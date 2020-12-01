Italian Christmas Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Italian Christmas recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Seafood Lasagna (Lasagna di Pesce)

Rating: Unrated
2
Shrimp, sole and salmon come together in a beautiful lasagna dish. Serve with an arugula salad and crusty whole-grain baguette.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Basic Risotto

Rating: Unrated
8
Slowly adding hot broth to arborio rice helps release the starch from the rice, giving risotto its characteristic silky, creamy texture. We add a splash of wine along with each addition of broth to give the dish a more pronounced wine flavor. If you'd prefer the wine to be more subtle, add the entire cup at the end of Step 2 and cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, then begin adding the broth. If you prefer to omit wine, use more broth in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Linguine

Rating: Unrated
6
This restaurant-worthy seafood pasta dish is a snap to make and an easy way to impress guests. We like the sweet taste and extra-saucy consistency of canned diced San Marzano tomatoes in sauces like this one. Marjoram pairs well with the seafood, but basil or even parsley works too. Serve with a Caesar salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna

Rating: Unrated
45
Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crockpot. Serve with: Garlic bread and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Vegetable Lasagna

Roasted vegetables add tons of hearty flavor to this easy vegetarian lasagna made with jarred pasta sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
10
The meatballs and sauce are cooked in the slow cooker for this traditional Italian spaghetti and meatballs recipe. You could also serve the meatballs over creamy polenta or on a sandwich with melted provolone.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pignoli Cookies

This crispy-on-the-bottom-and-chewy-on-the-inside gluten-free cookie recipe is a twist on a traditional Italian holiday treat, pignoli, or pine nut cookies. Look for almond paste--a mixture of ground almonds and sugar (available in tubes or sometimes tubs)--near other baking supplies in well-stocked supermarkets or specialty stores. Sweeter marzipan doesn't work well in these cookies.
By Virginia Willis

Date Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Sweet dates and salty prosciutto combine in a tasty bite.
By Mariana Velasquez

Italian Hazelnut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
10
These crispy cookies are made with Piedmontese staples--hazelnuts and eggs--and called Brutti Ma Buoni: literally, “Ugly But Good.” But they are really more plain-looking than “ugly,” and pack a powerful, sweet, nutty burst of flavor, making them welcome at any table.
By Marialisa Calta

Hunter's Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated
9
Hunter's Chicken is found across Northern Italy, with many variations. This version uses meaty bone-in chicken thighs and is full of onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. It's also delicious served over egg noodles.
By Marialisa Calta

Celeriac & Parsnip Mash

Rating: Unrated
3
Tangy and aromatic, celeriac (or celery root) has long been a staple in French cooking. Here, it's combined with parsnips and russet potatoes for a side dish worthy of your favorite bistro--or trattoria, because we've relocated the dish south, from Paris to Tuscany, using olive oil and Parmesan cheese. The potato is kept separate from the celeriac and parsnip because it gets gluey when pureed in a food processor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rustic Mushroom Tart

Rating: Unrated
6
Don't let phyllo dough's fussy reputation put you off: our method of brushing olive oil and sprinkling breadcrumbs between the layers makes this tart actually quite simple to assemble, and helps keep it healthy. It can be served as a main course or cut into smaller pieces and enjoyed as an appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes Menu for an Italian-Style Christmas Eve

Feast of the Seven Fishes is the Italian-American name for a multicourse seafood feast on Christmas Eve. This menu features a hearty seafood stew, garlic shrimp, salmon crudo and a bitter greens salad with blood oranges. End your meal with a round or two of amaro and tiramisù with a twist. Recipes by Domenica Marchetti.
28 Impressive Seafood Recipes to Make for the Feast of the Seven Fishes

Many Italian and Italian-American families celebrate Christmas Eve by cooking up a Feast of the Seven Fishes. While every family puts their own spin on the tradition, having delicious fish and seafood recipes is a must. Even if you don’t make all seven fish, get inspired to serve up some seafood dishes that are sure to wow. We’ve got recipes for appetizers, soups, mains and pastas to help you cook up a special holiday feast.
Green Risotto

Rating: Unrated
5
Homemade Potato Gnocchi

Rating: Unrated
3
Roast Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing

Orange-Almond Slices

Roasted Vegetable Antipasto

Rating: Unrated
3

A zesty vinaigrette makes these roasted Brussels sprouts, fennel, carrots and beets pop. If you can't find small carrots, halve larger ones crosswise then quarter lengthwise. Serve this vegetable antipasto as a side dish or appetizer.

All Italian Christmas Recipes

Nut & Honey Biscotti

This crunchy Italian cookie recipe isn't traditionally very sweet, so just a touch of honey adds flavor along with mild sweetness. Dipping them in chocolate makes them extra special.
By Joanne Chang

Tuscan Pork Loin

Rating: Unrated
5
Roasted pork loin is a staple of Italian cooking. In this recipe we coat the lean meat with garlic, rosemary and aromatic lemon zest before it goes in the oven, and then deglaze the pan with vermouth to make a savory gravy. The roast is perfect for entertaining but equally at home for a Sunday family supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Mushroom & Barley Risotto

