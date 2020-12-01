Healthy Chard Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chard recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Delicata Squash & Tofu Curry

This easy tofu curry, made with pretty delicata squash and hearty greens, cooks up in one skillet. To speed up the prep, use bagged chopped kale. Delicata squash's thin skin is tender when it's cooked, so there's no need to peel--another time saver. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Roasted Salmon & Brussels Sprouts

Roasting salmon on top of Brussels sprouts and garlic, flavored with wine and fresh oregano, is simple enough for a weeknight meal yet sophisticated enough to serve to company. Serve with whole-wheat couscous.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Flat-Belly Soup

This vegan soup recipe is chock-full of colorful vegetables. All those veggies give this soup plenty of fiber, upping the satisfaction factor while keeping calories low, which can aid in weight loss and lead to--yes--a flatter belly. Vibrant turmeric adds a golden color to the flavorful broth, while cumin and ginger give it a bright, fresh finish. And the best part? This healthy soup recipe takes only 20 minutes, start to finish!
By Marianne Williams

Skillet Gnocchi with Chard & White Beans

In this one-skillet supper, we toss dark leafy greens, diced tomatoes and white beans with gnocchi and top it all with gooey mozzarella. Serve with a mixed green salad with vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Layered Mashed Potato & Mushroom Casserole

Fancy up regular mashed potatoes with a layer of mushroom duxelle--a sauté of finely chopped mushrooms and shallots. We omitted the traditional butter in the duxelle and added chard for a nutritional boost. Serve this hearty side in place of mashed potatoes at any holiday feast or enjoy it as a vegetarian main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Shakshuka with Spinach, Chard & Feta

The inspiration for this green shakshuka recipe comes from HaBasta, a popular restaurant on the edge of Carmel Market in Tel Aviv, where the shakshuka is packed with green chard and spinach and a little hot pepper provides just a touch of spice. Serve with pita or crusty bread to sop up the sauce for a quick dinner or for brunch.
By Adeena Sussman

Green Bean Casserole Salad

Trying to lighten up your green bean casserole? Try this quick and easy salad version, which combines fried shallots, croutons, mushrooms, green beans, and chopped chard leaves for a lighter take on a holiday classic.
By Lauren Grant

Acorn Squash Stuffed with Chard & White Beans

Acorn squash's natural shape makes it just right for stuffing. This filling has Mediterranean flair: olives, tomato paste, white beans and Parmesan cheese. Serve with: Mixed green salad with radicchio and red onion and crisp white wine, such as Pinot Grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basic Green Soup

This chard and spinach soup gets complex flavor from slowly cooked onions and lemon juice, while a sprinkle of rice gives it body and a velvety texture. Serve with a swirl of fruity, fragrant extra-virgin olive oil for richness.
By Anna Thomas

Pasta alle Erbe

Lidia Bastianich's rustic pasta recipe from Umbria would typically be made with foraged greens, but certainly chard, spinach and common chicory are delicious in this dish. Collard, dandelion or mustard greens would be good too. (Adapted from Lidia Cooks From the Heart of Italy, Knopf, 2009.)
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Shrimp Saganaki

Shrimp top a delicious saute of fennel, scallions and feta in this version of saganaki. A saganaki is a shallow, two-handled skillet that is one of the most traditional cooking vessels in Greece. Saganaki is also the fried cheese, made in the pan, that is one of Greece's most famous appetizers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Chicken Braciole

In this healthy stuffed chicken recipe, pounded chicken breasts are stuffed with a flavorful chard, prosciutto and mozzarella filling and then simmered in store-bought marinara sauce. Serve over whole-wheat fettuccine tossed with parsley or on polenta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Vegetarian Sliders with Black Beans, Chard & Poblanos

These vegetarian sliders are filling, flavorful and make for a great protein-packed main dish. Take your time patting the beans dry: it keeps the sliders from falling apart. You can make 8 larger patties, to fit regular-size buns, but try to keep them about 1/2 inch thick so they’ll heat through under the broiler without burning. 
Cumin-Scented Wheat Berry-Lentil Soup

Freshly squeezed lemon juice adds a bright note to this toothsome and hearty winter soup, perfect for a weeknight supper with a hunk of crusty bread. It freezes beautifully--you can keep individual portions in the freezer for healthy weekday lunches. For homemade vegetable broth, see Roasted Vegetable Stock at eatingwell.com.
Penne Pasta with Sausage, Butternut Squash & Chard

Tangerine & Roasted Beet Salad with Feta & Pistachios

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew

Vegan Black-Eyed Peas

Two Cypriot specialties--good olive oil and fresh lemons--lend sunny flavor to this simple bean dish, served as a side in Cyprus. Chard adds a hearty touch. Top with a dollop of Greek yogurt, or nondairy yogurt to keep it vegan, for a meatless meal.

