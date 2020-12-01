10-Minute Thanksgiving Appetizer and Snack Recipes

Cranberry White Chocolate Popcorn
Popcorn and chopped sweetened dried cranberries are tossed together and drizzled with white chocolate.
Marinated Olives with Lemon, Thyme & Rosemary
Marinating olives in aromatic herbs and a touch of lemon zest is an ideal way to enhance their flavor. Throughout the Mediterranean, bowls of them are routinely set out as appetizers or as a simple lunch with bread and perhaps some cheese or fruit. While a selection of olives of varying sizes, colors and cures is the most interesting, you can also simply use the one or two kinds most readily available.
Cranberry-Apricot Cream Cheese
Stir cranberries and apricots into reduced-fat cream cheese for a touch of sweetness. Spread on whole-grain crackers for a quick snack.
Goat Cheese in a Cranberry-Pecan Crust
Rolling goat cheese in dried cranberries and pecans makes a festive hors d'oeuvre. Serve with crackers and a glass of port.
Shrimp-Pepper Popper
These shrimp appetizers are simple yet full of flavor. Just top melba toasts with a bit of cream cheese, a cooked shrimp and dollop of pepper jelly. Look for pepper jelly near other jellies and jams--it has a tiny bit of heat that gives these some extra pizzazz!
Tuna-Caper Spread
Delicious, easy, inexpensive; serve as a sandwich filling or an hors d'oeuvre with whole-grain crackers or triangles of rye bread.
Garlic-Herb Marinated Olives
When you need an easy, make-ahead hors d'oeuvre, just toss olives with dried oregano and garlic.