Find healthy, delicious 100-calorie Thanksgiving appetizer and snack recipes including dips and spreads, pastries, and snacks. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pear-Pecan Cheese Ball

Sweet pear, salty Cheddar cheese and crunchy nuts make this healthy cheese ball recipe an alluring holiday treat. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter

This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

3-Ingredient Cream Cheese & Cherry Pepper Bites

Need a super-easy holiday-party hors d'oeuvre? These tasty little cream cheese and cherry pepper tartlets come together in a snap, thanks to premade pie dough, which is pressed into a mini muffin tin to make the tart shells--then all you have to do is fill the cups with cream cheese and chopped cherry peppers. Chopped herbs add a nice hit of color, but these are just as tasty as-is. Consider making a double batch--these bites are sure to go quickly.
By Carolyn Casner

Mini Brie & Apple Quiches

We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scandinavian Pickled Herring Bites

This Scandinavian-style appetizer is a good way to try pickled herring if you've never had it. The potent flavor of the herring is balanced by a dollop of sour cream and the potato slice it's served on.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nutty Pimiento Cheese Balls

These bite-size pimiento cheese balls from Jamie and Bobby Deen are a huge hit with kids (of all ages). They're the perfect appetizer to bring to a summer picnic. Jamie and Bobby share a passion for great home-cooked food with a Southern flair with their celebrity-chef mom, Paula Deen. These brothers are following in their mom's footsteps with their own TV shows, books and website. Our favorite part of what they're up to: healthy makeovers of some of Paula's recipes! Recipe adapted from The Deen Bros. Get Fired Up, by Jamie & Bobby Deen and Melissa Clark (Ballantine Books, 2011).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale Artichoke Dip

A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.
By Breana Killeen

Creamy Spinach Dip

Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot Canapes

These sweet and savory bites are like a cheese course in a bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Honey Mustard Sausage Bites

Let your slow cooker do the work of making these tasty appetizers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pear & Camembert Crostini

Up your appetizer game with this fruit-topped cheese crostini recipe. Warm preserves give the pears a shiny glaze and prevent them from browning.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marinated Olives & Feta

Olives and feta marinated with rosemary, lemon and garlic are great served on crisp flatbread-style crackers or warm slices of crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ranch Dip & Crunchy Vegetables

Adults and kids alike love the tanginess of this ranch-style dip. By using nonfat buttermilk and low-fat mayonnaise for the creamy base we've cut the fat substantially and eliminated the saturated fat. It only takes 15 minutes to make and keeps for 3 days so it's perfect for a healthy snack in a pinch.
Garlic & White Bean Dip

For this simple-as-can-be dip, rich-tasting poached garlic is pureed with convenient canned beans, a little bit of onion and a dash of lemon juice. Use it as a dip for crudités, a topping for bruschetta or even as a spread for a sandwich.
Herbed Olives

Quinoa Cakes with Smoked Salmon

Curried Butternut Squash Dip

French Onion Dip

Polenta Wedges with Tomato Tapenade

Crispy pieces of polenta topped with a tangy sun-dried tomato tapenade makes a pretty and tasty appetizer.

Rich Crab Dip

In our healthier version of this ultra-rich dip, the crabmeat plays a starring role while a blend of pureed nonfat cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese provides all the creaminess you would expect. Serve with slices of whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Feta & Herb Dip

Lots of freshly chopped herbs add zing to our white bean dip. Serve with assorted vegetables, such as baby carrots, bell pepper strips, radishes, snow peas, broccoli and cauliflower florets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheese Puffs

These warm cheese puffs should be slightly crisp on the outside. Perfect for entertaining, they can be made ahead and frozen, then popped into the oven as guests arrive.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Pepper Biscotti

These savory black-pepper-and-fig-flecked biscotti are perfect for cocktail parties--just spread with softened goat cheese and serve with glasses of Sauvignon Blanc.
By Marie Piraino

Green Chile & Goat Cheese Dip

This creamy, cheesy dip is spiked with green chiles and smoky chipotle pepper. Be sure to drain the ricotta the day before you want to serve the dip. Serve with tortilla chips or crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Salsa

If you like mild salsa, use banana peppers in this recipe. For a hotter version, try jalapeño or one of the alternate pepper choices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegetable Satay

