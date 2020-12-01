Healthy Baked Salmon Recipes

Find healthy, delicious baked salmon recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.
By Breana Killeen

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.
By Carolyn Casner

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Salmon Pinwheels

Don't be intimidated by this fancy-looking breaded-salmon pinwheel--it's quite easy to do. This technique works best when you use “center-cut” salmon fillet. If you don't have a center-cut fillet or want to simplify the preparation, leave the fillet whole, spread the mayonnaise over it, top with the breadcrumb mixture and bake. To cut down on prep time, ask your fishmonger to skin the salmon for you. Serve with garlic-rosemary roasted potatoes and wilted spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Salmon Cakes

If you are trying to boost your intake of omega-3s, try this simple favorite. It is a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwest Salmon and Sweet Potatoes

Using a foil packet to steam this salmon and sweet potato dinner, instead of cooking in butter or oil, helps keep the calories and fat low.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Chipotle Salmon with Cauliflower Rice Pilaf

This sweet and spicy glazed salmon is sure to satisfy anyone at your table. Swapping in cauliflower rice for traditional rice not only sneaks in a serving of vegetables, it also saves time, as it takes just minutes to cook.
By Breana Killeen

Pan-Roasted Sesame Salmon

The sesame seeds in the sweet sauce atop this salmon add nutty flavor and a little texture. Finishing the salmon in the oven turns the sauce into a thick, caramelized glaze.
By Adam Dolge

Maple Pecan-Rosemary Salmon

Salmon is so easy to prepare yet sophisticated and elegant, which makes it a perfect main dish to serve for a special dinner. Ask your fishmonger for the thickest piece of salmon available.
By Andrea Kirkland

Oven-Poached Salmon Fillets

Baking salmon fillets, covered, with a little wine and some shallots produces moist, succulent results as long as you remember the two cardinal rules of fish cookery: choose only the freshest fish and don't overcook it. Serve topped with your favorite sauce, if desired.
By Patsy Jamieson

Roasted Salmon Caprese

This oven-ready recipe is snap to prep. Salmon fillets and cherry tomatoes roast side by side on one pan, then are drizzled with balsamic glaze to pull it all together.
By Carolyn Casner

Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables

The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!
Greek Salmon Bowl

Black Bean & Salmon Tostadas

Smoked Salmon & Spinach Roulade

Cocoa-Rubbed Salmon with Orange Salsa

Salmon Rosti

Convenient frozen hash browns and flaked salmon come together for a twist on this traditional Swiss favorite. We love the creamy dill sauce, but a dollop of ketchup is tasty too. Serve with: Steamed green beans tossed with sliced scallions, Dijon mustard and lemon juice.

Oven-Baked Salmon with Charred Onions & Old Bay Radishes

The charred onion puree is both smoky and sweet, a nice foil for this simple baked salmon recipe. Serve this healthy salmon recipe with a glass of crisp, dry rosé for an easy dinner that's special enough for company. Environmental note: If you are deciding between farmed and wild salmon for this recipe, you should know that either one can be a sustainable choice: While farmed salmon historically has gotten a bad rap, many options now rate as Best Choice and Good Alternative by Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program. Use wild Pacific salmon if you prefer (most comes from well-managed fisheries), but check for doneness a few minutes early as it's typically leaner.
By Joey Elenterio

Dill Salmon Quiche

When you're searching for something different to serve for a light supper, lunch, or brunch, this dill-accented quiche is a tasty solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus & Smoked Salmon Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Made with a whole-grain crust, this healthy quiche--filled with asparagus, smoked salmon and caramelized onions--is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Herbed Salmon Loaf with Creamed Peas

This slimmed-down salmon loaf is full of fiber-rich barley. Topped with low-fat creamed peas, it's a tasty and healthy addition to a diabetic meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon Perok

This Alaskan-inspired salmon pie is pure comfort food. It doesn't slice neatly, so scoop it like a shepherd's pie.
By Barton Seaver

