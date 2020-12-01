Healthy Summer Fruit Pies & Tart Recipes

Find healthy, delicious summer fruit-pies and tart recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Rustic Pear Tart

Who says you can't have your tart and eat it, too? This deceptively simple fall dessert is made for special celebrations. Look for a fragrant pear that's nonetheless firm to the touch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple Wild Blueberry Pie

Pure maple syrup gives the fruit filling rich flavor in this healthy blueberry pie recipe. If you don't want to make a lattice top, simply lay the second crust on top and cut three slits into the dough to vent steam.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear, Apple & Cranberry Tarte Tatin

This ultimate fall and winter tart showcases the best fruits of the season: pears, apples and cranberries. Unlike other tarts, the tarte tatin is made upside down in a skillet. You start by cooking the fruit, then top it with the dough, carefully tuck in the edges and let it cook. When it's ready you invert the whole tart onto a plate. It comes out looking beautiful and is actually much easier than you might imagine.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Pie

While pumpkin pie deserves respect as a Thanksgiving icon, it's fun to shake up tradition. Surprise your family and friends with a frozen pie this year--it just might become one of their holiday favorites. No need to let them know how easy it is.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Peach Custard Pie

We use low-fat milk along with nonfat Greek yogurt in the creamy custard for this peach pie. The yogurt gives the custard a smooth texture without using cream or too many egg yolks. A slice is just as delicious served warm from the oven as it is chilled. For an added treat, serve topped with fresh blueberries.
By Jim Romanoff

Raspberry-Almond Crumb Tart

You can quickly make the crust for this tart in the food processor and then press it into the pan--no need to dig out a rolling pin and struggle to transfer a tender pastry dough from pin to pan. Extra crust dough doubles as a crumbly topping.
By Marie Simmons

Deep-Dish Apple Pie

With all that delicious fruit an apple pie should be healthy, but the truth is a slice can have as much as 750 calories and 30 grams of fat. For the most part, the culprit is the crust. We use whole-wheat pastry flour to add fiber and lower the saturated fat by replacing some of the butter with canola oil. The brown sugar-sweetened filling in this pie is made with two kinds of apples for the perfect balance. A slice has half the calories of a typical version and only 10 grams of fat--sweet!
By Stacy Fraser

Chocolate Raspberry Tofu Pie

This chocolate raspberry tofu pie gets an amazing smooth, rich, creamy texture from pureed tofu. But no need to reveal that tofu is the secret ingredient--we're sure no one will guess.
By Elisabeth Redman

Maple-Ginger Apple Pie

In this healthy apple pie recipe, a touch of maple syrup spiked with lemon zest, cinnamon and ground ginger coats the apples while they bake. Serve this amazing homemade pie with lightly sweetened whipped cream or a small scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Mary Cleaver

Peach-Raspberry Pie

This healthy peach-raspberry pie recipe combines a lightened pie crust plus the tart-sweet combination of peaches and raspberries for a winning dessert. Make this when peaches are at their most flavorful in midsummer.
By Stacy Fraser

Blueberry Tart with Walnut Crust

For this tart a few tablespoons of maple syrup sweeten the blueberry topping and round out the flavor of the cream filling.
By Molly Stevens

Coconut Cream Pie

This luscious cream pie recipe, made with low fat milk and just a little sugar, is the perfect guilt-free dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Oatmeal-Nut Crunch Apple Pie

This decadent pie is loaded with juicy apples and adorned with a streusel-lover's crunchy topping. The pie is best served the day it's made. If you're short on time, look for a ready-made whole-wheat pie crust in the freezer section of the store.
Peach Pie

Peach pie tastes like the essence of summer. If using fresh peaches, make sure they are ripe but firm. (Frozen peaches can also be used. There's no need to thaw them.) The lattice crust looks stunning and is not difficult to do (see our how-to video, below), but if you're pressed for time, simply place the second crust on top and cut three slits in the dough to vent steam.
Frozen Raspberry Pie

Frozen Margarita Pie

Mincemeat Tart

Summer Berry Pie

Fresh Strawberry Pie

Fresh strawberries top a lightly sweet cream cheese filling in this lightened-up pie recipe. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream for a delicious and photo-worthy finish.

