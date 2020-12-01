Healthy Steamed Green Bean Recipes

Find healthy, delicious steamed green bean recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Green Beans with Parmesan-Garlic Breadcrumbs

Rating: Unrated
3
In this easy green bean recipe, browning the butter before tossing it with the breadcrumbs produces a nice nutty flavor. Serve this green bean dish as a healthy alternative to green bean casserole or as an easy side with steak, chicken or fish.
By Breana Killeen

Green Beans Amandine

A rich browned butter and white wine sauce updates this holiday mainstay. Haricots verts are French-style green beans that are slender and delicate. You can usually find bags of them in the produce section. The packaged beans are often trimmed, which saves time. You can sub traditional green beans; steam those about 2 minutes longer in Step 1.
By Andrea Kirkland

Steamed Fresh Green Beans

Steaming (but not for too long!) is a foolproof way to get perfect, crisp-tender green beans, every time. This easy recipe is a great starting point for other flavors or preparations, like adding cooked green beans to a salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Dill Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
14
This lemon and dill vinaigrette is a natural complement to green beans. It's also great tossed with steamed asparagus or drizzled over sliced fresh tomatoes. To make this recipe serve 10, multiply all the ingredients by 2 1/2: Use 2 1/2 pounds green beans, 3 tablespoons dill, 2 1/2 tablespoons each shallot, oil and lemon juice, 2 1/2 teaspoons mustard and 3/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simply French Green Beans

Thin green beans cook quickly, so rinsing them with cold water (or putting them into an ice water bath) is important if you want to keep them crisp. The beans in this side dish recipe take only 20 minutes to prepare, but taste their best after a couple hours in the fridge where they soak up the flavor of the shallot-thyme mixture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Bean Salad with Feta Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
Briny feta, tangy buttermilk and fresh herbs combine in a yummy dressing for steamed green beans in this healthy side dish recipe. Serve with grilled chicken, pork or steak for an easy dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Beans with Creamy Garlic Dressing

Rating: Unrated
7
Inspired by a Lebanese pasta dish, we toss steamed green beans with garlicky yogurt for an easy side dish. Try it with roast lamb.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Green Bean Salad with Toasted Walnuts

Rating: Unrated
1
This colorful salad makes a fine prelude to a hearty dinner. Walnut oil's distinctive flavor delivers a rich hit to the dressing.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Sweet & Sour Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
1
This slightly sweet, slightly sour green bean recipe takes just a few minutes to make and is great served at room temperature. Make it ahead and let the green beans bathe in the dressing, soaking up flavor.
By Lia Huber

Green Beans with Cilantro

When shopping for green beans, select ones that are bright green with no bruises, bulges or brown spots.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Beans with Peppers and Pineapple

With lime and pineapple, this simple tropical side dish will undoubtedly make its way to your table this summer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blue Cheese & Bacon Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, green beans, blue cheese and bacon. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Haricots Verts with Herb Butter

Haricots Verts with Herb Butter

Haricot verts are a French variety of green beans that are thinner and more delicate than regular green beans. Here they are steamed until crisp-tender and served with a delicious herb butter.
Orange-Scented Green Beans with Toasted Almonds

Orange-Scented Green Beans with Toasted Almonds

Rating: Unrated
6
Toasted nuts and fresh orange zest adorn these versatile green beans. Toast the nuts while you steam the beans and you have a polished addition to any meal ready in 15 minutes flat. Double it: Steam the green beans in a Dutch oven instead of a saucepan.
Composed Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

Composed Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
4
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com