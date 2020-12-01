Healthy Turmeric Recipes

Find healthy, delicious turmeric recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Chickpea Curry (Chhole)

Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Flat-Belly Soup

This vegan soup recipe is chock-full of colorful vegetables. All those veggies give this soup plenty of fiber, upping the satisfaction factor while keeping calories low, which can aid in weight loss and lead to--yes--a flatter belly. Vibrant turmeric adds a golden color to the flavorful broth, while cumin and ginger give it a bright, fresh finish. And the best part? This healthy soup recipe takes only 20 minutes, start to finish!
By Marianne Williams

Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup

Like most soups, this Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time as the complex seasonings have time to develop. Make it a day ahead if you can--this easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.
By Joyce Hendley

Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower

Roasting cauliflower transforms it into a crispy, tender vegetable. A sponge for other flavors, cauliflower can absorb any spice mix or marinade you add, like this warm and toasty combination of turmeric, cumin and garlic. Serve as a simple side dish, or stir it into salads or grain bowls to add more plant power.
By Carolyn Casner

Turmeric Latte

Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Moroccan Lentil Soup

Like most soups, this healthy Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time, so make it a day ahead if you can--or try our easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation.
By Joyce Hendley

Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas

This fragrant turmeric rice bowl topped with leftover spiced roasted root vegetables and chickpeas is inspired by flavors from India for an easy, vegetarian dinner.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)

Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.
By Raghavan Iyer

Easy Saag Paneer

The paneer cheese in this fast and easy dinner doesn't melt when it cooks. It browns instead, giving a toothsome texture to this Indian classic packed with spinach and spices. Serve over brown basmati rice to round out this healthy meal.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Dal Makhani

Using a slow cooker for this dal curry recipe is brilliant--the lentils cook until they're perfectly tender. For the creamiest results, use whole urad dal (versus split), which you can get online or at Indian markets. This particular bean breaks down beautifully, giving the dish its rich, creamy texture. For a stovetop variation, see below. Serve it over rice with Indian-style green chutney and a side of plain yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic

The momentum behind functional foods and wellness elixirs is at an all-time high. Expensive products are touted as having the power to do everything from restoring gut health to boosting immunity and fighting inflammation, but their health claims are often backed by little solid science. So instead of pricy supplements, we're mixing up a more affordable antidote that's both healthy and homemade. A tonic, by definition, is a combination of ingredients that have the potential to enhance or restore health. While this tonic (or any tonic) is not a cure-all remedy, consuming more anti-inflammatory foods--like the ones found in this tonic--over time may only not only ease current symptoms (such as fatigue, joint pain and chronic bloating), but it may also reduce the risk of future diseases and slow aging. The combination of green tea, herbs, honey, apple-cider vinegar and spices also makes for a tasty and refreshing beverage!
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Inspired by flavors from India, this fragrant turmeric rice bowl is topped with spiced roasted root vegetables and chickpeas.
Butter or heavy cream usually gives butter chicken its rich, satisfying quality. In this healthy version cashew butter creates a luxurious texture.
Spicy Roasted Indian Eggplant (Bhartha)

This spicy eggplant dish, popular in India and Pakistan, can be eaten hot or at room temperature. Serve with brown basmati rice and naan. Save leftovers if you can; the dish tastes better on day two when all the flavors have had a chance to meld.

All Healthy Turmeric Recipes

Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash

Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish recipe as a meatless tagine served in a squash bowl. Kabocha, sweet dumpling or carnival squash make good alternatives to acorn squash. To make this side a hearty vegetarian meal, serve 2 halves each.
By Raghavan Iyer

Curried Chicken with Naan

Chicken thighs with spicy rub are slow cooked with onions and carrots until tender. The chicken is chopped up and served on warm naan with mango-ginger chutney and spinach.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Parchment Packet Baked Tuna Steaks & Vegetables with Creamy Dijon-Turmeric Sauce

How to bake fish perfectly? Wrapping the fish and vegetables in parchment packets creates steam that keeps the tuna moist while it cooks. Plus, it's a fun presentation.
By Breana Killeen

Chickpea Salad with Broccoli & Golden Milk-Poached Chicken

Poaching chicken in turmeric-infused milk for this healthy salad recipe yields tender results with a golden hue. Bright yellow turmeric has been used for centuries in traditional Indian medicine. The early spice's potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound, curcumin, shows promise in fighting certain cancers, including breast, pancreatic, colorectal, lung and prostate. (See Tip to learn more about turmeric's health benefits.) Don't toss the cooking liquid: some of it goes into the salad dressing and you can use what remains to cook grains or as a soup base. Make sure to use whole milk and don't go beyond a bare simmer, otherwise it may curdle.
By Breana Killeen

Ginger-Turmeric-Carrot Shots

This refreshing shot captures the sweetness of carrots and coconut water, with a slight hint of heat from fresh ginger. If your blender is big enough, this would be easy to double and have in your fridge, ready when you are.
By Pam Lolley

