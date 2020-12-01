Healthy Sautéed Green Bean Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sautéed and fried green bean recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Green Beans with Parmesan-Garlic Breadcrumbs

In this easy green bean recipe, browning the butter before tossing it with the breadcrumbs produces a nice nutty flavor. Serve this green bean dish as a healthy alternative to green bean casserole or as an easy side with steak, chicken or fish.
By Breana Killeen

Quick Vegetable Saute

Add a little shallot and dried dill or tarragon to any mixture of frozen vegetables and have a delicious side dish on the table fast. If you'd like to make this recipe with fresh vegetables instead, cut them into bite-size pieces and add a tablespoon or two of water to the skillet when you add the vegetables; adjust the cooking time as needed.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Soft Green Beans

Modern cooking may champion barely cooked, tender-crisp veggies, but the soft and luscious ones you find in many Southern kitchens, like these super-soft green beans, make a mouthwatering healthy side dish to classic Southern barbecue.
By Genevieve Ko

Green Bean Casserole Salad

Trying to lighten up your green bean casserole? Try this quick and easy salad version, which combines fried shallots, croutons, mushrooms, green beans, and chopped chard leaves for a lighter take on a holiday classic.
By Lauren Grant

Sizzled Green Beans with Crispy Prosciutto & Pine Nuts

Sizzling green beans in a little oil helps to bring out their natural sweetness. Prosciutto, pine nuts and lemon zest dress up the flavor without adding a lot of fat--a nice alternative to full-fat, creamy green bean casseroles.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Sautéed Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

Here's a simple sauté that is well suited for a special meal and versatile enough for your everyday repertoire.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Bean Bundles with Garlic Browned Butter

This green bean recipe is impressive-looking but simple to make. The bundles make a wonderful addition to a holiday table or a fun presentation to liven up any dinner party menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Green Bean Casserole

Now everyone can enjoy classic Thanksgiving favorites, like this dairy-free green bean casserole. We make a homemade vegan cream of mushroom soup using almond milk for the creamy base that's combined with fresh green beans. Top it off with classic french-fried onions (we have a vegan recipe for that, too!) for a side dish everyone will devour.
By Hilary Meyer

Blue Cheese-Walnut Green Beans

Tender-crisp green beans tossed with creamy blue cheese and topped with toasted walnuts pair well with grilled steak or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Braised Green Beans & Summer Vegetables

When green beans, summer squash and cherry tomatoes are plentiful in backyard gardens and farmers' markets, try this quick braise. We like the salty, nutty flavor of Parmesan, but you can use any flavorful cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Green Beans & Mushrooms

This take on a green bean casserole from José Andrés features perfectly cooked green beans in a mushroom sauce made with real cream. Andrés even gives the traditional canned french-fried onions a run for their money with some freshly frizzled shallot rings. Serve for Thanksgiving or as a side for roast beef or roast chicken.
By José Andrés

Garlicky Green Beans

We cook then cool the beans in advance so they can be heated up and seasoned moments before the meal. If you don't like tarragon, substitute dill or leave it out completely.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

All Healthy Sautéed Green Bean Recipes

Green & Yellow Beans with Wild Mushrooms

Simply prepared green and yellow beans with wild mushrooms are easy holiday fare.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Green Beans Indian-Style

Rating: Unrated
Spiced with fragrant mustard seeds, coriander and ginger, these Indian-style green beans are a delicious accompaniment to roast lamb. Cauliflower may also be cooked this way.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Bean Casserole Fritters

Enjoy green bean casserole fritter-style in this new twist on a classic Thanksgiving favorite. The traditional ingredients are all there, but instead of baking in a casserole dish, these green beans are turned into fritters that bake in the oven and get topped with creamy yogurt and french-fried onions. Feel free to add a bit of crumbled bacon on top too if you'd like!
By Carolyn Casner

Sautéed Fresh Green Beans

This basic recipe for sautéeing fresh green beans leaves them crisp every time. It's also a great starting point for other flavors, such as sautéed garlic, roasted nuts, lemon or a cream sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Beans & Onions

Don't settle for boring green beans! In this quick-and-easy side-dish recipe, onions, roasted red peppers, olives and a sweet and tangy sauce add flavor and interest.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blistered Green Beans with Coconut, Sesame & Scallion Oil

Coconut helps accentuate the natural sweetness of green beans in this healthy skillet-roasted vegetable side dish. A drizzle of the ginger- and scallion-infused oil rounds out the flavors. Serve with miso-glazed salmon or cod and brown rice.
By Breana Killeen

Asian Green Bean Stir-Fry

Pungent and savory black bean-garlic sauce is the secret ingredient in this ultra-quick stir-fry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beans and Caramelized Onions

No more boring beans! In this recipe, the familiar green bean takes on an exciting new flavor. Onions, sugar, and balsamic vinegar coat the beans in a sweet, but tangy sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Beans with Toasted Nuts

Toasted nuts are a simple way to embellish green beans. If you have hazelnut or walnut oil on hand, use it in place of the olive oil to enhance the nutty flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Beans with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

A much healthier take on the old-fashioned green bean casserole, this version thankfully skips the canned soup and fried onions! Fresh green beans are cooked until crisp-tender and topped with a garlicky-thyme mushroom sauce, shallots and crumbled chèvre.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Braised Green Beans & Tomatoes

When you've enjoyed your fill of summer's ripe, raw tomatoes and crisp-tender veggies, try this Italian-inspired braise, where the vegetables surrender into a succulent (lycopene-rich) stew of flavors.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
