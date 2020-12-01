Healthy Green Bean Casserole Recipes

Green Bean Casserole Fritters

Enjoy green bean casserole fritter-style in this new twist on a classic Thanksgiving favorite. The traditional ingredients are all there, but instead of baking in a casserole dish, these green beans are turned into fritters that bake in the oven and get topped with creamy yogurt and french-fried onions. Feel free to add a bit of crumbled bacon on top too if you'd like!