Rating: Unrated
9
In this pungent mushroom risotto, we substitute fiber-rich barley for the more traditional arborio rice. Any combination of mushrooms will work; if you use shiitakes, remove the stems from the caps before using.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marsala Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated
6
This Marsala chicken stew recipe gets its richness from plenty of mushrooms and onions. Make it a meal: Soak up all the saucy goodness with whole-wheat egg noodles and serve with a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parmesan-Herb Focaccia

Rating: Unrated
4
Puffy, chewy-crisp and fragrant with fresh herbs, this Parmesan focaccia goes well with soups, stews and, of course, Italian-style fare. Be sure to use only fresh herbs and avoid the temptation to stir them into the dough (sprinkle them over it); many herbs, including the ones called for here, inhibit yeast growth when they're combined in the dough. The dough bakes on the lowest rack in a very hot oven to simulate the hearth baking that is traditional for focaccia. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett

Double-Chocolate Biscotti

Rating: Unrated
3
Dense and crunchy, these are the classic Italian dunking cookies. Although they are traditionally dipped in Vin Santo, a sweet Italian dessert wine, these chocolaty biscotti are ultra-satisfying with a cup of coffee or a glass of milk.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear & Camembert Crostini

Rating: Unrated
1
Up your appetizer game with this fruit-topped cheese crostini recipe. Warm preserves give the pears a shiny glaze and prevent them from browning.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Rating: Unrated
3
Serve with sliced baguette for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom Risotto

Rating: Unrated
4
Although traditional risottos use refined arborio rice and require constant stirring, you can achieve excellent results with this oven-baked version using short-grain brown rice, taking advantage of its whole-grain benefits.
By Wendy Kalen

Butternut & Barley Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
18
Winter squash contributes a rich, full flavor to a simple barley pilaf. Gremolata, an Italian mixture of parsley, lemon zest and garlic, gives the dish a lively finish. The pilaf is an excellent accompaniment to chicken and pork, but would stand on its own with the addition of Parmesan.
By Patsy Jamieson

Herbed Olives

Rating: Unrated
1
Dried herbs and crushed garlic dress up your favorite olives.
By Mariana Velasquez

Fennel, Porcini & Chicken Cacciatore

Rating: Unrated
2
Dried porcini give an earthy, punch to this Italian classic. Although it tastes great hot from the oven, the fennel-and-mushroom combination mellows beautifully overnight.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-Basil Skewers

Rating: Unrated
4
Skewering mozzarella balls and cherry tomatoes makes them easy to nosh at a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Farro with Pistachios & Herbs

Rating: Unrated
2
Here we stir fresh parsley and crunchy pistachios into farro for a simple side dish. Serve this simple grain right in the same dish with a rich stew. The nutty flavors of farro and pistachios are the perfect complement to the rich broth of the stew.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Almond Cookies

The Italian name of these almond cookies, Brutti-Buoni, roughly translates to “ugly but good.” These delicious cookies are traditionally dropped directly on a cookie sheet, but shaping them as directed here gives a more elegant look. Enjoy them for dessert with an espresso.
By Faith Willinger

Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
Turn this moist, dense and truly chocolaty cake into an elegant dessert by garnishing each serving with a dollop of whipped cream, some fresh raspberries and a light dusting of cocoa. Note that this cake does not contain any leavening: beaten egg whites alone are used to lighten it.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chestnut Stuffing

Rating: Unrated
1
Peeling fresh chestnuts may be a bit tedious, but the result is worth the effort. Chestnut meat adds incredible texture and richness (without much fat) to a holiday stuffing. And, after all, it is a once-a-year ritual. But if you lack the patience, jarred vacuum-packed chestnuts are a convenient alternative.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Leek & Pancetta Risotto

Rating: Unrated
2
Sizzled pancetta gives this creamy leek risotto great flavor and a bit of added crispy texture. We add a splash of wine along with each addition of broth to give the dish a more pronounced wine flavor. If you'd prefer the wine to be more subtle, add the entire cup at the end of Step 3 and cook, stirring, until the liquid is gone, then begin adding the broth. You can substitute more broth in place of the wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Onion & Tomato Galette

Rating: Unrated
2
In this savory tomato galette recipe the red onions are a little sweet from caramelization and a little sour from red-wine vinegar, but they complement the slow-roasted plum tomatoes perfectly. The result is rich and deeply satisfying. Serve this rustic tart with a green salad for a light lunch or a roast chicken for a hearty dinner.
By Anna Thomas

Roasted Beet Crostini

Rating: Unrated
5
The entire beet plant--roots, stems and greens--can be used in this stunning appetizer. The beets are roasted then pureed with goat cheese for a creamy ruby-red spread. The greens and stems are sautéed with olive oil and garlic for the topping.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Seafood Cioppino

According to legend, this seafood soup originated in San Francisco, the creation of Italian-immigrant fishermen who were as skilled with a soup kettle as they were with a net.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Beans & Pancetta with Whole-Grain Mustard Dressing

In this easy vegetable side recipe, green beans are tossed with crispy bits of pancetta, shallot and whole-grain mustard after cooking. If you can't find pancetta, bacon is a perfect alternative.
By Hilary Meyer

Sugarplum Biscotti

Rating: Unrated
4
Dunk these fruitcake-inspired whole-grain biscotti in a cup of hot tea or coffee.
By Jennifer Beckman

Crushed Red Potatoes with Winter Greens

Flecks of red potato skin and deep green from the winter greens add festive color to the plate.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
