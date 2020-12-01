Healthy Shrimp Pasta Recipes

Find healthy, delicious shrimp pasta recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy pasta with creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken and shrimp is your classic fettuccine Alfredo done one better--and it takes less than 30 minutes to make! Add a simple green salad and you have a family-friendly weeknight dinner that you'd be happy to serve to company.
By Robby Melvin

Quick Shrimp Puttanesca

Rating: Unrated
2
Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Puttanesca, traditionally made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, gets a makeover with shrimp for extra protein and artichoke hearts to boost the vegetable servings (and the fiber!). If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, sub in drained canned artichoke hearts.
By Katie Webster

Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
2
Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.
By Liz Mervosh

Shrimp Alfredo

Healthify classic fettuccine Alfredo by adding protein-rich shrimp and using whole-wheat noodles instead of white for extra fiber. We love the full flavor of Asiago cheese in this quick and comforting dinner, but any hard Italian cheese, like Parmigiano Reggiano or Romano, will work well too.
By Hilary Meyer

Shrimp Scampi

Rating: Unrated
1
Shrimp scampi is a favorite dish at many Italian restaurants but our version takes just 20 minutes to prepare, so it's perfect for a weeknight dinner at home. Large shrimp are cooked with garlic and then served over linguine pasta with a buttery-wine sauce--it's so good your family may think you ordered takeout!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seafood Lasagna (Lasagna di Pesce)

Rating: Unrated
2
Shrimp, sole and salmon come together in a beautiful lasagna dish. Serve with an arugula salad and crusty whole-grain baguette.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Smoky Shrimp, Corn & Pea One-Pot Pasta

Rating: Unrated
3
Make your sauce and pasta all at once with this fast weeknight pasta dinner recipe. By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta--no colanders here--the starch that cooks off into your pasta water, which you usually drain away, stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Killeen

Shrimp-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Rating: Unrated
1
When choosing dry white wine for enhancing this deluxe dish, pick a Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay in the $8 to $10 range.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seafood Couscous Paella

Rating: Unrated
12
Whole-wheat couscous soaks up this savory saffron-infused broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
79
Toss a garlicky, Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt sauce with pasta, shrimp, asparagus, peas and red bell pepper for a fresh, satisfying summer meal. Serve with: Slices of cucumber and tomato tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Gnocchi with Shrimp & Asparagus

Rating: Unrated
30
The gnocchi cooks right in the skillet, along with shrimp, shallots, asparagus and Parmesan cheese, in this gnocchi recipe. Look for shelf-stable gnocchi near other pasta. Serve with baby arugula salad with vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Linguine with Lemon Alfredo Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
3
This bright and lemony shrimp pasta dish was inspired by traditional Alfredo but comes in at only a fraction of the fat and calories. Reduced-fat cream cheese adds body to the sauce, while Parmesan cheese adds its signature robust flavor. This recipe calls for brown rice pasta, which is gluten-free, but if gluten is not a concern for you feel free to serve this sauce over regular linguine or fettucine--or any pasta you like!
By Julia Levy

Inspiration and Ideas

Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo

Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo

Rating: Unrated
1
In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.
Coconut Shrimp Curry with Instant Ramen Noodles

Coconut Shrimp Curry with Instant Ramen Noodles

A splash of coconut milk and some curry powder elevate ordinary ramen soup into a memorable bowl of noodles. Add protein with cooked shrimp or cubed tofu and a pop of freshness with cilantro and lime juice. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
Lemon-Garlic Shrimp over Orzo with Zucchini

Lemon-Garlic Shrimp over Orzo with Zucchini

Rating: Unrated
4
BBQ Shrimp with Garlicky Kale & Parmesan-Herb Couscous

BBQ Shrimp with Garlicky Kale & Parmesan-Herb Couscous

Rating: Unrated
4
Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta

Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta

Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini

Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini

Rating: Unrated
1

One-Pot Garlic-Shrimp Pasta

Rating: Unrated
3

Forget the fuss: this one-pot meal has it all--garlic, shrimp, vegetables and plenty of fresh basil. Cleanup after this healthy dinner is a breeze and it's quick too, done in less than 30 minutes. Once you get comfortable with this weeknight recipe, get creative by substituting zucchini for the summer squash and swapping out the Brussels sprouts for broccoli or cauliflower.