Spice-Rubbed Salmon with Tropical Rice

This seasoned salmon is baked and served on a quick-to-fix brown rice pilaf flavored with mango. It's a fast dinner--ready in minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Parmesan Baked Fish

This five-ingredient fish dinner is quick to fix and delicious to eat. A creamy cheese sauce adds a little decadence to the low-calorie meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Salmon Flatbread with Whipped Beet Labneh

Labneh is a strained yogurt that’s so thick you can spread it. If you can’t find it, use Greek yogurt. Or make your own labneh: Line a fine-mesh sieve with four layers of cheesecloth and place over a bowl deep enough to leave 2 inches between the bottom of the sieve and the bowl. Mix 1 1/2 cups whole-milk plain Greek yogurt with 1/4 tsp. salt and pour into the sieve. Refrigerate until very thick, 8 to 12 hours.
By Caroline Fennessy Campion

Salmon-Vegetable Bake

Clean up is a breeze with this recipe. Put the salmon and vegetables in a foil packet, then cook. Toss the foil after dinner and you're done.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon, Cream Cheese & Dill Souffle

Reduced-fat cream cheese gives this salmon and dill soufflé recipe plenty of rich flavor while keeping the calories and saturated fat in check. Serve it with a big salad for a light supper.
By Patti Cook

Smoked Salmon & Dill Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory smoked salmon-and-dill scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your dinner salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Dutch Baby with Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese

This Dutch baby calls for good-for-you (yet heavier) whole-wheat flour, but the final product still has that classic light and fluffy texture with crisp edges. If you aren't a fan of smoked salmon, you can use the base of this Dutch baby recipe and instead top it with prosciutto, or tomatoes and mozzarella for vegetarian option. Now get cooking and dig in--ideally straight from the pan, as that's how this recipe is best served.
By Ivy Odom

Salmon Tostadas with Citrus-Kale Slaw

Citrus-chili marinated wild salmon takes center stage in this tostada recipe that's bursting with citrus-dressed kale and chunks of creamy avocado.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon & Escarole Packets with Lemon-Tarragon Butter

This company-worthy salmon is steamed on a bed of escarole and basted in a rich and tangy lemon-butter sauce. Fresh tarragon is delicious or try other herbs, such as thyme or rosemary. Rainbow trout or arctic char are good substitutes for the salmon.
By Matthew G. Kadey

Grilled Salmon with Watercress Salad & Buttermilk Dressing

With a nod toward German cuisine, rye croutons, mustard and sauerkraut pair beautifully with this healthy salmon recipe. Most large supermarkets sell sauerkraut in the refrigerated section; if you can't find purple sauerkraut, feel free to use green (or make your own!). A rich dill-infused buttermilk dressing brings everything together in this healthy salad recipe.
By Becky Selengut

Salmon Cakes

We combine convenient, omega-3-rich canned salmon with frozen hash browns, chopped capers, scallions and just enough egg white and low-fat mayo to make healthy, delicious salmon cakes. We pan-fry them on one side in a small amount of oil, flip them and then finish in a hot oven. The result is light and crispy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rosti Potatoes with Smoked Trout

Smoked trout and a tangy horseradish cream are perfect accents in this baked potato cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon with Broccoli Couscous

Go fishing at your grocery store and you won't find a meal that is much easier, or healthier, than this one. Salmon is one of a few foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids, which can help prevent disease.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Triple-Smoked Salmon-Pepper Dip

Smoked salmon, smoked paprika, and broiled sweet peppers give this appetizer dip an intense, deep flavor. Serve warm on cucumber slices, carrot sticks, or thin slices of French bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turban of Sole with Salmon-Yogurt Mousse

Be sure to use fresh salmon and sole in this mousse. Fresh fish must be used; frozen fish will produce too watery a result. Serve warm or cold as an appetizer, a main course or as part of a buffet. Alternatively, the mousse can be baked without the sole in a lightly oiled 7-inch baking dish for 30 to 35 minutes in a pan of hot water.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
