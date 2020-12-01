Healthy Indian Eggplant Recipes

Indian-Spiced Eggplant & Cauliflower Stew
Eggplant, cauliflower, chickpeas and tomatoes are the basis for this rich Indian-spiced curry. Make it a meal: Serve with brown basmati rice or whole-wheat couscous.
Coconut Chicken Curry
Chicken drumsticks are marinated in yogurt with curry spices, then baked and served with a creamy coconut sauce with eggplant and brown rice for a taste of India from your kitchen.
Indian-Spiced Stuffed Eggplant
Lots of Indian spices flavor these stuffed eggplants. They can be a complete meal, but if you are feeling extra energetic, make this dish part of a multicourse Indian feast along with curried vegetables, basmati rice, yogurt salad and some Indian breads. As a side dish, plan on one-quarter of an eggplant per person.
Ginger, Split Pea & Vegetable Curry (Subzi dalcha)
Protein-rich yellow split peas combined with fresh vegetables yields a hearty, stewlike curry--perfect for a cold winter night by the fireplace, with a loaf of crusty bread. Try any combination of vegetables--sweet potatoes, winter squash and spinach create a sweeter offering. Don't be alarmed by the number of chiles--the vegetables and split peas bring the heat level down to make each bite addictive without being excessively hot.
Tofu, Chicken & Eggplant Curry
This tofu curry recipe has a rich and spicy tomato-based sauce studded with cubes of pressed, baked tofu. Serve with brown rice and naan bread to sop up any remaining sauce.
Spiced Eggplant-Lentil Salad with Mango
Spiced eggplant, lentils and mangoes combine deliciously in this Indian-inspired vegetarian salad. Customize the spiciness of this by choosing mild, medium or hot versions of salsa, chili powders and curry powder. The flavor is even better when the salad is prepared ahead. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Salmon & Eggplant Curry
Salmon and eggplant team up in this one-skillet curry flavored with coconut milk, basil and lime. We love the flavor of Thai yellow curry paste in this dish, but any type of curry paste can be used--be sure to taste as you go because curry blends vary in flavor and heat. If you don't have curry paste, curry powder works well here. Serve with fragrant brown rice, such as basmati or jasmine.
Five-Vegetable Curry
Eggplant, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and green beans flavored with rich Indian spices yields a substantial dish. Make it a meal: Top with plain nonfat yogurt and serve with brown basmati rice.
Tofu & Eggplant Curry
The spice blend in this vegetarian curry may seem like it has a lot of ingredients, but it's very easy to blend together and makes a curry that will rival your local Indian restaurant's. Serve with brown rice and naan to sop up all the sauce.