German Christmas Recipes

German Apple Pancake
A judicious use of butter and sugar gives this classic German apple pancake--also known as a Dutch baby--less than a third of the fat and considerably fewer calories than the original breakfast treat. The topping--sautéed apples glazed with apple-cider syrup--is wonderful on oatmeal, waffles and frozen yogurt too.
Quick-Bread Stollen
Traditional stollens are leavened with yeast, but using baking powder speeds up preparation time. Pureed cottage cheese is a wonderful stand-in for most of the butter in the traditional recipe.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake
Turn this moist, dense and truly chocolaty cake into an elegant dessert by garnishing each serving with a dollop of whipped cream, some fresh raspberries and a light dusting of cocoa. Note that this cake does not contain any leavening: beaten egg whites alone are used to lighten it.
Quick Cinnamon Rolls
A biscuitlike pastry, based on a traditional German recipe, makes these much faster than yeast-raised cinnamon rolls.