknight dinner or go-to party appetizer. A cool shaved celery salad spiked with lime juice keeps things refreshing and simple. Serve with rice noodles tossed with sesame oil and a splash of soy sauce.
By Julia Clancy

Chicken & Celery Root Tikka Masala

In this 5-ingredient healthy recipe, celery root replaces traditional potatoes for an easy Indian-inspired chicken dinner with a creamy spiced tomato sauce. Pick your favorite jarred Tikka Masala sauce. Serve over brown basmati rice or with warm naan and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Curry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Use convenience ingredients, like cooked chicken (leftover or purchased) and store-bought curry sauce to whip up these easy loaded baked potatoes. We call for cauliflower in this recipe, but feel free to sub in whatever veggies you have on hand for a quick and easy dinner. You can also swap the sweet potatoes for russets.
By Devon O'Brien

Sautéed Chicken Breasts with Simple Chive Sauce

This chicken dinner is easy to make and ready in just 30 minutes. With only four ingredients the Simple Chive Sauce pairs perfectly with chicken breasts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Sausage & Onion Pasta

Convenient fully cooked chicken sausage is a great flavor starter for this easy pasta recipe with just three ingredients you can keep stocked in your freezer or pantry for fast dinners. Just add some sautéed onions and pasta and you have a super-simple meal that the entire family will love.
By Lauren Grant

Buffalo-Style Bistro Lunch Box

These tailgate-inspired lunch bowls can be assembled in about 15 minutes using just a handful of ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, like pregrilled chicken and spicy Buffalo-flavored hummus. We're packing these up with crunchy veggie sticks and blue cheese so you can savor all the game-day flavors, but for a fraction of the calories.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Buffalo-Style Bistro Lunch Box

These tailgate-inspired lunch bowls can be assembled in about 15 minutes using just a handful of ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, like pregrilled chicken and spicy Buffalo-flavored hummus. We're packing these up with crunchy veggie sticks and blue cheese so you can savor all the game-day flavors, but for a fraction of the calories.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Grilled Chicken Legs with Fennel & Olive Relish

Rating: Unrated
1
A bright and briny relish made from fennel, lemon and olives is the perfect accompaniment in this Italian-inspired grilled chicken recipe. If you prefer, you can substitute 2 bone-in chicken breasts, cut in half (they're typically large enough to serve 2), or a mix of bone-in chicken pieces. Adjust the cooking time as necessary. Serve with a glass of dry Italian wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Insalata Caprese Chicken

A combination of fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, pungent basil and a hint of balsamic vinegar is perfection, but even more so with some cooked chicken added in. This dish is quick-and-easy and perfect for a quick lunch or light dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken, Sauerkraut, and Apple Panini

These flavor-packed grilled sandwiches get plenty of fiber from cabbage, apple and whole-wheat bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Chicken Salad with Peas & Polenta

Rating: Unrated
1
Typical kid-friendly fare gets a zap of fresh flavor from pesto in this easy 15-minute dinner. Make a quick creamy chicken salad with Greek yogurt, pesto and peas and serve over pan-fried polenta. Serve with a salad of greens and balsamic vinaigrette for a healthy dinner the whole family will love.
By Katie Webster

Chicken Taco Lettuce Cups

This fun kid-friendly snack is easy to make with leftover chicken, and the protein gives it plenty of staying power.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com