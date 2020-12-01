Healthy Cinnamon Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cinnamon recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats--inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors--with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Rating: Unrated
3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Cinnamon Icebox Cookies

Slice-and-bake icebox cookies are the ultimate make-ahead treat. You can make a batch and bake as many as you like, saving the rest of the dough in the freezer. These simple swirled cookies are rolled in finely chopped pecans. They’re mildly sweet—perfect for after dinner or paired with coffee.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Spaghetti Squash Seeds

Rating: Unrated
2
When you prepare spaghetti squash, don't throw away the seeds! You can roast them into a crunchy, healthy snack--just like roasting pumpkin seeds. The seasoning mix in this recipe is a mix of spicy, salty and sweet, but feel free to experiment with your own flavor combinations.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Yummy Molasses Crackles

Rating: Unrated
24
Nancy Caverly gave her grandmother's recipe for ginger molasses cookies a little makeover--reducing the butter and adding crystallized ginger for a spicy jolt.
By Nancy Caverly

Ginger & Spice Crackles

These soft and moist cookies are spiked with ginger, cinnamon, and a hint of clove, and they crackle on top when they bake. Rolling them in powdered sugar gives them a lightly sweet coating on the outside that looks like a dusting of fresh fallen snow.
By Hilary Meyer

Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Cake Doughnut Holes

Rating: Unrated
1
Deep-frying doughnuts adds a lot of unnecessary oil and fat. Air-frying doughnut holes, however, cuts the amount of oil you use but still delivers a delicious crispy crust. Serve these no-yeast doughnut holes warm for the best texture and flavor.
By Adam Hickman

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

Rating: Unrated
37
This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup

Rating: Unrated
49
Like most soups, this Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time as the complex seasonings have time to develop. Make it a day ahead if you can--this easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.
By Joyce Hendley

Turkish Spice Mix

Make a big batch of this Turkish spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. Or try it as a rub for grilled or roasted meat or vegetables. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
By Hilary Meyer

Gingerbread Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
This gingerbread-flavored homemade marshmallow recipe is a fun, naturally gluten-free alternative to holiday cookies--and you won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought marshmallows until you taste one. Use a stand mixer to make them, though--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Apple-Cinnamon Muffins

Rating: Unrated
4
These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack.
By Julia Levy

Inspiration and Ideas

24 Apple and Cinnamon Recipes That Feel Like Fall on a Plate

24 Apple and Cinnamon Recipes That Feel Like Fall on a Plate

Celebrate a classic fall duo with these apple and cinnamon recipes. The combination of fruit and spice will leave your kitchen smelling warm and delicious. Plus, the duo is also good for you, with apples being full of fiber and cinnamon helping with steadier blood sugar. Recipes like Apple-Cinnamon Cake and Apple Dutch Baby Pancake are healthy, comforting and the perfect treats to make for breakfast or dessert.
Ginger Crinkle Cookies

Ginger Crinkle Cookies

Rating: Unrated
24
Cynthia Farr-Weinfeld, a hypnotherapist and writer, started improving the nutritional profile of a friend's mother's ginger cookie recipe by substituting whole-wheat pastry flour for all-purpose flour and canola oil for shortening. “Experiment with these cookies,” she advises, “as they taste great either slightly underdone or crispy.” She calls them “the quickest cookies you'll ever bake.”
Oatmeal-Peanut Butter Cookies with Dates

Oatmeal-Peanut Butter Cookies with Dates

Snickerdoodle Thumbprint Cookies with Chocolate

Snickerdoodle Thumbprint Cookies with Chocolate

Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
9
Gingerbread Cookies

Gingerbread Cookies

Coquito

The origins of coquito, a Puerto Rican creamy coconut- and rum-based cocktail, are not fully known. Some say it comes from Spain, and others say it comes from the United States. However, one thing is certain: coquito is a staple of the Puerto Rican holiday menu. But there's no reason you can't serve this as an indulgent after-dinner drink year-round. Most families have their unique coquito recipes, passed on from generation to generation. For best results, make the coquito one day ahead in order for the flavors to come together. For a nonalcoholic coquito, simply skip the rum. ¡Salud!

All Healthy Cinnamon Recipes

Quick Applesauce

Rating: Unrated
6
This quick homemade applesauce recipe makes a healthy snack or fruit dessert for kids. Applesauce is also a fabulous complement to potato pancakes or latkes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cinnamon Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple nondairy apple cake, which is often called Jewish apple cake, has origins in Eastern Europe. Cinnamon and sweet-tart Granny Smith apples make for a fragrant cake, while orange juice in the batter adds a sweet, fresh touch. Make it for Rosh Hashana or any other fall holiday or occasion. The leftovers (if there are any) pair nicely with a cup of coffee the next morning.
By Sarah Epperson

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: Unrated
7
These rolls are wonderfully fluffy and packed with cinnamon flavor--you'd never know they're gluten-free. Plus, with only one rise time, this recipe is quicker to make than other yeasted doughs.
By Devon O'Brien

