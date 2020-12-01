Low-Calorie Cabbage Recipes

Balsamic Roasted Cabbage
These roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive and healthy side dish that's also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage--or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.
Sour Apple Slaw
Michael Twitty, a food writer and culinary historian, celebrates Hanukkah’s miracle of oil by making fried chicken and latkes. He serves up this sweet and tangy slaw alongside.
Slow-Cooked Sweet and Sour Cabbage
The combination of cloves, cabbage and cider vinegar gives this slow-cooker cabbage recipe its sweet-and-sour flavor. Don't skip the apples-the hit of natural sweetness is worth the time it takes to core and chop them.
"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad
When Paul Newman and Michel Nischan opened their Westport, Connecticut, restaurant Dressing Room, Paul's request was that the menu always include a chopped salad that you could eat with a spoon. This chopped salad recipe is full of great flavors, colors and textures, featuring celery, carrots, red pepper, apple, cucumber, greens, cabbage, goat cheese and almonds. This is great for any holiday meal: you can let it stand and it stays crisp.
Warm Red Cabbage Salad
In this quick German-inspired side dish, red cabbage is cooked until just tender and combined with sweet apples, caraway and a tangy vinaigrette. Serve with roasted pork loin or turkey kielbasa.
Homemade Kimchi
If you are looking to start fermenting your own vegetables, the Korean dish kimchi is a great place to start. It's easy to make, and fermentation takes just a few days. Once you have kimchi on hand, serve this healthy dish along with any meal, as an ingredient in stir-fries, stews, savory pancakes and more, or as a condiment to liven up grain bowls, tacos, sandwiches--and the list goes on!
Creamy Coleslaw
Red and green cabbage and bright orange carrots make a colorful, healthful combination. For an especially nutty flavor, use Savoy instead of regular green cabbage.
Skillet Cabbage with Bacon & Mushrooms
Savoy cabbage, shiitake mushrooms and leeks are braised together in this earthy Italian side dish.
Slow-Cooker Braised Potatoes and Green Cabbage
Everyone will love this new spin on the classic cabbage-and-potatoes combo. The addition of fennel adds earthy and slightly sweet flavor to the dish.
Mexican Coleslaw
Enjoy this crunchy, refreshing alternative to mayonnaise-based coleslaw on a taco or on the side.
Roasted Red Cabbage with Caraway Butter
Roasting brings out the sweetness of cabbage in this healthy side dish recipe that tastes super-luxurious thanks to the melted butter on top.
Roasted Savoy Cabbage with Black Bean-Garlic Sauce
Roasting cabbage brings out its rich, nutty flavor. We think Savoy is particularly beautiful, but green cabbage works as well.