Healthy Canned Tomato Recipes

Find healthy, delicious canned tomato recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew

Rating: Unrated
22
This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe gets great flavor from cumin, lemon juice and garlic. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Collard Green & Black-Eyed Pea Soup

Rating: Unrated
23
Antioxidant-rich collard greens and fiber-packed black-eyed peas have a starring role in this nutritious soup. There's no need for loads of ham or salt pork--just a small amount of bacon gives it a wonderful smoky flavor. You can skip the bacon and substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth for a great vegetarian dish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet

Rating: Unrated
5
Chicken cutlets cook quickly and are highlighted with a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta or rice to make it a meal.
By Carolyn Casner

American Goulash

Rating: Unrated
7
American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup

Rating: Unrated
12
This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Tuscan White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Stew

Rating: Unrated
3
This Mediterranean stew is a healthy dinner chock-full of vegetables and hearty chickpeas. A drizzle of olive oil to finish carries the flavors of this easy vegan crock-pot stew. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. Any way you vary it, this stew is sure to go into heavy rotation when you are looking for healthy crock-pot recipes.
By Sarah Epperson

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup

A winter classic, this crock pot version of minestrone is heavy on the vegetables and light on the pasta, keeping carbs in check while providing plenty of flavor.
By Laura Walsh

Chickpea Curry (Chhole)

Rating: Unrated
31
Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole

Rating: Unrated
3
In this healthy casserole recipe--sometimes called tamale pie--the cornbread gets crusty at the edges, thanks to a cast-iron skillet. For the best texture, use yellow cornmeal with a medium grind. Serve with lime wedges for a little extra tang.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bean & Barley Soup

Rating: Unrated
19
This hearty bean and barley soup tastes like it has simmered for hours, but actually it's quite quick to throw together. Plus this recipe for healthy bean and barley soup freezes beautifully. If you have cooked barley on hand, omit the quick-cooking barley and stir in 1 1/2 cups cooked barley along with the broth in Step 2.
By David Bonom

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

Rating: Unrated
6
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

Our Favorite Healthy Recipes to Make With a Can of Tomatoes

Our Favorite Healthy Recipes to Make With a Can of Tomatoes

Instant-Pot Cabbage Soup

Instant-Pot Cabbage Soup

This Instant-Pot cabbage soup is a light vegetarian soup with a surprisingly rich flavor. Fire-roasted tomatoes add depth, but regular canned tomatoes will work well too. There is cabbage in every bite, and vinegar added at the end brightens the flavor. Serve this soup on a cold day with a side of toasted bread or a slice of crusty sourdough.
Italian Fish Stew

Italian Fish Stew

Rating: Unrated
4
Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Rating: Unrated
15
Hungarian Beef Goulash

Hungarian Beef Goulash

Rating: Unrated
51
Mediterranean Cabbage Soup

Mediterranean Cabbage Soup

Rating: Unrated
2

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

Rating: Unrated
4

This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

All Healthy Canned Tomato Recipes

Savory Bean Spinach Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Let a slow cooker complete this vegetarian soup. Serve it in cups as a sandwich side or ladle it into bowls for a light meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Polenta

Rating: Unrated
6
This rustic stew cooks all day in the slow cooker so you can come home to a comforting, hot dinner. Not a fan of polenta? Try this healthy chicken dinner over pasta instead.
By Meredith Butcher

Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
1
Turn classic chicken parm into meatballs with this easy load-and-go appetizer recipe with a cheesy surprise inside. Making meatballs for a party? Switch your crock pot to warm for serving all party long.
By Devon O'Brien

Flat-Belly Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
This vegan soup recipe is chock-full of colorful vegetables. All those veggies give this soup plenty of fiber, upping the satisfaction factor while keeping calories low, which can aid in weight loss and lead to--yes--a flatter belly. Vibrant turmeric adds a golden color to the flavorful broth, while cumin and ginger give it a bright, fresh finish. And the best part? This healthy soup recipe takes only 20 minutes, start to finish!
By Marianne Williams

Slow-Cooker Picadillo

Rating: Unrated
4
Picadillo, a Latin American-style hash, is usually made with ground beef. This one uses bison or lean beef and plenty of spices including chili powder, cumin, oregano and cinnamon.
By Jim Romanoff

Ravioli & Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
86
Fresh or frozen ravioli cook in minutes and turn this light vegetable soup into a main course. Look for whole-wheat or whole-grain ravioli in the refrigerated or frozen section of the supermarket. Tortellini can be used instead of ravioli as well. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Louisiana Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
12
Chock-full of shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra and tomatoes, this flavorful stew is a staple in Louisiana. Make it a meal and serve with Real Cornbread (see associated recipe).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Roasted Fish & Vegetables

