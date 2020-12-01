Healthy Recipes with Curry

Jamaican Curried Shrimp & Mango Soup

Rating: Unrated 10

Transport yourself to the islands with this Jamaican-inspired soup, full of fresh shrimp and sweet mangoes. We loved this soup with regular store-bought curry powder, but if you happen to have Jamaican-style curry powder, which has a hint of allspice, this is a great place to use it. Serve with brown basmati or jasmine rice with sliced pineapple for dessert.