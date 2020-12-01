Christmas Pie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Christmas pie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Peppermint Chocolate Tart

This rich chocolate tart dessert recipe is low in sugar, making it a perfect healthy finish to a heavy holiday meal.
By Summer Miller

Lemon Curd Pie

If you like lemon bars, you'll love this lemon curd pie. Simple, sweet and tart, thanks to plenty of fresh lemon juice, this pie is the perfect after-dinner palate cleanser.
By Sarah Epperson Loveless

Chocolate-Peppermint Mini Pies

This mini pie recipe is an easier option for a holiday dessert that will dazzle a crowd. You can prepare these mini pies through Step 6 up to a day ahead. Remove from the freezer (Step 7) just before serving to keep the whipped topping from melting.
By Lauren Grant

Leslie Malcoun's Pecan Tartlets

Rating: Unrated
3
Catherine Schumacher used to make hundreds of Christmas cookies for her family and friends. She even defrosted frozen leftovers for Fourth of July picnics at her Michigan farm. Her granddaughter, Leslie Malcoun, took over the baking when she got married more than 30 years ago, and to this day spends hours on old family favorites and experimenting with new recipes. Food Features Editor Carolyn Malcoun can't imagine Christmas without her mom's delightful mini pecan tarts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Pecan Pies

The key to these decadent treats is the portion size--baking them in mini-muffin tins keeps the carbs and saturated fat in check. And maple syrup allows you to make this pecan pie recipe without corn syrup.
By Lauren Grant

Sweet Potato Pie with Cream Cheese Swirl

Rating: Unrated
7
This creamy sweet potato pie recipe is seasoned like a pumpkin pie with plenty of cinnamon and nutmeg and gets nice ginger flavor from the gingersnap crust. For the best results, roast sweet potatoes in the oven; in a pinch, microwave them instead.
By Stacy Fraser

Pear Custard Pie

A velvety, light custard surrounds ripe pears in this healthy pear pie recipe. Serve with a dollop of vanilla whipped cream.
By Summer Miller

Purple Sweet Potato Pie

Rating: Unrated
1
This purple version of classic sweet potato pie has a shot of brandy, which adds another layer of seasonal flavor. Serve with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream.
By Cheryl Slocum

Fried Apple Pie Rolls

Rating: Unrated
10
In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
By Breana Killeen

Cranberry Meringue Pie

Rating: Unrated
11
If you're a fan of lemon meringue pie, you'll love this festive cranberry meringue pie recipe. For the fluffiest meringue, set your eggs out at room temperature for about 15 minutes or submerge (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm water for 5 minutes before beating--egg whites at room temperature will gain more volume than cold whites.
By Stacy Fraser

Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie

If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pear, Apple & Cranberry Tarte Tatin

Rating: Unrated
5
This ultimate fall and winter tart showcases the best fruits of the season: pears, apples and cranberries. Unlike other tarts, the tarte tatin is made upside down in a skillet. You start by cooking the fruit, then top it with the dough, carefully tuck in the edges and let it cook. When it's ready you invert the whole tart onto a plate. It comes out looking beautiful and is actually much easier than you might imagine.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Inspiration and Ideas

Cooked apple slices top a crustless pumpkin pie in this dessert recipe. Chopped nuts and a drizzle of maple syrup top it off.
If you're a fan of the lemon meringue pie, you'll love this festive cranberry meringue pie recipe.
Rating: Unrated
22
Rating: Unrated
8
Rating: Unrated
2

In this healthy apple pie recipe, a touch of maple syrup spiked with lemon zest, cinnamon and ground ginger coats the apples while they bake. Serve this amazing homemade pie with lightly sweetened whipped cream or a small scoop of vanilla ice cream.

All Christmas Pie Recipes

Deep-Dish Apple Pie

Rating: Unrated
21
With all that delicious fruit an apple pie should be healthy, but the truth is a slice can have as much as 750 calories and 30 grams of fat. For the most part, the culprit is the crust. We use whole-wheat pastry flour to add fiber and lower the saturated fat by replacing some of the butter with canola oil. The brown sugar-sweetened filling in this pie is made with two kinds of apples for the perfect balance. A slice has half the calories of a typical version and only 10 grams of fat--sweet!
By Stacy Fraser

Our Best Traditional Pumpkin Pie

Get the classic creamy pumpkin taste but less saturated fat and sugar with this lightened-up recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Light Lemon Meringue Pie

Rating: Unrated
2
Smooth and soothing; a great classic pie right down to the crust, redefined with a generous amount of lemon and fewer egg yolks in the filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oatmeal-Nut Crunch Apple Pie

Rating: Unrated
5
This decadent pie is loaded with juicy apples and adorned with a streusel-lover's crunchy topping. The pie is best served the day it's made. If you're short on time, look for a ready-made whole-wheat pie crust in the freezer section of the store.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Orange Chocolate Tart

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy chocolate tart recipe is topped with homemade candied orange peel infused with cinnamon. You then add the cinnamon simple syrup to the chocolate filling. You can use store-bought candied orange peel and plain simple syrup in the filling to streamline the recipe.
By Summer Miller

