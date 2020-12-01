Make-Ahead Christmas Dessert Recipes

When it comes to Christmas dinner, there is so much going on it's nice to have some things already prepped. And since dessert is *one* of the most important parts of any holiday meal, we have a variety of easy Christmas treats that can be made ahead of time. From decadent pies to delicious cookies, these make-ahead easy Christmas desserts will have you spending less time in the kitchen and more time with your loved ones. Talk about a holiday treat!

Staff Picks

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
4
This eye-catching frozen peppermint-chocolate bark was inspired by Williams Sonoma's Original Peppermint Bark--our loose interpretation of the treat is frozen and made with Greek yogurt, chocolate and crushed candy canes. For the creamiest bark, be sure to use full-fat yogurt, as fat-free yogurt can get icy when frozen. Serve this healthy dessert when you want all those festive holiday flavors in a lightened-up--and totally delicious--package. Just don't stuff your Christmas stockings with this bark because it melts quickly.
By Adam Hickman

Cranberry Crumble Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
These cranberry-orange bars freeze well. Make a batch on a free afternoon and pop them in the freezer so you'll always have a healthy dessert on hand when company calls.
By Summer Miller

Mini Gingerbread House Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Holiday cookies don't get any cuter than these mini gingerbread houses that kids and adults alike will love. Use a mini gingerbread house cookie cutter to cut out all the parts (the kids will love helping with this part), then build the houses and let the kids go to town decorating. Line up your finished creations to make a gingerbread house village, eat them up or prop them up on mugs of cocoa for dipping and munching.
By Hilary Meyer

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles

Rating: Unrated
2
Looking for a fun cooking project to do with kids? Make chocolate truffles! In this easy vegan dessert recipe, we make a chocolate ganache filling with peanut butter and coconut milk instead of heavy cream. Make chocolate bark with the leftover chocolate and wrap it up together with a few truffles for a beautiful edible gift.
By Joy Howard

Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir chopped peppermint candies and chocolate-covered espresso beans into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salted Caramel Chocolate Bark

Rating: Unrated
2
With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir in melted caramel then top this chocolate bark with more melted caramel and flaky sea salt--it makes a perfect gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Nut Bark

Rating: Unrated
11
Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Yummy Molasses Crackles

Rating: Unrated
24
Nancy Caverly gave her grandmother's recipe for ginger molasses cookies a little makeover--reducing the butter and adding crystallized ginger for a spicy jolt.
By Nancy Caverly

Boot Tracks

Rating: Unrated
26
Patti Anderson, a professional quilter, had never entered a cooking contest before she took our challenge. This quick, no-fuss, chewy chocolate cookie is made on your waffle iron. No need to haul out the big mixer, you can mix the batter with a small hand mixer or even by hand. Kids love these!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Rating: Unrated
11
Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gingerbread Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
This gingerbread-flavored homemade marshmallow recipe is a fun, naturally gluten-free alternative to holiday cookies--and you won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought marshmallows until you taste one. Use a stand mixer to make them, though--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Inspiration and Ideas

All Make-Ahead Christmas Dessert Recipes

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

Rating: Unrated
11
The basic recipe for this cake is very versatile and can be made with apples, pears, peaches or any full-flavored, slightly acidic fruit. The cake is best served warm. (Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Snowcap Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
This fudgy chocolate crinkle cookie recipe is a hit with chocolate lovers. Bake the cookies right after rolling them in confectioners' sugar: if they sit, the sugar absorbs into the dough and the rich chocolaty cookies lose their snowcapped look.
By Virginia Willis

Meringues

Rating: Unrated
5
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Crinkle Cookies

Rating: Unrated
24
Cynthia Farr-Weinfeld, a hypnotherapist and writer, started improving the nutritional profile of a friend's mother's ginger cookie recipe by substituting whole-wheat pastry flour for all-purpose flour and canola oil for shortening. “Experiment with these cookies,” she advises, “as they taste great either slightly underdone or crispy.” She calls them “the quickest cookies you'll ever bake.”
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Button Shortbread Cookies

This healthy shortbread cookie recipe uses white whole-wheat flour instead of white flour. The light-colored flour is mild in flavor, adding nutrients without overpowering the classic shortbread taste. These cookies are easy to make, so they're perfect for a holiday cookie swap or afternoon tea. These cookies are also wonderful to bake with small kids because they'll love poking the buttonholes in the shortbread dough.
By Virginia Willis

