Healthy Broccoli Rabe Recipes

Staff Picks

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

This steak, broccoli rabe and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushroom, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

We love this quick skillet meal for busy evenings. The sausage and orzo simmer together in chicken broth, resulting in a creamy, risotto-like dish in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli Rabe with Orange & Sesame

You can go without using oil if you are cooking broccoli rabe in the dry heat of a skillet. It adds a nice sear to the oranges as well. Seasoned with toasty sesame, this healthy vegetable side dish is an easy flavor upgrade.
By Judith Fertig

Quick Stovetop Mac & Cheese with Broccoli Rabe

A swirl of prepared pesto gives this healthy mac and cheese recipe instant delicious flavor. If broccoli rabe is too bitter, try using broccolini or regular broccoli instead.
By Julia Clancy

Broccoli Rabe with Garlic & Anchovies

Pungent broccoli rabe (or broccoli rape, broccoli raab or rapini) is tossed with a rich mixture of garlic, olive oil and anchovies in this easy side dish.
By Marialisa Calta

Broccoli Rabe, White Bean & Fontina Pasta

Use any vegetable in place of pungent broccoli rabe to make this a family-pleaser. Make it a Meal: round out the meal with a fresh salad of cherry tomatoes and cucumbers tossed with extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese-Flavored Broccoli Rabe

A simple dressing of fish sauce, lime juice and hot pepper gives broccoli rabe a Vietnamese twist. Try it with grilled pork and rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken and Broccolini Cavatelli

Tender chicken, fresh Broccolini, and Italian pasta served in a light, creamy sauce makes an easy skillet supper that's a little bit fancy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli

In this Asian stir-fried vegetable recipe, a touch of sugar is added to balance the bitterness of Chinese broccoli. Serve with Asian-marinated meat and brown rice for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Grace Young

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe & Chickpeas

The assertive flavor of broccoli rabe and rosemary are paired with sturdy chickpeas in this satisfying pasta dish. When buying broccoli rabe, check to make sure the bottoms of the stems are relatively tight, green and moist. If the broccoli rabe at your store is past its prime--or if you prefer a milder taste--use broccolini or regular broccoli instead. Garnish with a sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli Rabe & Chicken White Pizza

The bold flavors of garlic, crushed red pepper and lemon make up for the fact that this white chicken pizza recipe has less sodium than a typical pizza. Not a fan of bitter greens? Opt for broccolini or broccoli instead. To save time, look for prepared whole-wheat pizza dough at your supermarket, fresh or frozen, made without partially hydrogenated oils.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Swordfish & Broccoli Rabe with Piccata Butter

A compound butter made with capers, lemon, garlic and parsley punches up this quick and healthy fish dinner recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Broccoli Rabe with Cannellini Beans

Broccoli rabe can be a bitter bomb. Some people love it, while others… not so much. In this easy recipe, we cook the broccoli rabe for a few minutes in boiling water to tame its bitter bite. Serve with roasted chicken and potatoes.
Massaged Broccoli Rabe Salad

In this broccoli rabe salad recipe, the dressing is massaged into the leaves and florets, virtually eliminating its bitter undertones.
Broccoli Rabe with Olives & Garlic (Broccoli di Rape Stufati)

Broccoli Rabe & Turkey Sausage Lasagna

Risotto with Broccoli Rabe & Red Pepper

One-Skillet Bean & Broccoli Rabe Supper

Although somewhat unconventional, grilling dark leafy greens like broccoli rabe is a fun way to add subtle smokiness. Here, we bump up the flavor by tossing it with a garlic-rosemary vinaigrette.

All Healthy Broccoli Rabe Recipes

Penne with Broccoli Rabe

This pasta dish is a perfect choice for weeknight cooking. In just 35 minutes, you'll be serving up penne pasta and broccoli rabe with fresh tomatoes and bacon. It's a meal your whole family will enjoy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli Rabe with Garlic

Broccoli rabe has dark green, leafy stalks and clustered buds that look like broccoli. It makes for a nutritious, low-calorie side dish, as you'll see with this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe

Lots of chopped broccoli rabe, fresh garlic, olive oil and a touch of crushed red pepper is a simple sauce for orecchiette.
By Janet Fletcher
