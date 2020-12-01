Healthy Delicata Squash Recipes

Delicata Squash & Tofu Curry
This easy tofu curry, made with pretty delicata squash and hearty greens, cooks up in one skillet. To speed up the prep, use bagged chopped kale. Delicata squash's thin skin is tender when it's cooked, so there's no need to peel--another time saver. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.
Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens
This hearty salad comes together with little effort, since the squash and chicken can roast together on the same sheet pan. Prep the dressing and the salad greens while the chicken is roasting.
Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza
Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza—it provides 120% of your Daily Value per serving. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. We make the oven a multitasker to get this winter pizza on the table fast. The crust bakes on the bottom rack while the vegetables roast. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.
Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash
Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible.
Roasted Delicata Squash & Onions
Roasting intensifies delicata squash's flavor. Seasoned with rosemary and maple, this recipe's great with pork or turkey.
Chickpea, Spinach & Squash Gnocchi
Currants add a surprising touch of sweetness to this simple sauté of chickpeas, spinach, squash and gnocchi. We prefer the texture of shelf-stable gnocchi, but if sodium is an issue for you, opt for frozen instead. Serve with a glass of chardonnay.
Stuffed Delicata Squash
In this Tex-Mex-seasoned stuffed delicata squash recipe we swap out half of the ground beef you'd normally use for bulgur to reduce saturated fat without skimping on the amount of stuffing. Serve with a mixed green salad with cilantro vinaigrette.
Chili-Brown Sugar Delicata Squash with Pears
Pears and delicata squash tossed with brown sugar, chili powder and bacon is a delectable combination. To make this vegetarian, omit the bacon and toss the squash and pears with the brown sugar and chili powder during the last 5 minutes of roasting.
Quinoa-Stuffed Delicata Squash
With its pretty striped skin and uniform shape, delicata squash is a beautiful vessel for serving up this healthy quinoa stuffing. Serve this recipe as a stunning side dish or a vegetarian main with a big leafy green salad alongside.
Roasted Fennel & Delicata Squash with Olive & Parmesan Breadcrumbs
This simple yet special side is easy to coordinate with your holiday bird: Make the breadcrumbs the day before and prep the veg while the turkey is roasting. About 15 minutes before you expect the turkey to be done, put the fennel in the oven. Then when you take out the bird, pop the delicata in.
Delicata Squash with Orange & Pistachios
If you haven't tried delicata squash, it's worth seeking out. The skin is tender enough to eat when cooked, so there's no peeling involved. All you have to do is slice it and then cook it. Here we sauté it with olive oil and a little orange juice and zest, then add a sprinkling of pistachio nuts to make it special.
Stuffed Delicata Squash for Two