All Healthy Chard Recipes

Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew for Two

This chicken stew has a bold ginger-flavored broth and provides a whole serving of dark leafy greens in each bowl. We tried it with frozen chopped mustard greens (available in large supermarkets) and it was even quicker to prepare and just as delicious. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rainbow Chard Spanish Tortilla

Don't toss those stems! Rainbow chard is sold in bunches with a mix of yellow, pink, and pale green stems that add a pop of color, a bit of crunch, and an extra dose of fiber.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Spiced Acorn Squash with Pan-Roasted Cauliflower & Greens

A mixture of spices provides tantalizing taste to acorn squash stuffed with cauliflower florets and chard. Coconut milk adds a delicious richness to the stuffing and the feta and nuts sprinkled on top deliver a nice tang and crunch to each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sauteed Swiss Chard

Sautéed in olive oil and seasoned with just a touch of salt and pepper, this nutritious Swiss chard vegetable side dish pairs wonderfully with any protein you're serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Vegetable Minestrone

Minestrone is sort of a catch-all Italian term for soup, but it's always a welcome meal, especially when it's fortified, as it is here, with plenty of vegetables and protein-packed chickpeas. If you want a little more bite, consider substituting mildly bitter escarole for the chard.
By Deborah Madison

Spinach Soup with Rosemary Croutons

Rosemary has a strong flavor, but offers only a subtle hint in this spinach soup. If you like, any seasonal greens you have on hand can be substituted for the spinach.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Linguine with Escarole & Shrimp

Lots of tangy lemon, fresh tomatoes, escarole and shrimp create an incredible sauce for whole-wheat pasta. Serve with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc and whole-grain bread.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Greens & Roots Salad with Citrus-Walnut Vinaigrette

Raw beets and turnips, you ask? Oh, yes! They're quite delicious and crunchy as long as you use small ones and slice them thin. An inexpensive mandoline makes this a quick and easy salad. Use the leftover vinaigrette to dress up simple grilled chicken, steak or shrimp.
By Steven Satterfield

Chard & Chorizo Frittata

We love frittata recipes for weeknights because they are the ultimate no-fuss healthy dinners. In this gorgeous, healthy chard and chorizo frittata recipe, we add convenient shredded frozen hash browns to keep it hearty. Finish cooking the eggs under the broiler to turn the top of the frittata a lovely golden brown.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Chard with Fresh Marinara

Reminiscent of the stuffed cabbage of yore, the mild flavor of chard makes these beef-stuffed rolls perfect for the whole family. Make It a Meal: A side of whole-wheat spaghetti to soak up the sauce plus a glass of Syrah.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Arctic Char with Bacon-Leek Chard

A cousin of salmon and trout with a milder flavor, Arctic char-both farmed and wild--is recommended as a Best Choice by Seafood Watch. It's low in mercury and has almost the same amount of omega-3s per serving as salmon. Try it in this healthy fish recipe with dark leafy greens.
By Carolyn Casner

Risotto with Broccoli Rabe & Red Pepper

Sweet red bell pepper balances the bitterness of broccoli rabe in this vegetable risotto recipe. If you can't find broccoli rabe, use chard instead. For an easy risotto method, we've also included instructions for making this dish in the microwave. Make it a meal: Serve with Arugula & Strawberry Salad.
By Ruth Cousineau

Chard & Herbed Ricotta Galette

This free-form vegetarian galette, filled with caramelized onions, chard, plenty of fresh herbs and topped with rich goat cheese, can be served as an impressive vegetarian entree or as a side dish. This galette recipe is perfect if you're intimidated by working with dough. Don't worry about getting the circle perfectly round, as you're going to be folding it over the edges of the filling anyway.
By Ivy Manning

Very Veggie Smoothies

Adding leafy greens into your smoothie recipes is a great way to boost the nutrients in your diet. This smoothie is fruit-flavored with peach, banana and mango but it's got chard in it for added vitamins K, C, and A.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Acorn Squash Stuffed with Chard & White Beans for Two

Acorn squash's natural shape makes it just right for stuffing, and one squash is perfect for serving two people. This filling has Mediterranean flair: olives, tomato paste, white beans and Parmesan cheese. Serve with: Mixed green salad with radicchio and red onion and crisp white wine, such as Pinot Grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baby Beet Greens with Spicy Mediterranean Vinaigrette

This unusual salad ties together earthy greens, sweet-tart cranberries, smoky cheese and crunchy croutons with a spicy-sweet dressing. Baby chard and beet greens have bright-colored ribs and veins, which give this salad a beautiful look.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Southern Pasta Salad with Black-Eyed Peas

This isn't any ordinary picnic pasta salad. Coffee and molasses add rich notes to the tangy dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Noodles with Tofu & Vegetables (Japchae)

Japchae noodles, one of the most popular Korean dishes, are a serious crowd-pleaser. Tossed with stir-fried seasonal vegetables, they make a colorful and filling healthy recipe we love. Wild garlic, native to Asia and Europe, is related to chives--look for it in Asian markets.
By Judy Joo

Lentil & Veggie Shepherd's Pie

The classic shepherd's pie recipe gets a makeover--by replacing traditional meat with root vegetables and greens, we've taken a comfort food, packed it with nutrients and pleased vegetarians far and wide!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Chicken Braciole for Two

In this healthy stuffed chicken recipe, pounded chicken breast is stuffed with a flavorful chard, prosciutto and mozzarella filling and then simmered in store-bought marinara sauce. Serve over whole-wheat fettuccine tossed with parsley or on polenta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Creamed Chard

Our lightened, garlic-infused cream sauce is perfect with tender chard. Try this creamy dish alongside broiled New York strip steak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon Chard Quesadillas

Whole-wheat tortillas are filled with smoky bacon, earthy chard and zesty Monterey Jack cheese in this quick, healthy quesadilla recipe that you can cook all in one skillet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale, Feta & Olive Stuffed Leg of Lamb

Impressive, yet simple, this stuffed leg of lamb recipe is marinated with garlic and lemon then stuffed with red onion, greens, feta and olives. Perfect for a special occasion or a fancy dinner; serve with any dark leafy greens.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Sauteed Swiss Chard with Croutons, Lemon & Anchovy

Caesar salad, croutons and all, meets sautéed Swiss chard in this healthy side dish recipe. Serve along with roasted or baked chicken or fish for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Carolyn Casner
