Healthy Twice Baked Potato Recipes

Find healthy, delicious twice baked potato recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spanakopita Loaded Potatoes

In this healthy take on twice-baked potatoes, spinach, feta, garlic and oregano are stuffed into the potato shells along with the mashed potatoes. Serve with steak or chicken sprinkled with oregano or marjoram.
By Breana Killeen

Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

This healthy recipe is a savory riff on the traditional brown-sugar-and-pecan-topped sweet potato casserole so often found on Thanksgiving tables. Crispy baby kale leaves make a stunning garnish, but any green or herb that suits you will look great, fried or not.
By Mary-Frances Heck

Barbecue Chicken Stuffed Baked Potatoes

For this meal-on-a-spud we jump-start the potatoes in the microwave and then finish them in the oven so they get all crispy on the outside. Use leftover or rotisserie chicken to make this healthy dinner in a jiff. Serve with a salad or some cooked greens.
By Ivy Odom

Spanikopi-taters

Try this Mediterranean twist on classic loaded baked potatoes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Twice-Baked Potatoes

Yukon gold potatoes are a great choice for slimming down this baked potato recipe. With their buttery-gold color and rich flavor, you won't need to use much fat to make them look and taste luscious.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Twice-Baked Potatoes

Our slimmed down version of twice-baked potatoes make a sophisticated side dish or a meal on their own--paired with a simple green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
