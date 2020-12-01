Healthy Bok Choy Stir Fry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bok choy stir fry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chinese Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy

Rating: Unrated
1
All of the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor.
By Grace Young

Pork & Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
10
In this zippy pork stir-fry we cut the bok choy into long, thin strips to mimic the long noodles. We like Japanese soba noodles because they are made with buckwheat, which gives them a nutty flavor and a boost of fiber. You can also use mild-flavored rice noodles or whole-wheat spaghetti. Serve with sliced cucumbers dressed with rice-wine vinegar and a glass of sauvignon blanc.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dan Dan Noodles with Chicken & Baby Bok Choy

In this Asian dan dan peanut noodle recipe, Chinese black vinegar lends authentic flavor to the creamy sauce. If you can't find baby bok choy, use about 1 pound of mature bok choy sliced into 1- to 2-inch strips. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, such as sriracha, if desired.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Spicy Beef with Shrimp & Bok Choy

Rating: Unrated
21
Oyster sauce and rice wine give this speedy stir-fry a rich flavor that balances the clean, sweet crunch of bok choy. Make It a Meal: Rice noodles or brown basmati rice and a Tsing Tao beer will make you feel like you're eating in your favorite Chinese restaurant.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Shiitake and Bok Choy with Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
1
Shrimp, mushrooms, and Asian vegetables are served in a savory sauce for a stir-fry dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tangerine Bok Choy & Beef Stir-Fry

Tangerine juice and savory oyster sauce are the foundation of the stir-fry sauce in this healthy recipe for Chinese orange beef. Don't skip the orange zest sprinkled over the stir-fry at the end--it delivers the biggest flavor punch. Serve over brown rice or quinoa.
By Laraine Perri

Duck & Vegetable Stir-Fry

Leftover dark meats, such as duck, goose or turkey thighs, marry well with spicy chile-garlic sauce and lots of fresh ginger. Serve this savory stir-fry with steamed rice or Asian noodles.
By Susan Herr

Velvet Chicken with Baby Bok Choy

Rating: Unrated
12
Velvet chicken is a classic Chinese cooking technique that keeps the meat juicy and succulent, and the chicken stays creamy-white rather than getting browned as in most stir-fries. Baby bok choy is about 3 inches in length and stir-fries quickly. If you can't find it, use regular bok choy cut into 2-inch segments.
By Grace Young

Sesame-Shiitake Bok Choy

Rating: Unrated
4
Bok choy's mellow flavor goes beautifully with earthy shiitake mushrooms in this quick stir-fry. Be sure to use toasted rather than plain sesame oil--it has a superior nutty flavor. For a little heat, add a pinch of crushed red pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cantonese Chicken & Bok Choy Fried Rice

In this healthy fried rice recipe, chicken, bok choy and carrots are tossed with Cantonese oyster sauce for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy

Rating: Unrated
4
Pressing tofu helps extract liquid so it cooks up perfectly in this healthy Chinese tofu recipe. Look for plum sauce--a sweet-and-sour condiment--near other Chinese sauces in most supermarkets. Serve with steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bell Pepper, Bok Choy & Pork Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy pepper and pork stir-fry recipe has a citrusy mojo sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Sesame-Crusted Tofu over Vegetables

Sesame-Crusted Tofu over Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
2
Marinated, sesame-crusted tofu tops a delightful medley of stir-fried vegetables that includes bok choy, bell pepper, scallions and snow peas. The recipe packs enough vegetables that all you need to add is a little short-grain brown rice to make it a meal.
Pork & Bok Choy Stir-Fry for Two

Pork & Bok Choy Stir-Fry for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
Cutting the bok choy into long, thin strips mimic the long noodles in this pork stir-fry. We like Japanese soba noodles because they are made with buckwheat, which gives them a nutty flavor and a boost of fiber. You can also use mild-flavored rice noodles or whole-wheat spaghetti. Serve with sliced cucumbers dressed with rice-wine vinegar and a glass of sauvignon blanc.
Beef & Bok Choy

Beef & Bok Choy

Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy for Two

Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
Tofu Stir-Fry with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Tofu Stir-Fry with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Curried Seafood with Linguine

Curried Seafood with Linguine

Bok Choy and Mango Stir-Fry with Skillet-Seared Barramundi

Barramundi is high in omega-3s and packed with protein. In this dish it's marinated in a citrus-soy mixture, skillet-seared and served with stir-fried baby bok choy, sweet pepper and sweet mango strips.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com