Almond Linzer Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
In this almond cookie recipe, star-shaped cutters give these classic jam-filled sandwich Linzer cookies holiday sparkle, but you can also use a more traditional round or scalloped cookie cutter. Almond flour adds crunchy texture and nutty flavor. Look for it near other specialty flours in natural-foods markets.
By Virginia Willis

Fig 'n' Flax Thumbprint Cookies

Rating: Unrated
13
We love how the ground flax adds a nutty flavor and the brown sugar caramelizes on the outside of these thumbprint cookies. Fig preserves make this cookie special; other fruit preserves could be used as well.
By Amy Knapper Whitinsville

Cherry Marshmallows

These cherry-flavored marshmallows perk up wintery hot cocoa with a “chocolate cherry” vibe and a festive splash of color. You'll want the horsepower of a stand mixer to make these--hand mixers aren't typically powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Chocolate-Peppermint Mini Pies

This mini pie recipe is an easier option for a holiday dessert that will dazzle a crowd. You can prepare these mini pies through Step 6 up to a day ahead. Remove from the freezer (Step 7) just before serving to keep the whipped topping from melting.
By Lauren Grant

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pignoli Cookies

This crispy-on-the-bottom-and-chewy-on-the-inside gluten-free cookie recipe is a twist on a traditional Italian holiday treat, pignoli, or pine nut cookies. Look for almond paste--a mixture of ground almonds and sugar (available in tubes or sometimes tubs)--near other baking supplies in well-stocked supermarkets or specialty stores. Sweeter marzipan doesn't work well in these cookies.
By Virginia Willis

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Mocha Yule Log

Rating: Unrated
1
A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our gluten-free recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
By Katie Webster

Cranberry Bundt Cake

Rating: Unrated
6
In this healthy cranberry-walnut Bundt cake recipe, Greek yogurt and shredded apple or pear keep the cake moist and are a healthy substitute for extra butter. If you want to use something other than allspice, try pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon in the filling. For a nut-free variation, omit the walnuts in the cake or use chopped dried cranberries in their place.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Raspberry-Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
These cookies taste decadent, yet are made with ingredients that have healthful benefits: oats, almonds, fruit and chocolate. The thumbprints are versatile as well--use a different type of filling or different extracts to create a completely different cookie.
By Alyssa Moreau

Sweet Potato Pie with Cream Cheese Swirl

Rating: Unrated
7
This creamy sweet potato pie recipe is seasoned like a pumpkin pie with plenty of cinnamon and nutmeg and gets nice ginger flavor from the gingersnap crust. For the best results, roast sweet potatoes in the oven; in a pinch, microwave them instead.
By Stacy Fraser

Caramel Cream Cheese Custard (Flan de Queso)

Rating: Unrated
12
Every panaderia (bakery) in Puerto Rico has many flavors of flan, from vanilla to guava. Reduced-fat cream cheese gives this version a rich, comforting texture.
By Scott Rosenbaum

Pear Custard Pie

A velvety, light custard surrounds ripe pears in this healthy pear pie recipe. Serve with a dollop of vanilla whipped cream.
By Summer Miller

Purple Sweet Potato Pie

Rating: Unrated
1
This purple version of classic sweet potato pie has a shot of brandy, which adds another layer of seasonal flavor. Serve with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream.
By Cheryl Slocum

Joy Cookies

Rating: Unrated
5
These coconut-chocolate-almond-topped shortbread cookies are reminiscent of Almond Joy candy bars.
By JoAnne Geiger

Almond & Honey-Butter Cookies

Rating: Unrated
19
This thumbprint cookie uses honey as the only sweetener and tender ground almonds to replace much of the butter found in similar cookies. Just a touch of butter mixed with honey in the filling gives it a rich flavor without too much saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fried Apple Pie Rolls

Rating: Unrated
10
In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
By Breana Killeen

Riesling Baked Pears

Rating: Unrated
12
Here's an elegant yet simple twist on the autumn classic. Pears are oven-poached in Riesling wine, which is known for its floral accents and aromas and hints of honey and pear. Serve this dessert with lightly sweetened ricotta cheese. Delicious hot, room temperature or chilled.
By Marie Simmons

Meringue Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
1
Use these meringue mushrooms to decorate any yule log cake. The recipe makes enough to decorate your serving platter and have plenty left over for each serving of cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
