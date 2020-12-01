Healthy French Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious French dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sugared Rosemary

Use these festive-looking sugared fresh rosemary sprigs to decorate any holiday dessert platter. They look especially beautiful alongside a traditional yule log cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Rating: Unrated
2
These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Meringues

Rating: Unrated
5
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rustic Pear Tart

Rating: Unrated
3
Who says you can't have your tart and eat it, too? This deceptively simple fall dessert is made for special celebrations. Look for a fragrant pear that's nonetheless firm to the touch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Mocha Yule Log

Rating: Unrated
1
A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our gluten-free recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
By Katie Webster

Thick & Rich Drinking Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
21
Rich, creamy and thick enough that you may want to scoop it with a spoon, this European-style drinking chocolate is something different from the usual hot cocoa. Serve it in a demitasse or espresso cup for an elegant treat.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Meringue Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
1
Use these meringue mushrooms to decorate any yule log cake. The recipe makes enough to decorate your serving platter and have plenty left over for each serving of cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Drunken Prunes

The oaky taste of Armagnac, a French brandy made in Gascony, has long been paired with prunes. While Armagnac is available in vintage bottlings, nothing so extravagant is needed for this recipe. Use waterproof markers to decorate the outside of glass jars with flowers, abstract designs or a favorite line from a poem.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

Rating: Unrated
1
While orange adds an exotic note, much of the flavor of these simple yet sophisticated candies comes from the chocolate, so choose a semisweet or bittersweet with a flavor and level of sweetness you enjoy. The recipe makes a big batch of truffles--plenty for gift-giving. Although they should be stored in the refrigerator, they're best served after sitting at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peppermint Pattie Pots de Creme

Rating: Unrated
6
We love York peppermint patties and the flavor of these festive pots de crème is a dead ringer for the candy. Unlike traditional über-rich custard recipes, this custard uses low-fat milk, only 3 egg yolks and 1/2 cup of half-and-half for its creamy richness. Just 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint extract in the custard gives plenty of minty flavor, but if you want that icy mountain-breeze sensation, add a whole teaspoon instead.
By Katie Webster

The Best Vanilla Custard

Rating: Unrated
3
Calling this “the best” custard recipe may seem like a bold statement, but it's true. In this healthy dessert recipe, the rich eggy custard is silky-smooth and infused with loads of vanilla, making it worthy of its name.
By Kathy Gunst

Hazelnut-Mocha Buche de Noel

Rating: Unrated
3
Bûche de noël is a traditional dessert served in France at Christmastime. This version features a hazelnut-flavored cake and a mocha frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Pear, Apple & Cranberry Tarte Tatin

Pear, Apple & Cranberry Tarte Tatin

Rating: Unrated
5
This ultimate fall and winter tart showcases the best fruits of the season: pears, apples and cranberries. Unlike other tarts, the tarte tatin is made upside down in a skillet. You start by cooking the fruit, then top it with the dough, carefully tuck in the edges and let it cook. When it's ready you invert the whole tart onto a plate. It comes out looking beautiful and is actually much easier than you might imagine.
French Silk Pie

French Silk Pie

Rating: Unrated
4
This French silk pie recipe deviates from tradition for a lighter version. Butter and sugar are traded for dates and canola oil in the crust, while the chocolate filling has less egg and butter and is thickened with gelatin. The tasty secret is a shot of coffee that enhances the pie's chocolate flavor without giving it a detectable coffee flavor.
Clementine & Cocoa Nib Meringues

Clementine & Cocoa Nib Meringues

Rating: Unrated
2
Raspberry-Almond Crumb Tart

Raspberry-Almond Crumb Tart

Rating: Unrated
15
Vanilla Creme Anglaise

Vanilla Creme Anglaise

Mocha Yule Log

Mocha Yule Log

Rating: Unrated
3

Dark Chocolate Meringue Drops

Rating: Unrated
13

These meringue cookies have a puffy, fragile exterior and a moist, soft interior. They deliver an enticingly bold, knock-your-socks-off bittersweet chocolate experience. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.

All Healthy French Dessert Recipes

Chocolate Coconut Meringues

These chocolate, coconut and almond meringue cookies are so light and airy, they are a perfect little treat that's not too heavy.
By Lily K. Julow

Queen of Sheba Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
This Queen of Sheba cake, a French classic, gets a minor update with less sugar and butter and a whisper of flaky sea salt on top--all of which lets the flavor of a special chocolate shine. Whipping a greater portion of the sugar into the egg whites makes them less easy to overbeat and creates a pleasing crust on top that contrasts with the moist and creamy interior.
By Alice Medrich

Raspberry Chocolate Mousse

Rating: Unrated
3
Chocolate mousse for 115 calories? Yes, please! This healthy dessert recipe is perfect for a special occasion or if you just need a sweet treat. For the fluffiest mousse, make as few gentle strokes with your spatula as possible to fold the egg whites into the chocolate mixture in Step 5.
By Breana Killeen

