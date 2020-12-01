Thanksgiving Cranberry Sauce Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Thanksgiving cranberry sauce recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

The Best Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This is our go-to recipe for homemade cranberry sauce. It's simple (just five ingredients!), is lightly sweet without being too sugary and has just the right amount of zesty flavor from orange peel. Plus, it's so easy--it goes from stove to table in just 20 minutes!
By Carolyn Casner

Tangerine Cranberry Relish

Rating: Unrated
1
Tangerines bring natural sweetness to this relish, so you need less sugar to balance the tartness of the cranberries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jalapeno-Cranberry Relish

Rating: Unrated
1
Give some zing to your traditional cranberry sauce recipe by adding jalapeño and lime. This healthy, homemade cranberry relish pairs beautifully with turkey, but also works just as well as a spread for sandwiches or even as a taco topping.
By Hilary Meyer

Cranberry-Red Wine Sauce

Use up leftover red wine to make this tart and savory sauce that's delicious when drizzled over seared steak, pork chops or turkey. This healthy cranberry sauce will also impress any Thanksgiving guest with its vibrant color and flavor.
By Breana Killeen

Gingered Cranberry Sauce

This maple syrup-sweetened sauce is the perfect side dish to your holiday bird. It cooks in less than 15 minutes and can be made several days ahead, freeing up time for you to prepare other dishes on the big day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange Cranberry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Orange juice and fresh orange segments brighten the flavors in this traditional cranberry sauce recipe. Spread the leftovers on a turkey sandwich or stir into plain yogurt for breakfast.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Kumquat & Cranberry Relish

Kumquats add zesty citrus notes when chopped together with cranberries for this holiday relish. Serve for Thanksgiving with roast turkey or with almost any roasted meat, such as a pork roast or beef tenderloin.
By Nora Singley

Red Wine Cranberry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Classic homemade cranberry sauce gets a powerful flavor punch from red wine. As the sauce reduces, the wine gets syrupy, adding robust flavor with a bit of sweetness. Want to take it up a notch? Use port for even more sweetness and flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Spiced Maple Cranberry Sauce

Most homemade cranberry sauces are made with sugar, but this one-- flavored with unsweetened applesauce and spices-- gets its sweetness from the maple syrup that's added in after cooking.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Sugar-Added Cranberry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Most cranberry sauce recipes add tons of sugar to mask the tart taste of the cranberries. In this simple cranberry sauce, we lighten things up by skipping the sugar and opting for a healthier combination of dates and apple cider which adds just enough sweetness without overpowering the cranberry flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry Relish

Take a detour from traditional cranberry sauce and try this recipe that combines fresh cranberries with sweet dates, sage and orange. You can make this no-cook cranberry relish in less than a minute in the food processor. It's a divine accompaniment to roast turkey and perfect on a turkey sandwich as well.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Cranberry-Wine Sauce

Red wine and cranberry sauce combine in this rich and savory sauce, perfect for roast pork or duck.
By Ruth Cousineau

Inspiration and Ideas

Best-Ever Cranberry Recipes for Thanksgiving

Best-Ever Cranberry Recipes for Thanksgiving

Whether you're looking for cranberry sauce or cranberry-studded salad, we've got all the cranberry recipes you need for your Thanksgiving table and beyond!
Gingered Cranberry-Raspberry Relish

Gingered Cranberry-Raspberry Relish

Rating: Unrated
4
Unlike cranberry sauce, a relish involves no cooking. Here, plump raspberries add a juicy freshness, while crystallized ginger provides sweetness and warmth. It is best served cold. Hold the mayo on your post-holiday sandwiches--use this relish instead for a real treat.
Cranberry, Cherry & Walnut Marmalade

Cranberry, Cherry & Walnut Marmalade

Rating: Unrated
17
Citrus-Rosemary Cranberry Sauce

Citrus-Rosemary Cranberry Sauce

Clementine, Date & Port Cranberry Relish

Clementine, Date & Port Cranberry Relish

Spiced Orange-Cranberry Sauce

Spiced Orange-Cranberry Sauce

Pear Cranberry Sauce

This dazzling pink pear & cranberry sauce has a perfect balance of tart and sweet tastes. It stands in for the applesauce that traditionally accompanies latkes.

All Thanksgiving Cranberry Sauce Recipes

Cranberry Mole

Making mole (a traditional Mexican sauce) doesn't have to be an all-day process--and eating it doesn't have to be a dietary nightmare, especially if you use sweet cranberries for flavor, cut down on the oil and reduce the huge quantity of nuts and seeds often used. This recipe makes more than you may need for Thanksgiving dinner, but the leftovers are delicious on Southwestern-style turkey sandwiches or quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry sauce gets a lift with fresh lime zest, coriander and cloves.
By Ruth Cousineau

Triple-Cranberry Sundaes

A triple hit of cranberries makes a tart topping for lemon sorbet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gingered Cranberry Sauce

A touch of ginger makes canned cranberry sauce anything but ordinary. Serve with roast chicken or turkey.
By Ruth Cousineau

Cranberry-Raspberry Sauce

Fruit juice is the base of this quick raspberry sauce that goes well with fresh fruit, frozen yogurt or a slice of pound cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com