All Healthy Summer Fruit Pies & Tart Recipes

Country Apple Tart

The pastry for this rustic tart features gets a nutty flavor from fiber-rich oat flour and flaxseed meal. Pecans top it off.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

This cherry ice cream pie is a simple summertime sweet treat! If you use frozen cherries, the pie will have a fun purple hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Pie with Creamy Filling

This healthy pie recipe is made with fresh berries, a slimmed-down zwieback crumb crust, and a tangy yogurt filling and then served with mint sprigs and a colorful low-calorie fruit glaze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Amazing No-Butter Apple Cranberry Pie

The filling for this apple pie is on the tart side--experiment with less lemon juice or sweeter apples for a balance that's right for you. Most pie crusts use butter, shortening or lard to get a flaky texture--this one uses heart-healthy canola oil. We found that when we simply substitute oil for butter the texture suffers. The trick is to freeze the oil and a bit of flour together before incorporating it into the dough. The result is a flaky crust without all the saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Tart with Lemon Cookie Crust

The classic, summery flavors of berries and lemon combine in this pretty tart.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Strawberry Tart

In this healthy one-bowl dessert recipe, strawberries and apricots are a sweet-tart combination for the filling, but you can use 3 cups of any sliced summer fruit or berries that inspire you. Although this is technically a tart, it bakes best in (and is easiest to serve from) a springform pan instead of a classic tart pan. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.
By Stacy Fraser

Mixed Berry Hand Pies

What better way to take advantage of summer's bounty of berries than to enclose a mixture of berries in flaky pastry and bake up these delicious turnovers--the perfect handheld dessert for picnics and backyard parties. A dusting of sugar on top of the hand pies creates a crispy crust and eliminates the need for frying.
By Katie Webster

Rustic Berry Tart

The secret to this free-form tart is the layer of ground almonds under the berries: it thickens the juices, prevents a soggy crust and delivers an exquisite background flavor for the intense berries.
By Patsy Jamieson

Strawberry-Lime Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy strawberry daiquiri-inspired ice cream pie recipe, graham crackers make an easy and tasty crust for the strawberry, rum and lime filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt. For a nonalcoholic “virgin” daiquiri pie, omit the rum.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond Cookie Tart with Peaches & Berries

Consider this easy gluten-free fruit tart recipe your year-round secret dessert weapon. It serves a crowd, making it perfect for entertaining. Here we top it with summer stone fruit and berries, but try sliced persimmons and pomegranate seeds in the fall or citrus suprêmes come winter.
By Julia Clancy

Pecan-Cranberry Tart

Too often pecan pie is overly sweet and laden with fat. Enjoy this better-for-you tart for your next feast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Berry Cream Tart

With this slimmed-down tart, you can enjoy the luscious flavor of banana cream pie and still stay within your diabetic meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Black Pepper Tart for Two

Black pepper gives sweet strawberries a kick in this free-form tart. Expect some of the strawberry juices to ooze over the top of the crust while baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Pies

This muffin-tin recipe for strawberry-rhubarb pies is cute as can be and delicious too! These mini strawberry-rhubarb pies have a special crust made from almonds and white whole-wheat flour. Make sure you let the baked pies cool in the pan for the full 30 minutes so the filling has time to set. Serve with fresh whipped cream or a dollop of Greek yogurt.
By Hilary Meyer

Mango-Coconut Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the mango and coconut filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Fruit Tart

The choice of fruit topping in this tart is yours. A mix of colors is fun; try red raspberries or strawberries, yellow peaches and a burst of green kiwi.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Raspberry Tart

A fluffy raspberry filling in a chocolate cookie crust makes a fresh, light, and colorful dessert tart.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Glazed Tropical Fruit Pie

Loaded with tropical fruits, this graham cracker-crusted pie is a refreshing end to any meal. For a delicious variation, substitute peeled, sliced peaches for the mango, papaya, or kiwi.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Double Berry Pie Squares

This Double Berry Pie Squares recipe is the perfect summer dessert. Loaded with strawberries and raspberries, this dessert fulfills a sweet craving and packs 4 grams of fiber into each pie square.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Buttermilk Custard Pie

A Southern favorite, buttermilk custard pie is smooth, tangy and delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Deep-Dish Apple-Blackberry Pie

With a traditional high-fat pie dough, it's easy to go wrong because the dough must be chilled and rolled out while the butter or shortening is still cold--a relatively small window of time (especially for beginners). Nuts and nut oil replace most of the butter in this pie crust, so the timing is less particular. The dough doesn't need to be refrigerated, which cuts down on preparation time, and because it is rolled out between sheets of plastic wrap, it won't stick to the countertop and it can be easily lifted.
By Susanne A. Davis

New England Apple Pie

Apple butter adds to the mellow fruitiness of this pie. Dried cranberries add a burst of color and flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Fruit Tart

Special occasions call for special desserts, and this fruit tart is one you'll want to consider. Not only is it beautiful and delicious, but it takes just 40 minutes to make. Homemade pastry dough is baked, filled with a sugary sour cream filling, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and loaded with fresh fruit--your guests will be sure it came from a bakery!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon Cream Pie

This lightened lemon cream pie is a refreshing dessert any time of the year.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
