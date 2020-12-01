Healthy Acorn Squash Recipes

Find healthy, delicious acorn squash recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Southwestern Stuffed Acorn Squash

Cumin and chili powder season a filling of turkey sausage, tomatoes, black beans and Swiss cheese for creamy acorn squash. Serve this stuffed squash with warmed corn tortillas for wrapping up bites of all the tasty ingredients.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash

Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible.
By Lia Huber

Acorn Squash Stuffed with Chard & White Beans

Acorn squash's natural shape makes it just right for stuffing. This filling has Mediterranean flair: olives, tomato paste, white beans and Parmesan cheese. Serve with: Mixed green salad with radicchio and red onion and crisp white wine, such as Pinot Grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash

Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish recipe as a meatless tagine served in a squash bowl. Kabocha, sweet dumpling or carnival squash make good alternatives to acorn squash. To make this side a hearty vegetarian meal, serve 2 halves each.
By Raghavan Iyer

Roasted Acorn Squash with Double Cranberry Chutney

A tangy Indian-spiced cranberry chutney is a flavorful way to perk up simple roasted winter squash.
By Danielle Centoni

Cheese-Topped Acorn Squash

Sage and nutmeg are the perfect seasoning pair for these acorn squash slices. Sprinkled with Parmesan just before serving, this vegetable side dish goes well with any main dish you're serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Lentil Stuffed Squash

In this stuffed squash recipe, a spicy red lentil curry stew fills acorn squash. If you find them at your market use tasty jarred piquillo peppers in this.
By Bruce Aidells

Roasted Acorn Squash with Rosemary

Slice acorn squash crosswise to showcase its pretty scalloped edges before baking, then garnish with a light glaze of butter and rosemary for an elegant presentation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Wild Rice Stuffed Squash for Two

Sourdough bread, a mix of earthy mushrooms and wild rice fill sweet acorn squash in this vegan Thanksgiving dish that's just the right size for two people. Sweet carnival squash, with its stripes and speckles, is a fun alternative to acorn squash if you can get your hands on one.
By Hilary Meyer

Mexican Stuffed Acorn Squash

Fall favorite acorn squash gets a Mexican twist with a spicy-as-you-like-it turkey and veggie stuffing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Acorn Squash with Cider Drizzle

Roasting squash in the oven caramelizes its natural sugars. Here we serve acorn squash with a cider reduction that's spiced with cinnamon and cloves. A touch of butter gives it a luxurious finish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mashed Maple Squash

Acorn squash makes a sweet substitute for potatoes in this easy mash. Use a serrated grapefruit spoon to get all the seeds and stringy fibers out of the inside of the squash.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Spiced Acorn Squash with Pan-Roasted Cauliflower & Greens

A mixture of spices provides tantalizing taste to acorn squash stuffed with cauliflower florets and chard. Coconut milk adds a delicious richness to the stuffing and the feta and nuts sprinkled on top deliver a nice tang and crunch to each bite.
Sausage & Egg Stuffed Acorn Squash

Sweetened with maple syrup and stuffed with turkey sausage, these acorn squash are sweet and savory. Serve this squash recipe with a simple side salad for a healthy and balanced dinner.
Acorn Squash Soup

Acorn Squash Bisque

Acorn Squash Stuffed with Chard & White Beans for Two

Slow-Cooker Spice-Drizzled Acorn Squash

Roasted Squash with Green Tahini

This squash recipe will leave you with some extra green tahini, which you can use as a salad dressing or a dip for crudités. Serve with a roast chicken and mixed green salad for a complete meal.

