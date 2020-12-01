Healthy Vegetarian Stir Fry Recipes

Blistered Peppers with Lime

Eating shishito or Padrón peppers can be a bit of a gamble. Most of them are quite mild, but every once in a while--BAM!--you get a hot one. If you're not up for that game, you can just go for all baby bells in this healthy side dish recipe. Find shishitos, Padróns and baby bells at large supermarkets, specialty stores and farmers' markets.