Healthy Miso Soup Recipes

Miso Vegetable Soup
Tofu, rice and plenty of vegetables transform miso soup from a light accompaniment into a dish that's substantial enough to leave you feeling satisfied.
Miso Soup with Clams & Spinach
The round, rich taste (also known as umami) of miso soup perfectly complements plump, briny clams. For the base of the soup you can use just water and miso, which you can find at most supermarkets. But if you can find dashi granules, they're worth adding for a more intense umami taste.
Pork, Apple & Miso Noodle Soup
Apples and mild white miso lightly sweeten this easy noodle soup recipe. It's got plenty of flavor with few ingredients, but feel free to add a dash of hot sauce for zing. Serve with a watercress salad.
