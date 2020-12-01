Healthy Bell Pepper Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bell pepper recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
5
Slash the calories and carbs of traditional stuffed peppers by swapping white rice for cauliflower "rice." The riced cauliflower is hearty and won't turn to mush during baking. Use an assortment of red, yellow, orange and green peppers to make an appealing presentation.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).
By Adam Hickman

Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
After making the salmon cakes, we firm them up for 5 minutes in the freezer before cooking so they don't fall apart when they hit the hot oil. You can also make these salmon cakes with canned salmon to make them pantry- and budget-friendly.
By Adam Dolge

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

Rating: Unrated
5
Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.
By Adam Hickman

Steak, Pepper & Sugar Snap Stir Fry

Turn to this beef stir-fry recipe for a quick and easy dinner. The tender, spicy steak is cooked in the same wok or skillet as the crisp, colorful vegetables and smells divine as the dish is cooking.
By Cooking Light

Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
This classic and comforting Mexican dish is easy to make on a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches

Oregano, roasted red pepper, and garlic bring flavor to the forefront in this recipe. Let it marinate and cook in the slow cooker for a few hours, and then place on a bun with provolone cheese for an incredibly delicious meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
Chicken Parm gets a fun low-carb and gluten-free twist with these cheesy stuffed peppers with chicken and quinoa. Serve with a salad for a healthy dinner that's easy to prep too.
By Robin Bashinsky

Shrimp-&-Grits-Stuffed Peppers

Shrimp and grits are stuffed inside bell peppers and baked in this healthy stuffed peppers recipe. Add the optional hot sauce if you want to give the filling some kick. Look for bell peppers--use any color--with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own when they're cooked.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey-Vegetable Bake

Need to use up leftover turkey from the holidays? Make this low fat casserole. It's made with brown rice and lots of vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls

Rating: Unrated
1
Skip the tortillas in favor of this warm fajita salad, which features a nutritious medley of chicken with roasted kale, bell peppers and black beans. The chicken, beans and vegetables are all cooked on the same pan, so this healthy dinner is easy to make and the cleanup is easy too.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Inspiration and Ideas

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

Rating: Unrated
2
These easy roasted vegetables will give your plate a pop of color. Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

Rating: Unrated
3
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Rating: Unrated
1
Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Rainbow Frittata

Rainbow Frittata

Rating: Unrated
4

Mediterranean Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1

A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.

All Healthy Bell Pepper Recipes

3-Ingredient Cream Cheese & Cherry Pepper Bites

Need a super-easy holiday-party hors d'oeuvre? These tasty little cream cheese and cherry pepper tartlets come together in a snap, thanks to premade pie dough, which is pressed into a mini muffin tin to make the tart shells--then all you have to do is fill the cups with cream cheese and chopped cherry peppers. Chopped herbs add a nice hit of color, but these are just as tasty as-is. Consider making a double batch--these bites are sure to go quickly.
By Carolyn Casner

Sautéed Peppers & Onions

This simple technique of cooking onions and peppers is a useful way to get your veggie servings in. They're quite versatile--use these peppers and onions on a burger or sausage sandwich, stuff them into quesadillas or layer them into casseroles.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice

Rating: Unrated
15
You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
By Marie Simmons

Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets

These simple veggie muffin-tin "omelets" are easy to make in the morning--or mix up the batter the night before. They're perfect for company or to take for an easy breakfast on the go.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet & Spicy Roasted Salmon with Wild Rice Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
1
Fresh jalapeños give this quick and easy roasted salmon dish its kick; honey and balsamic vinegar give it a sweet finish. A nutty-tasting wild rice pilaf completes this healthy dinner that comes together in just 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Pepper Hash Brown Baked Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
This hash brown and egg dish with sweet green pepper rings is easy to create and perfect for brunch or breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Loin Roast with Pepper Jelly Glaze

Chef Frank Brigtsen, of Brigtsen’s restaurant in New Orleans, makes homemade pepper jelly to glaze thick pork chops for Réveillon. He recommends two ways to simplify for the home cook: go for store-bought jelly and, instead of chops, a pork loin roast.
By Frank Brigtsen

Chicken & Veggie Quesadilla

This easy quesadilla recipe uses canned cooked chicken to save time. You can also use leftover cooked chicken or turkey if you have it. Dice the vegetables up to 1 day ahead for even speedier prep.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Chicken satay moves from classic Thai restaurant appetizer to delicious homemade dinner with this easy meal-prep recipe. A crunchy Asian-inspired slaw serves as the satisfying low-carb base, and the bold, creamy peanut sauce brings a hint of heat to every bite.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Black Beans & Corn with Poached Eggs

This sweet and spicy black bean and corn recipe features queso fresco, a Mexican cheese that is salty, crumbly, and perfectly meltable.
By Summer Miller

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

Rating: Unrated
1
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Sausage and Peppers

Rating: Unrated
5
Colorful peppers and tomatoes and sweet onion make this sausage dinner pop with fresh flavor. Roasting instead of sautéing makes this even easier for a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cartwheel Pasta with Peppers & Onions

Rating: Unrated
2
This simple pasta recipe is one of the best ways to enjoy sweet bell peppers. The pasta sauce--red peppers stewed with caramelized onions and tomatoes--is tossed with wagon-wheel pasta for an easy and filling pasta dinner.
By Giuliano Hazan

Greek Stuffed Eggplant

Rating: Unrated
2
This Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant is filled with veggies and flavors of the Mediterranean. The dish is easy to pull together and the addition of cumin gives it a sweet, earthy note.
By Ali Ramee

White Chicken Chili

Rating: Unrated
1
This diabetic-friendly chicken chili recipe provides 22 grams of protein in each serving. Consider topping chili with Greek yogurt instead of sour cream to reduce calorie and fat content.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Kung Pao Chicken with Bell Peppers

Here's an easy chicken recipe you'll definitely want to add to your dinner repertoire. A quick marinade tenderizes the chicken and infuses flavor in this healthy version of a take-out favorite. Adding a little oil to finish the marinade coats the chicken and helps keep it from sticking to the pan.
By Grace Young

Southwestern Stuffed Acorn Squash

Rating: Unrated
41
Cumin and chili powder season a filling of turkey sausage, tomatoes, black beans and Swiss cheese for creamy acorn squash. Serve this stuffed squash with warmed corn tortillas for wrapping up bites of all the tasty ingredients.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
5
This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Peppers & Onions

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasted peppers and onions complement just about everything from grilled and roasted meats to seafood. This easy low-carb side dish, with its vibrant color and simple flavor, is sure to become a staple.
By Liv Dansky

Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad

We've loaded this healthy pasta salad with vegetables and flavors of the Mediterranean. Sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of lemon zest jazz up the dressing, while tender-crisp broccoli florets cook alongside the pasta, making assembly (and cleanup!) a breeze.
By Karen Rankin

Sausage & Pepper Medley

Rating: Unrated
2
Low in carbs and rich in Vitamin C, bell peppers add flavor as well as volume to this slightly spicy dish. For more heat, use hot turkey Italian sausage links rather than mild. Make it a sandwich by serving it inside a toasted bulky roll.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bell Pepper Oven Fries

These crispy bell pepper oven fries are a great way to add more colorful veggies to your plate. A crispy breaded coating adds crunch on the outside, while keeping the peppers tender inside. The simple creamy dipping sauce with Greek yogurt and sherry vinegar adds a tart and tangy finish.
By Carolyn Casner
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com