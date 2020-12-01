Healthy Pilaf Rice Recipes

Creamy Wild Rice Pilaf
This recipe takes rice pilaf to the next level. It's full of creamy, melt-in-your melt flavor.
Wild Rice Pilaf
This healthy rice pilaf combines wild rice with brown rice for a nutty, delicious side dish that pairs perfectly with roasted salmon, chicken or pork. Bonus: Nutrient-rich wild rice has a higher protein content than many other whole grains.
Barley & Wild Rice Pilaf with Pomegranate Seeds
This pilaf melds the chewy texture of barley and wild rice with the richness of toasted pine nuts and the sweet-sour crunch of pomegranate seeds. The elegant dish is perfect for entertaining.
Slow-Cooker Brown Rice Pilaf with Cherries & Hazelnuts
Get creative and try many variations of this slow-cooker pilaf recipe. Sub dried cranberries, blueberries or apricots for the cherries--or use them all. Just be sure to use a dried fruit. You can also swap the hazelnuts for pecans, if desired.
Slow-Cooker Brown Rice Pilaf with Cherries & Hazelnuts
Get creative and try many variations of this slow-cooker pilaf recipe. Sub dried cranberries, blueberries or apricots for the cherries--or use them all. Just be sure to use a dried fruit. You can also swap the hazelnuts for pecans, if desired.
Brown Rice Pilaf
Turn everyday brown rice into delicious brown rice pilaf with the addition of currants and sliced almonds.
Thai Rice Pilaf
This quick rice pilaf recipe gets bright flavor from Thai-inspired ingredients: lime juice, fish sauce, peanuts and plenty of fresh herbs. Serve it with roast pork tenderloin or pan-seared fish.
Rice Pilaf
Bypass plain rice boredom by adding a little chopped onion and cooking the rice in chicken broth. If you have any fresh herbs kicking around the kitchen, stir some in before serving.
Whole-Grain Rice Pilaf
Great-tasting whole-grain pilafs are available these days, and they are a step up (nutritionally speaking) from the original San Francisco treat, but unfortunately they are usually loaded with sodium. Our version combines whole-wheat pasta, onions and brown rice for delicious results with less sodium.
Spiced Corn & Rice Pilaf
This corn-flecked rice pilaf has a distinctive Indian flavor, thanks to the addition of cumin seeds, cinnamon and cardamom. It makes a delicious accompaniment to grilled meats and poultry.
Rice Pilaf with Lime & Cashews
In southern India, this fragrant dish is served during the harvest season. We've made it the traditional way using white rice (though brown rice is nutritionally superior, it is rarely used in India because the oils in the bran cause it to deteriorate faster, reducing its shelf life). If you are committed to eating only whole grains, you can use brown basmati rice (see Variation).
Five-Minute Pilaf
Brown rice dressed up with frozen veggies, reduced-fat pesto and a sprinkling of nuts is an eye-catching and nutritious side dish to go with your favorite broiled or grilled meat, poultry, or fish.