Here's a roasted fish entree plus side dish all in one package. Besides the convenience of one roasting pan, both the fish and the vegetables get the benefit of their flavors mingling as they cook side by side. The recipe calls for a firm white fish, such as striped bass or cod, but salmon would also work beautifully with the fennel, potatoes and tomatoes.
By Ruth Cousineau

Tomato & Artichoke Gnocchi

Rating: Unrated
20
Artichoke hearts, olives and a splash of red-wine vinegar give this ultra-quick, healthy vegetarian gnocchi recipe pizzazz. For an additional hit of Mediterranean flavor, try topping with feta cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Arroz con Pollo (Chicken & Rice)

Rating: Unrated
1
This one-pot chicken dinner, inspired by the traditional dish of Spain and Latin America, comes together easily in the crock pot. The instant brown rice is added near the end, to keep it from overcooking.
By Laura Walsh

Chilaquiles Casserole

Rating: Unrated
172
Our version of this enchilada-style chilaquiles casserole is packed with nutritious beans and vegetables. Canned prepared enchilada sauce has great flavor and keeps the prep time quick. It can vary in heat level so find one that suits your taste. If you want to eliminate the heat altogether, try a green enchilada sauce (which is often milder than red) or substitute two 8-ounce cans of plain tomato sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Chickpea Stew

Rating: Unrated
1
Who says a meatless meal isn't filling? Packed with fiber-rich vegetables and chickpeas, this fragrant stew satisfies.
By Joyce Hendley

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

Rating: Unrated
9
Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.
By Hilary Meyer

Seafood Stew with Toasted Baguette Slices

This stew is all about the fish--shrimp, scallops, and halibut chunks fight for space on your spoon. The baguette slices are key--you'll want to use them for sopping up the tasty tomato-based broth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Vegetarian Chili

Rating: Unrated
4
Canned beans and tomatoes make this quick vegetarian chili recipe ready to go in just 30 minutes. Serve over rice or couscous, or with tortilla chips for added crunch, and add extra toppings as you see fit--sliced scallions, chopped fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sliced jalapeños are all tasty choices.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pizza-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Rating: Unrated
4
Skip the dough and stuff all of your favorite pizza toppings into spaghetti squash boats for a fun and healthy dinner that'll please the whole family. We love the combination of mushrooms, bell peppers, pepperoni and mozzarella, but feel free to mix it up with your favorite pizza ingredients. You could throw in a bit of chopped cooked broccoli, for example, or add some olives or chopped artichoke hearts. And of course feel free to omit the pepperoni to make the dish vegetarian. Round out the meal with a simple salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

Rating: Unrated
5
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated
8
Slow-roasting the tomatoes gives the tomato sauce for this lasagna recipe an intense depth of flavor--which is then enhanced by the umami in onions, Parmesan and spinach. The lasagna noodles are layered into the lasagna uncooked; the moisture from the fresh spinach cooks them perfectly as the lasagna bakes in the oven.
By David Bonom

Vegetarian Butternut Squash Chili with Black Beans

Rating: Unrated
2
Black beans and tender, sweet butternut squash make this healthy vegetarian chili truly satisfying. Load up bowls and top with Greek yogurt, cilantro and minced red onion for game night or a Meatless Monday meal. Or skip the yogurt and keep this healthy dinner vegan.
By Katie Webster

Seafood Linguine

Rating: Unrated
6
This restaurant-worthy seafood pasta dish is a snap to make and an easy way to impress guests. We like the sweet taste and extra-saucy consistency of canned diced San Marzano tomatoes in sauces like this one. Marjoram pairs well with the seafood, but basil or even parsley works too. Serve with a Caesar salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage

Rating: Unrated
6
Though traditional stuffed cabbage recipes are made with meat, here Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice, mushrooms, onions, garlic and herbs for a healthy vegetarian stuffed cabbage recipe. The stuffed cabbage leaves gently bake in a simple tomato sauce. This easy stuffed cabbage recipe can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving.
By Kathy Gunst

Vegetable Barley Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This warming vegetable barley soup uses easy-to-find produce and frozen veggies, making prep simple and easy. It makes plenty to feed a hungry family, plus it freezes beautifully so leftovers can be enjoyed again and again.
By Julia Levy

One-Pot Italian Sausage & Kale Pasta

Rating: Unrated
8
For a fast weeknight pasta dinner, why not cook your sauce and pasta all at once? By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta--no colanders here--the starch that cooks off into your pasta water, which you usually drain away, stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Killeen

White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
3
With capers and olives, this heart-healthy soup draws inspiration from Italian puttanesca sauce. Serve with crusty whole-grain bread to soak up the broth.
By Adam Dolge
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com