Chai Hot Toddy

At its heart, a hot toddy is comfort in a mug—a cozy cold-weather sipper that keeps the chill at bay. In this version, chai spices like cinnamon, cloves and cardamom, along with a dash of spiced rum, give the drink even more of a warming feel. Feel free to substitute a more traditional bourbon in place of the rum and to adjust the level of tart lemon to your liking.
By Casey Barber

Fig 'n' Flax Thumbprint Cookies

Rating: Unrated
13
We love how the ground flax adds a nutty flavor and the brown sugar caramelizes on the outside of these thumbprint cookies. Fig preserves make this cookie special; other fruit preserves could be used as well.
By Amy Knapper Whitinsville

Everyone Loves This Fruitcake

Rating: Unrated
2
Ah, the maligned fruitcake. Many store-bought varieties, stuffed with unrecognizable candied bits, deserve their bad reputation--but not these wonderful cakes, made with a generous serving of dried fruit and candied orange peel in a light batter. There's only one trick: buy the best-quality, moist dried and candied fruit you can afford.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Cake

Rating: Unrated
40
Carrots give carrot cake a health-halo effect--people think it's health food, but it's usually very high in fat and calories. But our version has about 40 percent less calories and 50 percent less fat than most. First, we use less oil in our batter. Then we skip the butter in the frosting (don't worry, it's still light and smooth). To ensure the cake is moist, we add nonfat buttermilk and crushed pineapple.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cinnamon Streusel Fresh Apple Bars

Rating: Unrated
2
These sweet, cinnamon-flavored apple bars are the perfect accompaniment for your afternoon cup of coffee or tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rustic Pear Tart

Rating: Unrated
3
Who says you can't have your tart and eat it, too? This deceptively simple fall dessert is made for special celebrations. Look for a fragrant pear that's nonetheless firm to the touch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon Baked Pumpkin

For a twist on tradition, we transformed pumpkin from the usual pie into an enchanting side dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crumble Topping

Rating: Unrated
4
This quick crumble topping is convenient to have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Pie with Cream Cheese Swirl

Rating: Unrated
7
This creamy sweet potato pie recipe is seasoned like a pumpkin pie with plenty of cinnamon and nutmeg and gets nice ginger flavor from the gingersnap crust. For the best results, roast sweet potatoes in the oven; in a pinch, microwave them instead.
By Stacy Fraser

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pho

Rating: Unrated
18
Chicken Pho, a classic Vietnamese soup, is a perfect recipe for a slow cooker. The chicken and seasonings of star anise, cloves and ginger simmer all day in the crock pot, welcoming you home with an alluring aroma. Serve with the essential garnishes for pho soup--fresh herbs, bean sprouts, chiles and lime--and let everyone top their own. Serve chile-garlic sauce for those who want more heat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Coffee Star Cookies

Spelt flour’s earthy flavor is a good companion to the warm spices and molasses in these cheerful cookies. Play around with the glaze and decorations to vary the look of the batch.
By Dorie Greenspan

Moroccan Bulgur & Pork Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
Fragrant with North African spices and made hearty with chunks of lean pork, this bulgur pilaf casserole recipe is ready to go in the oven in just 25 minutes. Vary the dish by substituting shrimp, Pacific cod fillets or chunks of boneless, skinless chicken thighs for the pork.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Moroccan Kidney Bean & Chickpea Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
The bold flavors of the lemon-cumin dressing in this healthy bean salad recipe make it a wonderful side dish to grilled beef and lamb, yet it's also a stellar meatless main when served with whole-wheat couscous.
By Katie Webster

Fried Apple Pie Rolls

Rating: Unrated
10
In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
By Breana Killeen

Cinnamon-Toasted Oats

Rating: Unrated
1
This quick toasted oats recipe is a lower-sugar alternative to granola. Serve it on top of yogurt with sliced fresh or frozen berries. You can double the recipe easily--just be sure to use a large skillet.
By Joyce Hendley

Baked Churros

Rating: Unrated
5
Skip the greasy mess and bake these healthier churros rather than frying them in oil. The cinnamon-sugar-dusted classic Mexican dessert comes out of the oven crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside.
By Carolyn Casner

Lamb with Mint, Orange & Pistachios

Serve this garlic- and cumin-flavored ground lamb recipe as a topping for hummus, or double the serving size, add some pita and a side salad and you've got an easy and healthy weeknight dinner.
By Michael Solomonov

Riesling Baked Pears

Rating: Unrated
12
Here's an elegant yet simple twist on the autumn classic. Pears are oven-poached in Riesling wine, which is known for its floral accents and aromas and hints of honey and pear. Serve this dessert with lightly sweetened ricotta cheese. Delicious hot, room temperature or chilled.
By Marie Simmons

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Air-fried sweet potato fries are crispy, tender and delicately sweet. They're also made with less fat than traditional fries, so they're a healthier option when you're craving crunchy spuds. If the cinnamon-pepper spice is too intense, try thyme, oregano, paprika or garlic instead.
By Sarah Epperson

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

Rating: Unrated
3
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
By Molly Stevens

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com