Moroccan Skirt Steak with Roasted Pepper Couscous

Thin cuts of beef, such as skirt steak or sirloin steak, cook very quickly when seared in a hot skillet--just right for a busy weeknight. We love how the spicy Moroccan flavors on the steak complement the sweet, roasted pepper-studded couscous. Serve with: Arugula salad and a glass of Pinot Noir.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Shrimp & Chorizo Paella

Paella is an iconic Spanish dish made with rice, seasonings and various meats or seafood, depending on the paella type. Our slow-cooker paella recipe features shrimp, brown rice, turmeric, a host of vegetables and Spanish chorizo--not to be confused with Mexican chorizo, which isn't dried or cured like the Spanish variety.
By Cooking Light

Goat Curry

In this simple goat curry recipe, lean and healthy goat meat becomes tender from simmering with tomatoes and traditional Indian spices. Look for goat at ethnic markets or ask your butcher to order it for you. Serve with brown basmati rice and a dollop of yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tandoori Chicken Thighs with Lemon Couscous

This Tandoori chicken recipe is marinated overnight in yogurt with a blend of aromatic spices and served with a light-tasting couscous full of lemon zest, cilantro, currants, and toasted pine nuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Golden Turmeric Latkes with Applesauce

These crispy-on-the-outside-and-tender-on-the-inside latkes are delicious paired with a subtly spicy clove-scented applesauce.
By Raghavan Iyer

Red Lentil & Caramelized Onion Soup

Fresh lime juice balances out the creamy, mellow sweetness of this pureed lentil and carrot soup. Caramelized onions, crisp snow peas, cilantro and sliced hard-boiled eggs are a flavorful and beautiful topping. Serve with warm whole-wheat naan or roti bread.
By Bharti Kirchner

Cauliflower & Red Lentil Curry

Red lentils turn yellow when cooked. Serve over rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mustard-Crusted Potatoes

This simple potato side dish really delivers on taste. A mix of Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes (you could also use red new potatoes or fingerlings) are roasted in a scrumptious mustard-turmeric sauce and coated with mustard seeds and coriander seeds which form a nice crust.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Stew with Green Herbs & Citrus (Morgh-e Torsh)

This delicious chicken stew is traditionally made with sour oranges, which are prolific in Iran--if you find them, use the juice of two in place of the citrus called for here. Serve with rice to pair with the flavorful spinach sauce.
By Louisa Shafia

Ginger, Split Pea & Vegetable Curry (Subzi dalcha)

Protein-rich yellow split peas combined with fresh vegetables yields a hearty, stewlike curry--perfect for a cold winter night by the fireplace, with a loaf of crusty bread. Try any combination of vegetables--sweet potatoes, winter squash and spinach create a sweeter offering. Don't be alarmed by the number of chiles--the vegetables and split peas bring the heat level down to make each bite addictive without being excessively hot.
By Raghavan Iyer

Vegan Cauliflower "Egg" Salad

Cauliflower stands in for hard-boiled eggs in this healthy vegan recipe. Serve over a bed of greens or on whole-wheat toast for an easy open-face sandwich.
By Breana Killeen

Chickpeas with Peppers & Eggs

This easy vegetarian recipe incorporates a vibrant array of spices, including cumin seeds, turmeric, and smoked paprika. If you can't find an Anaheim chile, substitute a half to a whole jalapeño pepper, depending on your spice tolerance.
By Summer Miller

Afghan Beef Dumplings (Mantu)

These steamed dumplings are often served with a garlicky yogurt sauce, but chef Naseema Kashefi, of the L.A.-based New Arrivals Supper Club, adds a swirl of tomato sauce to the mantu for a colorful, flavorful counterpoint.
By Laurel Randolph

Jeweled Golden Rice

Inspired by a classic Persian recipe, this eye-catching fruit- and nut-studded rice dish goes well with roast poultry or pork. Here, the colorful “jewels” are fresh and dried cherries, chopped celery, green onion and mixed nuts. The dish is prepared ahead, making it very convenient for entertaining. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Five-Vegetable Curry

Eggplant, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and green beans flavored with rich Indian spices yields a substantial dish. Make it a meal: Top with plain nonfat yogurt and serve with brown basmati rice.
By Bharti Kirchner

Baharat Spice Mix

Baharat is an Arabic term for spices or spice blends. Many countries in the Middle East have variations of a basic baharat for fish, poultry, and meat. This version is designed for fish and seafood dishes, but can also be used with beef, poultry, and vegetables.
By Amy Riolo

Indian Spice Rub

Curry, cumin, coriander, mint, turmeric and ginger make a delicious Indian-inspired rub for tofu, chicken breast or with sautéed potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Tagine with Green Olives

Chicken, lemon and green olives are a classic Moroccan flavor combination. Serve over Herbed Couscous with Tomatoes or Brown Rice & Greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vivian's Quick Pickle Brine

A brine can be as simple as equal parts vinegar and water, but for exceptional pickles you want to add seasoning. This brine recipe lets you mix and match whole spices, ground spices, heat givers, fresh herbs and aromatics however suits your fancy. Be sure to make enough liquid to cover everything in your jar--and remember that any vinegars you swap in have to be 5% acidity or greater (it's indicated on the label) to ensure a proper pickle.
By Vivian Howard
