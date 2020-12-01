Healthy Sun Dried Tomato Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sun dried tomato recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Rating: Unrated
16
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
15
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

Rating: Unrated
11
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Sun-Dried Tomato Orzo

Rating: Unrated
41
Sun-dried tomatoes and Romano cheese pack a flavorful punch along with the tantalizing aroma of fresh marjoram in this rustic Italian-inspired dish. Serve with sautéed fresh spinach or steamed broccolini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Cauliflower Pizza

Rating: Unrated
11
In this healthy, gluten-free cauliflower “pizza” recipe, shredded cauliflower is mixed with mozzarella and oregano to make a flourless crust that echoes the flavor of a traditional pizza pie. The Meyer lemon, olive and sun-dried tomato topping adds a sophisticated Mediterranean flavor, but feel free to try more traditional pizza toppings, such as marinara sauce and mushrooms--even pepperoni.
By Molly Stevens

3-Ingredient Goat Cheese & Sun-Dried Tomato Bites

Rating: Unrated
1
These pretty hors d'oeuvres are perfect for holiday parties. And they're super-easy to make, thanks to premade pie dough. Simply press the dough into mini muffin tins to make tart shells, then fill with goat cheese and sun-dried tomato tapenade. (If you can't find sun-dried tomato tapenade, you can use sun-dried tomato pesto instead.) Chopped parsley is a pretty garnish if you're open to adding a fourth ingredient.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Pesto Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
Low-carb spaghetti squash stands in for wheat noodles in this updated twist on a classic pesto pasta dish. Cashews lend richness to the pesto, while nutritional yeast, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes contribute satisfying umami to this vegan dinner recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad

We've loaded this healthy pasta salad with vegetables and flavors of the Mediterranean. Sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of lemon zest jazz up the dressing, while tender-crisp broccoli florets cook alongside the pasta, making assembly (and cleanup!) a breeze.
By Karen Rankin

Lemon-Garlic Chicken Penne with Pesto and Spinach

Fresh pesto brilliantly compliments the lemon and garlic flavors of this juicy chicken dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mushroom & Butternut Squash Lasagna

Rating: Unrated
3
Earthy mushrooms and sweet squash are layered in this tasty fall lasagna. Adding reconstituted dried porcini to the sauce adds an additional layer of flavor.
By Marie Piraino

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

Rating: Unrated
3
Here we toss nutty roasted sprouts with a quick sun-dried tomato pesto.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Lasagna

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's an old-fashioned meat-and-cheese lasagna made lighter. Whole-wheat lasagna noodles taste great in this recipe, plus they help boost the fiber to 9 grams, which is more than a third of the recommended daily intake and especially good news for a healthy heart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Flank Steak Pinwheels

Flank Steak Pinwheels

Rating: Unrated
6
These festive wheels of steak, Boursin cheese, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes look fancy, but they're quite easy to make. For a party, arrange them on a platter atop a bed of spinach.
Tomato & Smoked Mozzarella Sandwiches

Tomato & Smoked Mozzarella Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
2
Take a classic combination like fresh tomatoes and mozzarella, add a couple flavor-packed ingredients like olives and sun-dried tomatoes, put it between two pieces of crusty bread and you'll have a satisfying weekend lunch or an easy warm-weather supper.
Ricotta-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms with Arugula Salad

Ricotta-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms with Arugula Salad

Turkey, Corn & Sun-Dried Tomato Wraps

Turkey, Corn & Sun-Dried Tomato Wraps

Rating: Unrated
3
Chicken & Asparagus Skillet Pasta with Pesto

Chicken & Asparagus Skillet Pasta with Pesto

Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomato Stuffed Pizza

Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomato Stuffed Pizza

Rating: Unrated
11

White Beans with Dried Tomatoes

Creamy white beans are cooked in vegetable broth and absorb the flavors of garlic, dried tomatoes and shaved Asiago cheese. For a complementary crunch, partner this side dish with toasted, buttered baguette slices.

All Healthy Sun Dried Tomato Recipes

Slow-Cooker Kale & Gruyère Strata with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

For a lazy-morning breakfast or when hosting a brunch, make this easy vegetarian recipe your game plan. Be sure to use crusty, freshly baked bread from the bakery section of your supermarket instead of a premade loaf from the bread aisle. Serve with seasonal fruit and juice to balance the richness of the egg and cheese.
By Cooking Light

Creamy Bruschetta Pasta

Rating: Unrated
1
Got garden-fresh tomatoes? This simple vegetarian pasta is a great place to use them up. Both large tomatoes and cherry tomatoes work well. The addition of sun-dried tomatoes and Parmesan cheese elevates the flavor, while a drizzle of sweet balsamic glaze at the end adds a sweet note.
By Carolyn Casner

