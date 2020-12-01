Healthy Spaghetti Squash Recipes

Find healthy, delicious spaghetti squash recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

In this low-carb spaghetti squash lasagna recipe, garlicky broccolini, spaghetti squash and cheese are combined for a healthy take on a favorite casserole. This bakes right in the squash shells for a fun presentation. Serve with a big Caesar salad and some warm and crusty whole-grain bread.
By Breana Killeen

Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Strands of tender squash replace pasta for a more flavorful version of spaghetti pie casserole. Not to mention, spaghetti squash is a low-carb alternative to pasta and saves more than 150 calories per serving compared to a traditional recipe. A sprinkling of nutty fontina cheese melts into a gooey topping.
By Devon O'Brien

Pizza-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Skip the dough and stuff all of your favorite pizza toppings into spaghetti squash boats for a fun and healthy dinner that'll please the whole family. We love the combination of mushrooms, bell peppers, pepperoni and mozzarella, but feel free to mix it up with your favorite pizza ingredients. You could throw in a bit of chopped cooked broccoli, for example, or add some olives or chopped artichoke hearts. And of course feel free to omit the pepperoni to make the dish vegetarian. Round out the meal with a simple salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake

In this version of a chicken-and-broccoli casserole, spaghetti squash takes on a creamy texture when baked with cream of mushroom soup.
By Joyce Hendley

Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti Squash

This low-carb, gluten-free take on fettuccine Alfredo is lower in calories than classic versions, and it provides protein and extra vegetables thanks to a spaghetti-squash base.
By Carolyn Casner

Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce

This gluten-free, vegan version of peanut noodles has a high protein content thanks to edamame and peanut butter. Spaghetti squash turns delicately sweet when roasted, which pairs wonderfully with the Thai-inspired peanut sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Give pesto pasta a healthy makeover with this easy recipe that combines low-carb spaghetti squash with high-protein chicken breast. Top this powerhouse combo with homemade basil pesto that gets a creamy upgrade from ripe avocados to complete a mouthwatering chicken dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Spaghetti Squash & Meatballs

With this spaghetti squash and meatballs recipe, you can reduce the carbohydrates and increase the vegetable servings by skipping pasta and serving the Italian-seasoned turkey meatballs and quick, homemade marinara sauce over thin strands of cooked spaghetti squash instead. Cooking the squash first in the microwave and then in a skillet to cook off the extra moisture, gives the squash a more spaghetti-like texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto

Looking at a tangle of spaghetti squash tricks your brain into thinking you're about to eat a serving of eggy noodles, when in fact, you get a nice calorie and carb savings in this healthy recipe. Giving tomatoes a stint in a hot oven makes them candy-sweet.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N.

Spaghetti Squash Shrimp Scampi

Give buttery shrimp scampi a healthy update with delicately sweet spaghetti squash. The parsley-flecked squash "noodles" slash calories, add fiber and leave this classic dish still plenty decadent.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Enjoy the classic flavors of Buffalo chicken wings in a healthier way. Spooned into spaghetti squash boats and topped with blue cheese, this lighter version is just as tasty as the real deal but it will actually make you crave your veggies.

Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This healthy 5-ingredient spaghetti squash recipe is a satisfying low-carb alternative to taco night. If you have leftover cooked chicken on hand, skip Step 2 and stir 2 1/2 cups into the filling. Look for an enchilada sauce with less than 300 mg of sodium per serving, such as Hatch brand.
By Breana Killeen

Vegan Pesto Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Low-carb spaghetti squash stands in for wheat noodles in this updated twist on a classic pesto pasta dish. Cashews lend richness to the pesto, while nutritional yeast, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes contribute satisfying umami to this vegan dinner recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Spaghetti Squash Nests with Sausage, Mushrooms & Tomatoes

Cutting spaghetti squash into horizontal rings instead of in half lengthwise not only cuts down on cooking time, it also makes for a fun presentation.
By Devon O'Brien

Chicken Parmesan-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This filling, hearty stuffed spaghetti squash is a lower-carb version of your traditional chicken Parmesan with pasta. This chicken Parmesan recipe is still full of cheesy goodness, but has the added benefit of sweet winter squash. If you can't find two small squashes, use one (3-pound) squash and cut each half into two portions when ready to serve.
By Robin Bashinsky

Broccoli-Cheddar Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Tender strings of spaghetti squash replace pasta in this cheesy gluten-free casserole that's studded with broccoli. Cheddar cheese melts into a bubbling topping. Serve with roasted chicken or pork or as part of a vegetarian dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Spaghetti Squash Lo Mein

Swap regular noodles for veggie noodles in this low-calorie, healthy spaghetti squash recipe. For a fun presentation, serve the lo mein in the hollowed-out spaghetti squash boat. If you like it hot, serve with extra Sriracha.
By Breana Killeen

Lemongrass Pork & Spaghetti Squash Noodle Bowl with Peanut Sauce

In this Asian-flavored spaghetti squash recipe, thin slices of lean pork tenderloin are marinated with lemongrass, ginger, brown sugar and soy sauce. The flavorful marinade is then cooked with peanut butter and coconut milk to make a delicious sauce for this low-carb noodle bowl.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls

Set yourself up for a week of super-satisfying lunches with these south of the border-style meal-prep bowls. We took one of our favorite recipes, Mexican Stuffed Acorn Squash (see Associated Recipes) and repurposed the filling into a tasty topping for low-carb spaghetti squash. The Mexican-inspired seasoning blend adds a lot of flavor easily, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro and queso fresco finishes the dish.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Tomato & Feta Quiche with Spaghetti Squash Crust

You've used spaghetti squash in place of pasta, but have you used it for a low-carb quiche crust? Shredded roasted spaghetti squash turns into a perfectly crispy quiche crust in this healthy Mediterranean-inspired brunch recipe.
By Joy Howard

Pesto Spaghetti Squash Bake

This delicious, cheesy, full-flavored pesto-stuffed spaghetti squash is hearty and filling, full of vegetables and topped with melted fresh mozzarella cheese. It's a perfect main dish for vegetarians and nonvegetarians alike!
By Karen Rankin

Slow-Cooker Caprese Spaghetti Squash with White Beans

This recipe feels and looks indulgent without being high in calories. The "caprese" components--fresh mozzarella, basil leaves and tomatoes--beautifully shine through, while the white beans add protein and a creamy texture. If you can't find fresh small mozzarella balls, tear a large ball of fresh mozzarella into small pieces.
By Cooking Light

Beef-Broccoli Stir-Fry

Reduced-sodium soy sauce and beef broth limit the sodium in this stir-fry, keeping it healthy and fresh-tasting.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti Squash Peanut "Noodles" with Chicken

Chinese five-spice powder, a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns, adds a hint of warmth and the suggestion of sweetness to this healthy chicken recipe. It's great on just about anything you grill or roast, so it's worth keeping in your spice cabinet.
By Breana Killeen

Pressure-Cooker Spaghetti Squash

By far the easiest way to cook spaghetti squash is with a pressure cooker. The noodly, low-carb squash turns tender in only 7 minutes in your multicooker. Enjoy it plain as a side dish, or dress it up and use it as a substitute for pasta.
By Hilary Meyer

Seared Chicken with Mango Salsa & Spaghetti Squash

A quick mango salsa gives this easy chicken dinner recipe a tropical flavor boost. A generous serving of spaghetti squash rounds out the healthy meal.
By Katie Webster

Loaded Spaghetti Squash

This loaded spaghetti squash recipe has all the fixings of a classic baked potato, but with a fraction of the carbs. The pasta-like spaghetti squash is combined with Cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions that melt together in the oven. Top with sour cream and garnish with more scallions and bacon and you have a delicious low-carb side dish ready to go.
By Carolyn Casner

Spaghetti Squash with Pistachios & Sage

Serve this low-carb side dish with roast pork, roast chicken or a firm white fish, like halibut or cod. No microwave? Bake squash halves cut-side down at 400 degrees F until tender, 40 to 50 minutes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lemon-Parmesan Instant Pot Spaghetti Squash

Cooking spaghetti squash in your Instant Pot is quick and easy. Here we dress Instant Pot spaghetti squash with olive oil, lemon zest and Parmesan cheese. Enjoy it as a simple side dish or, for a healthy vegetarian dinner, pair it with a spinach and white bean salad. This would also be lovely with shrimp or chicken.
By Adam Hickman

Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai

Ditch the rice noodles and infuse spaghetti squash "noodles" with the sweet and tangy flavors of pad thai. This low-carb alternative isn't traditional, but you'll be surprised how well the delicate sweetness of the squash works in this Thai favorite.
By Hilary Meyer

Spaghetti Squash and Meatballs

Looking for a pasta that's lower in carbohydrates? Look no further than spaghetti squash. Mix it with homemade meatballs and lower-sodium pasta sauce, and you will quickly love this healthy swap.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mock Noodle Kugel

In this healthy version of the traditional noodle favorite, spaghetti squash serves as a low-carb alternative to pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pesto Pizza with Spaghetti Squash Crust

These pizza toppings are pretty standard and straightforward, but the crust is made of spaghetti squash--which both cuts carbs and eliminates gluten. You can also enjoy this gluten-free pizza with any toppings of your choice. One tip, though: Be sure to really squeeze the squash so it gets dry enough; otherwise the crust won't get very crispy.
By Robin Bashinsky

Vegan "Pancit Bihon" with Spaghetti Squash

Umami-rich shiitake mushrooms take the place of meat, and spaghetti squash strands stand in for the traditional rice noodles, in this riff on the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon. Serve alongside your favorite vegan main or add some cubed tofu to make it a meal.
By Natalia B. Roxas

Spaghetti Squash with Dukkah

In this easy vegetable side dish, dukkah (pronounced dOO-kah), a blend of pulverized toasted nuts and crushed sesame, coriander and cumin seeds, seasons spaghetti squash. Look for premade dukkah online, at well-stocked stores or find a recipe at eatingwell.com.
By Julia Clancy
