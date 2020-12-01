Healthy Twice Baked Potato Recipes

Spanakopita Loaded Potatoes
In this healthy take on twice-baked potatoes, spinach, feta, garlic and oregano are stuffed into the potato shells along with the mashed potatoes. Serve with steak or chicken sprinkled with oregano or marjoram.
Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
This healthy recipe is a savory riff on the traditional brown-sugar-and-pecan-topped sweet potato casserole so often found on Thanksgiving tables. Crispy baby kale leaves make a stunning garnish, but any green or herb that suits you will look great, fried or not.
Barbecue Chicken Stuffed Baked Potatoes
For this meal-on-a-spud we jump-start the potatoes in the microwave and then finish them in the oven so they get all crispy on the outside. Use leftover or rotisserie chicken to make this healthy dinner in a jiff. Serve with a salad or some cooked greens.
Twice-Baked Potatoes
Yukon gold potatoes are a great choice for slimming down this baked potato recipe. With their buttery-gold color and rich flavor, you won't need to use much fat to make them look and taste luscious.
Healthy Twice-Baked Potatoes
Our slimmed down version of twice-baked potatoes make a sophisticated side dish or a meal on their own--paired with a simple green salad.