Polenta Wedges with Tomato Tapenade

Rating: Unrated
2
Crispy pieces of polenta topped with a tangy sun-dried tomato tapenade makes a pretty and tasty appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Crepes with Tomato Pesto & Cheddar

Traditional crepes use all-purpose flour, so we swap in oat flour to create a gluten-free crepe recipe just as delicious as the original. Swirling the pan before the batter sets up helps you get thin, foldable crepes to hold in all the flavorful fillings, such as our tomato pesto and Cheddar.
By Devon O'Brien

Meatballs with Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce

Classic spaghetti and meatballs gets a bit of a makeover in this recipe with turkey meatballs and a scrumptious sauce made with sun-dried tomatoes. Best of all, it's ready in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bistro Pizza

Sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and three kinds of cheese are a delightful combination in this quick-and-easy, 15-minute pizza recipe. You'll love the fried egg on top!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey & Quinoa Stuffed Grape Leaves

Rating: Unrated
2
Anything but traditional, these grape leaves are stuffed with ground turkey and quinoa flavored with bits of sun-dried tomatoes, olives, lemon zest and plenty of herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tortellini Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
A tomato-rich dressing boosts the flavor and lowers calories and fat in this tortellini salad (the dressing is also great on green salads or grilled fish). Roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes add a good dose of vitamins A, C and fiber.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tofu-Pesto Stuffed Peppers

Tofu, cooked chicken breast, and navy beans pack these colorful peppers with lots of low-fat protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

Rating: Unrated
1
In the '70s, with the advent of New American cooking, sun-dried tomato pesto became something of a cliché-and was summarily forgotten on the culinary landscape. It's well worth a revival, especially when you cut down the fat and add a little vinegar for a nice spike.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Vegetables with Gremolata

Roasted vegetables are an easy side dish as they give you time to prepare the rest of your meal while they roast in the oven. This recipe is tossed with a citrusy dressing and then sprinkled with a fragrant gremolata of parsley, scallions, sun-dried tomatoes, and toasted almonds. There's so much flavor in this dish that it works best with something simple like grilled fish or chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower Grilled Cheese with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty in this healthy sandwich recipe--the oil coats roasted cauliflower florets with flavor, while the chopped bits of tomato add color and bursts of umami. Don't have a panini maker? Cook these grilled cheese sandwiches in a skillet over medium heat. Place another skillet on top, weighted down with four 15-ounce cans, to press them.
By Joy Howard

Broccoli Rabe with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
4
Sweet sun-dried tomatoes and tangy vinegar provide the perfect balance for broccoli rabe. Try it tossed with whole-wheat pasta and chickpeas or serve with roast chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuscan Pork Meatballs

Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add savory flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy pork meatball recipe. Try the Italian-flavored meatballs tucked into a toasted baguette with sautéed peppers and onions or over creamy polenta for a quick dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Jicama Salad

The slightly sweet, nutty flavor of jicama--a round root vegetable with thin brown skin and white crunchy flesh--is delicious in this quick, Italian-style slaw recipe. Peel the jicama with a knife or vegetable peeler, making sure to remove both the papery skin and the layer of fibrous flesh just underneath.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Artichoke-Chevre Chicken Breasts

Chopped artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese are a winning combination when served with this marinated, grilled chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herb & Tomato Risotto Mix

Prepare your own delicious risotto mix with this easy recipe. Keep it on hand for up to 3 months and cook it as needed when you're looking for a quick, tasty side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Burgers

Rating: Unrated
8
These high-fiber veggie burgers get added body and a pleasant mild flavor from millet, a nutrition powerhouse. They get their spectacular punch from Olive Ketchup and feta cheese.
By Ken Haedrich

Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Serve these saucy, ultra-quick chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Sun-Dried Tomato & Feta Stuffed Artichokes

Rating: Unrated
3
Flavorful sun-dried tomatoes and tangy feta add depth to the stuffing for these artichokes.
By Jessie Price

White Bean and Tomato Bruschetta

Almost everything for this appetizer can be made ahead--just prepare the white bean and tomato mixture and toast the bread slices. When you're ready, simply assemble the bruschetta, broil and serve!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

BLTs with Creamy Tomato-Avocado Spread

Add a delicious twist to your BLT with a homemade dried tomato and avocado spread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil Baked Potatoes

Sun-dried tomatoes, basil and tangy capers make a fresh-tasting topping for baked potatoes. Make it a meal: Serve with cups of Creamy Artichoke-Spinach Soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sun-Dried Tomato-Tuna Panini

Sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella give this easy tuna sandwich recipe Italian flair. Serve with a green salad with a red-wine vinaigrette for a light lunch or dinner.
By Hilary Meyer
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com