All Healthy Shrimp Pasta Recipes

Spicy Jalapeno-Shrimp Pasta

Get dinner on the table in 30 minutes with this healthy, one-dish spicy shrimp and pasta meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
1
Skip takeout and make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or use more commonly available kimchi.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Grilled Asparagus & Shrimp with Pasta

Rating: Unrated
4
Topped with fresh mint, this pasta dish is perfect for any night of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chinese Seafood Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
If you have large sea scallops, cut them in half horizontally before adding to the soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables for Two

Rating: Unrated
20
Toss a garlicky, Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt sauce with pasta, shrimp, asparagus, peas and red bell pepper for a fresh, satisfying summer meal. Serve with: Slices of cucumber and tomato tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basil, Shrimp & Zucchini Pasta

Rating: Unrated
13
This quick-cooking, healthy dinner is a simple combination of zucchini, shrimp and pasta flecked with plenty of fresh basil. If you have leftover cooked pasta from another meal, use it and skip Step 2. Since the recipe combines a starch, vegetables and the shrimp, all you need is a fruit or vegetable salad to round out the menu. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
1
Noodle dishes like this one are often served as part of a Chinese New Year's celebration to symbolize a long, healthy life. In this easy recipe, butternut squash adds another layer of meaning with a golden color evocative of a prosperous year to come.
By Raghavan Iyer

Shrimp & Pesto Pasta

Rating: Unrated
17
The spring flavors of asparagus and pesto combine beautifully with fettuccine and shrimp in a light and simple pasta dish that works for family or casual entertaining. Make it a meal: Serve with a tomato-and-arugula salad tossed with mustard-balsamic vinaigrette and fruit sorbet for dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This fresh and bright cold shrimp pasta salad features classic shrimp scampi flavors. Lemon and Dijon mustard brighten the dressing, and asparagus adds a nice crunch. Farfalle pasta works well with this dish, but any medium pasta shape will work.
By Sarah Epperson

Linguine with Escarole & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
10
Lots of tangy lemon, fresh tomatoes, escarole and shrimp create an incredible sauce for whole-wheat pasta. Serve with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc and whole-grain bread.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Shrimp Noodle Bowls

The aromatic vegetables in the broth create a light yet distinct flavor of classic noodle bowls. Adding the lime juice, fish sauce and shrimp at the end keeps them from overcooking and their flavors from becoming diluted. If you have it, drizzle toasted sesame oil on top of this slow-cooker shrimp dish for nutty flair. For the prettiest appearance, use whole basil and cilantro leaves, instead of chopping them. Look for packaged lemongrass stalks near the plastic clamshells of herbs in the produce section of your supermarket.
By Cooking Light

Green Couscous & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
3
This quick dinner recipe of couscous, white beans and shrimp is flavored with a potent parsley-and-basil dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp, Ham & Pepper Couscous

Reminiscent of paella, this one-pan shrimp couscous recipe is flavored with smoky paprika, fennel and garlic. This healthy meal is easy enough for a weeknight but impressive enough for a dinner party. Diced chicken, scallops or pork could be substituted for the shrimp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Linguine with Grilled Shrimp & Black Olives

Rating: Unrated
2
The smoky mellowness of grilled shrimp plays against the powerful saltiness of olives in this lively summer pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel & Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Sweet shrimp and fennel pair perfectly with the spicy, garlicky tomato sauce in this healthy Italian pasta recipe. If you're not a fan of heat, adjust the amount of crushed red pepper to taste. Serve with a green salad and red-wine vinaigrette or sautéed green vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta

This creamy Cajun shrimp pasta dish packs plenty of veggies to lighten up the creamy sauce. The Cajun spice gives this dish a little kick, and the sour cream adds a nice tang to the cream sauce that coats the shrimp.
By Ali Ramee

Fennel & Shrimp Fra Diavolo for Two

Sweet shrimp and fennel are just the thing to pair with spicy, garlicky tomato sauce in this healthy makeover of an Italian pasta recipe. If you're not a fan of heat, adjust the amount of crushed red pepper to taste. Serve with a green salad with a red-wine vinaigrette or sautéed green vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skewered Shrimp and Tomato Linguine

Grilled shrimp are easy to prepare and taste delicious. In this main dish they are served over linguine with fresh arugula and cherry tomatoes, in a buttery-lemon sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fusilli with Roasted Tomatoes, Asparagus & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
5
Roasted tomatoes, asparagus, garlic and shrimp make a tasty topping for whole-wheat fusilli.
By Susan Herr

Mediterranean Shrimp and Pasta

Rating: Unrated
2
This dish is bursting with flavor thanks to the long, low-temperature cooking. Simply combine all ingredients in a slow cooker and all your dinner work is done for you!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

One-Pot Garlic-Shrimp Pasta

Rating: Unrated
3
Forget the fuss: this one-pot meal has it all--garlic, shrimp, vegetables and plenty of fresh basil. Cleanup after this healthy dinner is a breeze and it's quick too, done in less than 30 minutes. Once you get comfortable with this weeknight recipe, get creative by substituting zucchini for the summer squash and swapping out the Brussels sprouts for broccoli or cauliflower.
By Robin Bashinsky

Shellfish Lasagna

Shrimp, clams, mussels and calamari are delicious in this flavorful lasagna. If you can find fresh noodles, use them, but dried work as well.
By Melanie Barnard
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com