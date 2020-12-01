Healthy French Chicken Recipes

Garlic Chicken
Whole garlic cloves are mild when simmered with chicken in a simple white wine-mustard sauce in this garlic chicken recipe. Serve with smashed potatoes with buttermilk and sautéed green beans.
Tarragon Chicken
This creamy sauce is a classic with chicken--and while tarragon is the traditional herb, thyme or rosemary would also work beautifully. Serve with sauteed string beans and wild rice.
Chicken Ballotine with Creamy Leek & Chestnut Stuffing
This traditional French dish is delicious, impressive meal for when you are up for an extra challenge. We’re not going to lie—deboning a chicken and rolling it into a ballotine takes time and skill. Our recommendation: get your butcher to debone the bird, then you can stuff and roll it.
Pomegranate Duck
Duck breasts may seem too fancy for the average weeknight, but they roast up beautifully and quickly. This preparation, with its luscious ruby-colored sauce, is definitely one that will impress.
Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut
Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
Basque Chicken Stew
Straddling the coastal border between Northern Spain and Southern France, the people of the Basque region have a deep affection for fork-tender chicken stewed in a vibrant tomato-pepper sauce. Briny green olives stuffed with Spain's pimiento peppers root the dish even further.
Quick Coq au Vin
Here's a quick version of Coq au Vin, a red wine-braised chicken-and-vegetable stew that usually takes the better part of an afternoon to make. Serve with herbed mashed potatoes and green beans.
Quick Chicken Cordon Bleu
To make traditional cordon bleu, you layer prosciutto (or other ham) and cheese in between thin slices of chicken or veal, then bread and sauté the whole stack. This quick, easy version keeps the flavors the same, but skips the fussy layering and breading steps. Serve with: Delicata squash and broccoli.
Quick Cassoulet
Inspired by the rustic--and time-consuming--French classic, our cassoulet, made with leftover turkey or chicken and canned beans, makes a simple, hearty supper.
Cassoulet-Style Chicken Thighs
Classic cassoulet recipes can take days to make and of course contain rashers of duck, smoked meats and the like. This version keeps it simple and not quite so rich with one skillet, healthier ingredients like low-fat kielbasa, and just 45 minutes to prepare.
Chicken Forestiere
A la forestiere (“of the forest”) is characterized by deep, hearty flavors, usually including mushrooms. Our version is lighter than the French classic but still has every bit of the flavor.
Chicken & Asparagus with Melted Gruyere
For this elegant dish, boneless chicken breast and asparagus are smothered in a luxurious white-wine sauce with just the right amount of melted Gruyère cheese. Tarragon and lemon add a delicious light flavor that is perfect with asparagus.