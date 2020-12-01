Healthy Sun Dried Tomato Recipes

Roasted Vegetables with Gremolata

Roasted vegetables are an easy side dish as they give you time to prepare the rest of your meal while they roast in the oven. This recipe is tossed with a citrusy dressing and then sprinkled with a fragrant gremolata of parsley, scallions, sun-dried tomatoes, and toasted almonds. There's so much flavor in this dish that it works best with something simple like grilled fish or chicken.