Low-Calorie Cabbage Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie cabbage recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Balsamic Roasted Cabbage

These roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive and healthy side dish that's also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage--or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.
By Marianne Williams

Sour Apple Slaw

Michael Twitty, a food writer and culinary historian, celebrates Hanukkah’s miracle of oil by making fried chicken and latkes. He serves up this sweet and tangy slaw alongside.
By Michael Twitty

Slow-Cooked Sweet and Sour Cabbage

The combination of cloves, cabbage and cider vinegar gives this slow-cooker cabbage recipe its sweet-and-sour flavor. Don't skip the apples-the hit of natural sweetness is worth the time it takes to core and chop them.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

When Paul Newman and Michel Nischan opened their Westport, Connecticut, restaurant Dressing Room, Paul's request was that the menu always include a chopped salad that you could eat with a spoon. This chopped salad recipe is full of great flavors, colors and textures, featuring celery, carrots, red pepper, apple, cucumber, greens, cabbage, goat cheese and almonds. This is great for any holiday meal: you can let it stand and it stays crisp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Red Cabbage Salad

In this quick German-inspired side dish, red cabbage is cooked until just tender and combined with sweet apples, caraway and a tangy vinaigrette. Serve with roasted pork loin or turkey kielbasa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Kimchi

If you are looking to start fermenting your own vegetables, the Korean dish kimchi is a great place to start. It's easy to make, and fermentation takes just a few days. Once you have kimchi on hand, serve this healthy dish along with any meal, as an ingredient in stir-fries, stews, savory pancakes and more, or as a condiment to liven up grain bowls, tacos, sandwiches--and the list goes on!
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Coleslaw

Red and green cabbage and bright orange carrots make a colorful, healthful combination. For an especially nutty flavor, use Savoy instead of regular green cabbage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Cabbage with Bacon & Mushrooms

Savoy cabbage, shiitake mushrooms and leeks are braised together in this earthy Italian side dish.
By Perla Meyers

Slow-Cooker Braised Potatoes and Green Cabbage

Everyone will love this new spin on the classic cabbage-and-potatoes combo. The addition of fennel adds earthy and slightly sweet flavor to the dish.
By Cooking Light

Mexican Coleslaw

Enjoy this crunchy, refreshing alternative to mayonnaise-based coleslaw on a taco or on the side.
By Stacy Fraser

Roasted Red Cabbage with Caraway Butter

Roasting brings out the sweetness of cabbage in this healthy side dish recipe that tastes super-luxurious thanks to the melted butter on top.
By Julia Levy

Roasted Savoy Cabbage with Black Bean-Garlic Sauce

Roasting cabbage brings out its rich, nutty flavor. We think Savoy is particularly beautiful, but green cabbage works as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Steamed Cabbage & Carrots

It's been said that serving cabbage for New Year's promises prosperity, so adding a few carrot coins can only sweeten the purse.
Napa Cabbage & Carrots with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

Napa--also known as Chinese cabbage--is the preferred cabbage in this healthy Asian stir-fry recipe because it's much sweeter and more tender than green cabbage. If napa cabbage isn't available at your grocery store, try Savoy cabbage or bok choy.
Vinaigrette Coleslaw

Celery Root Colcannon

Creamed Cabbage & Sauerkraut with Rye Breadcrumbs

Braised Red Cabbage with Chestnuts

Sweet Potato & Cabbage Slaw

Sweet potatoes can be eaten raw as well as cooked. Here they star in a sprightly slaw, a quick and light accompaniment for simple poached or steamed fish.

Pan-Fried Cabbage with Bacon & Shallot

Of all the vegetables in the supermarket, cabbage gives you some of the best value for your dollar. It's inexpensive and low in calories, but packed with nutritional benefits (vitamin C, fiber, cancer-fighting phytochemicals). This easy vegetable side dish gets a boost of flavor from shallot, caraway seeds and a delicious finish of crisp bacon.
By Carolyn Casner

Backyard Coleslaw

Instead of a heavy creamy dressing, this refreshing coleslaw is dressed with a light caraway-flavored vinaigrette. The pretty crinkled leaves of Savoy cabbage have a nutty flavor, making this slaw especially flavorful.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Savoy Cabbage with Peppers

This quick braise of Savoy cabbage is flavored with caraway and mustard seeds. Make it a meal: Serve this wintry dish with ham or roast pork tenderloin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Napa Cabbage Slaw

Of course this slaw would also work with green cabbage, but Napa is a nice alternative with a fabulous, light and crunchy texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