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Rating: Unrated
1
This dairy-free pumpkin pie gets its structure from aquafaba (the leftover water from a can of chickpeas) whipped up into a meringue-like foam. When it's combined with pumpkin and poured into a gluten-free pecan crust, you would never know beans had anything to do with this easy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Spoonable Pumpkin Pie

Rating: Unrated
2
Eat this pumpkin pie with a bowl and spoon. Cream cheese makes the filling extra creamy, and chopped pecans add some crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pecan Pie

Give classic pecan pie a healthy makeover--this recipe replaces some of the corn syrup and uses a whole-wheat flour crust for a delicious dessert. Top with whipped cream to make it extra-special.
By Stacy Fraser

Gluten-Free Apple Pie

Turn classic apple crumb pie into a gluten-free-friendly dessert with this easy gluten-free flour crust. Serve the warm pie with vanilla ice cream for an extra-special treat.
By Devon O'Brien

Chocolate Tart with Hazelnut Shortbread Crust

Rating: Unrated
14
A sublime silky chocolate custard fills this simple hazelnut shortbread crust. Serve garnished with whipped cream and toasted hazelnuts for a special touch.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Crustless Pistachio-Topped Sweet Potato Pie

This no-crust sweet potato pie is a great addition to your holiday dessert table. Sweetened with honey and flavored with warm spices, it's topped with crunchy cereal and pistachios. Any leftover topping can be stored for up to a week and is delicious added on top of your breakfast yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mincemeat Tart

The filling for this Thanksgiving standard is rich, dark and spicy, yet it has a fresher flavor--and less fat--than mincemeat from a jar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Pomegranate Galette with Fresh Thyme

This galette, or rustic tart, adds a touch of thyme flavor to apples and pomegranate seeds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Apple Pies with Cheddar

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a healthy--and adorable--twist on deep-dish apple pie. This mini apple pie recipe will give you just a bit of something sweet and the melted wedge of Cheddar on top is a nod to the New England tradition of serving cheese with apple pie.
By Stacy Fraser

Pear & Apple Galette

Rating: Unrated
3
In this beautiful pear and apple galette recipe, the juicy fruit tops a layer of moist, spiced ginger crumble. We like to serve this rustic tart with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream or lightly sweetened whipped cream for dessert.
By Anna Thomas

Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Rating: Unrated
1
This recipe mash-up marries the sweet, subtle flavor of pumpkin with the nuttiness of pecans. Not only do the pecans create a beautiful pattern on top, their addition to classic pumpkin pie also creates an amazing textural combination of creamy and crunchy. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream to make it even more delicious.
By Hilary Meyer

Patti LaBelle's Free-Form Apple Tart

It's no secret that one of Patti LaBelle's favorite places to be is in the kitchen. We love her Free-Form Apple tart, which uses light sour cream and just a little butter to keep calories in check. Anyone can make it--the best part about this recipe is that its beauty comes from imperfection.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lattice-Topped Apple Pie

Apple pie has never been so quick to put together. After tossing unpeeled apples and spices in a baking dish, you'll assemble a quick lattice from pastry strips. This lattice topping is not woven like a traditional one--it takes less time to assemble this way but is just as eye catching!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shades of Autumn Pie

Rating: Unrated
1
The season's best apples--plus a pear for its delicate flavor--fill this wholesome pie. A touch of ginger imparts fragrance and warmth. Serve with low-fat vanilla ice cream or vanilla yogurt.
By Ken Haedrich

Pumpkin Tart with Pecan-Shortbread Crust

Rating: Unrated
8
A pleasant tang, courtesy of Greek yogurt in the filling, and a mascarpone cheese whipped cream topping take this healthy pumpkin dessert recipe above and beyond classic pumpkin pie.
By Lia Huber

Pumpkin Coconut Tart

Rating: Unrated
7
Dark rum, coconut milk, cinnamon, ginger and cloves give this pumpkin tart a complex flavor that matches perfectly with a cup of chai laced with milk.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Tangerine-Chocolate Tart

Rating: Unrated
1
Featuring the first citrus of the season, almonds and deep chocolate, this tart is the stuff celebrations are made of. Garnish each serving with tangerine slices and a citrus leaf or mint.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Amazing No-Butter Apple Cranberry Pie

Rating: Unrated
3
The filling for this apple pie is on the tart side--experiment with less lemon juice or sweeter apples for a balance that's right for you. Most pie crusts use butter, shortening or lard to get a flaky texture--this one uses heart-healthy canola oil. We found that when we simply substitute oil for butter the texture suffers. The trick is to freeze the oil and a bit of flour together before incorporating it into the dough. The result is a flaky crust without all the saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Pecan Pie

Traditional pecan pie gets a healthy makeover with this gluten-free recipe. We've replaced some of the sugar in the pecan filling with dates to cut back on added sugar and poured it into a simple gluten-free butter pastry dough crust. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream to take this classic holiday dessert to the next level.
By Devon O'Brien