Although usually made with strips of chicken or beef, this Indonesian-style satay can be made with fresh broccoli and cauliflower florets. Hot Madras curry has a bit of a kick; use regular curry powder if you just want the flavor of curry but not the heat. To save time, look for broccoli and cauliflower already cut into florets in the produce section or at the salad bar of your supermarket.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blue Cheese & Fig Bite

Fresh figs, blue cheese and a drizzle of honey top toasted baguette slices for a magical, flavorful combination in this easy appetizer recipe. Look for fresh figs May through December in well-stocked supermarkets and specialty-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Five-Spice Pistachios

Chinese five-spice powder is a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns; it adds subtle flavor to these pistachios. Look for it in the spice section at the market or with other Asian ingredients. Omit the added salt if you use salted pistachios.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp-Pepper Popper

These shrimp appetizers are simple yet full of flavor. Just top melba toasts with a bit of cream cheese, a cooked shrimp and dollop of pepper jelly. Look for pepper jelly near other jellies and jams--it has a tiny bit of heat that gives these some extra pizzazz!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon Spread

A splash of pepper-flavored vodka gives this salmon spread a sophisticated flair. If you like, use plain vodka instead but be sure to season generously with freshly cracked pepper before serving. Smoothly pureed nonfat cottage cheese replaces cream cheese and sour cream to cut the fat by about 80 percent.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pepper & Sopressata Bruschetta

We love the taste of these zesty Italian-style one-bite appetizers--topped with sopressata, red pepper spread and fresh mozzarella--on thin-sliced toasted focaccia bread. If you can't find focaccia, toasted slices of baguette are a good substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Phyllo Crisps

Use these crisp phyllo cookies as a base for frozen yogurt sundaes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rosemary-Garlic Marinated Vegetables

Amp up your appetizer game when you make this easy marinated vegetable recipe. Soak asparagus, mushrooms and cauliflower in rosemary- and garlic-flavored marinade and in just a couple hours you'll have tasty vegetables ready to serve.
By Breana Killeen

Ham & Red Pepper Spread

Spread this creamy ham and roasted red pepper dip on Belgian endive, crackers or toasted baguette or use it as a dip for vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tangy Cherry Barbecue Sausage

Cherry preserves, tomato paste and chipotle chile pepper combine for an unexpected sauce that provides sweet heat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

Crisp little phyllo dough shells get a creamy pumpkin filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna-Caper Spread

Delicious, easy, inexpensive; serve as a sandwich filling or an hors d'oeuvre with whole-grain crackers or triangles of rye bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato Toast with Sardines & Mint

Washington, D.C.-based chef Barton Seaver is a passionate advocate for the health of the oceans. He's a fellow with the Blue Ocean Institute and is working on a PBS series, Turning the Tide, about food and the environment. When we asked him what type of seafood he would like to include in a recipe for EatingWell, he suggested the humble canned sardine. We think Seaver has truly elevated the canned sardine with this fresh-tasting and simple appetizer.
By Barton Seaver

Parmesan Straws

These crispy Parmesan nibbles are perfect for entertaining because they can be prepared in advance and stored in tins or frozen.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Feta & Cucumber Nip

Crunchy pita chips make the perfect base for this ultra-quick olive, cucumber and feta appetizer. If you can't find baby cucumber, cut a regular cucumber into thin slices that are approximately the same size as your pita chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Beef & Beet Nosh

Horseradish sour cream, pickled beets and roast beef top toasted rye bread for a yummy appetizer reminiscent of a delicious deli sandwich. Look for pickled beets in jars or cans near other pickled vegetables in most supermarkets. You can use 24 rye crackers instead of the toasted rye bread, if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Artichoke-Parmesan Spread

This update of a holiday entertaining classic delivers all of the rich flavor with far less of the usual fat. Serve with pita crisps or toasted slices of French bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Picnic Deviled Eggs with Fresh Herbs

These eggs are perfect for a picnic because they're so portable. Instead of cutting them in half lengthwise, we just cut the tops off so they can stand upright in an egg carton for easy filling, transport and storage. We swapped in Greek yogurt for the traditional mayo to save calories.
By Katie Webster
