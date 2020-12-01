Healthy Cinnamon Recipes

Coquito

The origins of coquito, a Puerto Rican creamy coconut- and rum-based cocktail, are not fully known. Some say it comes from Spain, and others say it comes from the United States. However, one thing is certain: coquito is a staple of the Puerto Rican holiday menu. But there's no reason you can't serve this as an indulgent after-dinner drink year-round. Most families have their unique coquito recipes, passed on from generation to generation. For best results, make the coquito one day ahead in order for the flavors to come together. For a nonalcoholic coquito, simply skip the rum. ¡Salud!