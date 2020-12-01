Healthy Popcorn Ball Recipes

Cinnamon-Sugar Microwave Popcorn
This easy cinnamon-sugar microwave popcorn recipe serves up a hint of something sweet in a whole-grain snack you can feel good about enjoying.
Hot Cocoa Microwave Popcorn
When it's chilly outside, enjoy the best of two spectacular snacks with this delicately sweetened popcorn treat made in the microwave.
Cinnamon Popcorn
This simple spiced popcorn snack will satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a hearty dose of whole-grains, fiber and antioxidants.
Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls
These popcorn balls are made with agave nectar and peanut butter and are spiked with chocolate covered pretzels and dried cherries for a special treat. Try making them for your Halloween party this year.
Confetti Birthday Cake Popcorn
Reminiscent of Funfetti birthday cake, this healthy popcorn recipe is a fun twist on a favorite sweet treat. Melted white chocolate and rainbow sprinkles coat microwave popcorn for an easy 10-minute dessert or snack.
Tropical Popcorn Balls
These popcorn balls are held together with a flavorful combination of agave nectar and peanut butter. Macadamia nuts and coconut give them a delightful twist. They make a fun treat for Halloween.
Caramel Popcorn
Homemade caramel corn isn't hard to make--whip up a batch for your Halloween party or anytime the neighborhood kids are invading your house for the night.
Caramel-Raisin Popcorn Balls
This simple recipe for caramel popcorn balls with raisins is fun to make for Halloween.
Sesame-Ginger Popcorn Balls
Caramel popcorn balls made with crystallized ginger and sesame seeds are a fun twist on the original recipe. They're sure to be a hit at your next Halloween party.