Mixed-Berry Champagne Ambrosia

Any combination of berries or cherries (or nectarines or peaches, for that matter) can be used in this sparkling dessert. Several colors make the prettiest presentation, but single-berry ambrosia is delicious too. Nonalcoholic champagne can be substituted for the real thing.
By Melanie Barnard

Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble For Two

Rating: Unrated
3
A fruit crumble is a sure way to satisfy the sweet tooth and add another serving of fruit to your diet. We've used blueberries here, but any fresh or frozen fruit can stand in to meet your family's taste preference. Leave small berries whole, but peel, pit and chop larger fruits, such as peaches or plums.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frangelico & Toasted Hazelnut Meringues

Rating: Unrated
1
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Toasted Almond-Coconut Meringues

Rating: Unrated
1
Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
Pound cake got its name from the original formulation: a pound each of sugar, flour, butter and eggs. Just the thought of it is enough to raise your cholesterol. Our version calls for half whole-wheat flour, less sugar, a modest amount of butter and loses quite a few egg yolks. To keep it rich we moisten the cake with reduced-fat cream cheese and buttermilk. It is every bit as delicious as the original, with only a third of the calories and fat.
By Katie Webster

Dark Roast Creme Brulee

Inspired by a recipe developed by Chef Patrick Grangien at Cafe Shelburne in Shelburne, Vermont, this lightened version has less than half the calories and one-eighth the fat of a classic brulee.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chai Chocolate Pots de Creme

Rating: Unrated
3
The haunting, subtle flavor of chai spices adds depth and richness to these elegant French baked custards. You could use the leftover egg whites to make Dark Chocolate Meringue Drops. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sunny Citrus Chiffon Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
Flavored with orange, lemon and lime, this big, beautiful cake is a fitting ending to a celebration. Just three egg yolks give the cake a golden hue and a texture richer than angel food.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bananas Foster

This famous New Orleans banana dessert recipe gets a kick from rum (we like dark). Impress your friends with this healthy fruit dessert tonight!
By Kathy Gunst

Kahlua & Chocolate Souffle

Rating: Unrated
1
Don't be intimidated by its tall, dark beauty; this decadent (yet calorie-smart) Kahlua and chocolate soufflé recipe is easy to make at home.
By Patti Cook

Creme Brulee

Rating: Unrated
1
An amazing creation, our creamless Crème Brulée is every bit as delectable as its full-fat counterpart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Almond Clafouti

Rating: Unrated
9
Originally from the Limousin region of France, clafouti is sort of a cross between a flan and a fruit-filled pancake. This one embraces apricots instead of the traditional cherries, but any fruit can be used, including apples, pears, peaches and plums. It will puff up dramatically during baking, then collapse; let it cool slightly before serving so you can truly enjoy the flavors. Leftovers make a delicious breakfast treat.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Espresso Creme Anglaise

Creme anglaise is a luxurious French custard sauce that is thickened with lightly cooked egg yolks. This sauce requires vigilance, but the result is well worth the effort. With a kick from instant espresso powder and crushed chocolate-covered espresso beans, this version goes well with chocolate desserts. If you perfume the custard with vanilla extract instead of coffee, you'll have a lightened version of a classic creme anglaise--a delightful sauce for poached pears or just about any fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Hazelnut Truffles

Chopped pitted dates are the secret ingredient in these healthy chocolate-hazelnut truffles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rustic Berry Tart

Rating: Unrated
1
The secret to this free-form tart is the layer of ground almonds under the berries: it thickens the juices, prevents a soggy crust and delivers an exquisite background flavor for the intense berries.
By Patsy Jamieson

Classic Lemon Tart

When life hands you lemons, make this bright, light lemon tart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pecan Tuiles

Rating: Unrated
1
French for “tiles,” these delicate tuiles are so-named because their curved shape resembles the clay roof tiles of houses in southern France.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Glazed Sour Orange & Coconut Cakes

Rating: Unrated
4
This pudding-like gluten-free coconut cake recipe gets its amazing flavor and texture from pureed oranges. Sour oranges (aka Seville oranges) are ideal in these healthy coconut cakes because of their acidity and thin skin, but most citrus fruit will work. Coconut flour is high in fiber and absorbent, making it a great choice for moist desserts. Almond flour adds fabulous texture and nutty flavor. Look for gluten-free flours in natural-foods markets.
By Aran Goyoaga

Nut Praline Topping

An appealing make-ahead garnish, nut praline adds welcome crunch and flavor to ice cream sundaes. It's particularly good served along with any of the sauces here. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gingered Pumpkin Flans

Rating: Unrated
2
A touch of fresh ginger adds dimension to these pumpkin flans.
By Ruth Cousineau

Honey-Lavender Plum Gratin

Infusing milk with lavender buds perfumes the honey-sweetened custard, creating an unusual, lovely backdrop for juicy plums. A quick pass under the broiler caramelizes the top. Note: Because the custard is stabilized with cornstarch, you can let it reach a gentle simmer.
By Patsy Jamieson
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com