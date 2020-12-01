Christmas Pudding Recipes

Caramelized Pear Bread Pudding
Sweet caramelized pears are the highlight of this comforting, custardy, raisin-studded bread pudding. When turned out of its baking dish, the flanlike pudding sits in a pool of intense caramel syrup, making it worthy of any holiday table. Serve warm or chilled.
Spiced Apple Bread Pudding
This silky apple dessert recipe--a spiced apple bread pudding made with apple cider in place of the usual custard--gets a double hit of apple flavor from both the cider and plenty of sliced tart apples. Mace, the lacy red spice that coats the nutmeg fruit, adds a particularly lovely floral note, but you can substitute nutmeg if you don't have any mace on hand.
Fruitcake Bread Pudding
In this healthy bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, apples, candied fruit, brandy and toasted walnuts come together for a fun take on classic fruitcake. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with walnuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
Pumpkin Spice Pudding
The key to making this healthy, smooth pudding is constant slow whisking. A staff favorite, this recipe is one you'll want to pin for an easy make-ahead dessert.
Chocolate, Cherry & Almond Bread Pudding
This pudding's rich vanilla flavor plays perfectly with the luscious chocolate, cherries and almonds.
Christmas Rice Pudding with Lingonberry Sauce
There's an old Swedish custom of hiding an almond in the rice pudding; whoever finds the almond in the pudding is presented with a special treat. Lingonberries are small, red berries that have a flavor similar to cranberries. They can be found in specialty shops, large grocery stores or in the food section of IKEA housewares stores. Or, if you prefer, try topping it with Raspberry Sauce or Spiced Tropical Fruit Compote.
Breakfast Fruit Bread Pudding
Studded with strawberries, this breakfast recipe is a cross between a baked French toast and a dessert bread pudding. Swap in almost any fruit depending on what's in season. Although we typically advocate using whole-grain bread, we stuck with challah for this recipe, because the results are so luscious.
Cinnamon Bread Pudding with Cranberry-Raisin Sauce
Pungent and aromatic cinnamon perfumes this bread pudding and sweet-tart sauce. The sauce, made with cranberries and golden raisins, gets a toasty flavor from mustard seeds and a touch of heat from chile peppers.
Sweet Potato Puddings
Sweet potato pudding is inherently luxurious, but it feels like a real indulgence with the additions of seemingly rich apple butter and evaporated skim milk. The puddings are so low in calories you can add pistachios, which pack both a visual and textural punch.
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
Nothing is wasted in a Cajun kitchen where stale bread becomes a luscious dessert.