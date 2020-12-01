Healthy Canned Salmon Recipes

Find healthy, delicious canned salmon recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Rating: Unrated
4
Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

Rating: Unrated
2
These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove.
By Adam Hickman

Easy Salmon Cakes

Rating: Unrated
119
If you are trying to boost your intake of omega-3s, try this simple favorite. It is a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Salad-Stuffed Avocado

Good-quality canned salmon is high in protein and brain-loving omega-3 fatty acids. Mix it with pesto-spiked yogurt and pile it old-school style into a halved avocado for a quick healthy lunch.
By Breana Killeen

Salmon and Couscous Casserole

Salmon is tossed with couscous, spinach, and roasted red peppers, then topped with toasted almonds for a light and easy meal that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Bean & Salmon Tostadas

Rating: Unrated
42
Pickled jalapeños, cilantro and avocado perk up convenient canned salmon for a quick tostada topping. Skip store-bought and make your own crispy shells in the oven. Serve with: Brown rice cooked with diced tomatoes and onions or salsa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Salad Tartine & Mixed Greens

Swap mayo for Greek yogurt to make this easy salmon salad. Canned tuna works well too.
By Breana Killeen

Salmon Alfredo

A low-fat white sauce, made with fat-free milk, coats the salmon, pasta, and broccoli in this complete 30-minute meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon Salad Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
14
Salmon salad served on tangy pumpernickel bread makes for an easy dinner--a double batch will give you lunch the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Spicy Salmon Cakes

Looking to add some interest to an easy dinner recipe? Five-spice may be your new best friend. What is five-spice powder? A mixture of these five spices: cinnamon, clove, fennel, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. (There are regional recipes in China that include more spices, including white pepper, nutmeg and orange peel.) It adds a distinct warm flavor to these healthy salmon cakes.
By Adam Dolge

Salmon Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
Get out of your tuna salad rut and try salmon salad for a change. This version is spiked with olives, lemon, onion and capers.
By Stacy Fraser

Salmon Burgers with Quick Pickled Cucumbers

These healthy salmon burgers call for canned salmon, which makes them an economical and easy dinner. The quick-pickled cucumbers in this recipe are a great introduction to the world of pickling. If you enjoy them, you can make additional batches by following Steps 1 and 2.
By Lauren Grant

10 Salmon Cake Recipes to Upgrade Your Canned Fish

10 Salmon Cake Recipes to Upgrade Your Canned Fish

Upgrade your canned fish with these salmon cakes recipes. Canned salmon is a great source of protein and is full of heart-healthy omega-3s. You can easily pair these salmon cakes with a salad or roasted veggies to make a complete dinner. Recipes like Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes and Muffin-Tin Quinoa Salmon Cakes are healthy, delicious and a great option for an easy meal.
How to Make Salmon Patties

How to Make Salmon Patties

Whether made with canned or freshly cooked salmon, salmon patties (or salmon cakes) are a quick and nutritious weeknight meal that nobody can resist.
Pink Salmon Cakes with Cilantro Pesto

Pink Salmon Cakes with Cilantro Pesto

Rating: Unrated
6
Quick Lentil Salmon Salad

Quick Lentil Salmon Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Salmon Burgers with Coleslaw and Roasted Carrots

Salmon Burgers with Coleslaw and Roasted Carrots

Salmon Perok

Salmon Perok

Rating: Unrated
3

Salmon Sandwiches with Japanese Flavors

Most canned salmon is wild, making it a sustainable and convenient choice. The Japanese flavors in the spread are the perfect foil for meaty salmon.

Salmon Rosti

Rating: Unrated
25
Convenient frozen hash browns and flaked salmon come together for a twist on this traditional Swiss favorite. We love the creamy dill sauce, but a dollop of ketchup is tasty too. Serve with: Steamed green beans tossed with sliced scallions, Dijon mustard and lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemony Lentil Salad with Salmon

Rating: Unrated
13
Salmon and lentils are a familiar combo in French bistro cooking; here they combine in a quick and easy salad. For the best presentation, flake the salmon with a fork, then stir gently into the salad to keep it in chunks, not tiny bits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Muffin-Tin Quinoa Salmon Cakes

Rating: Unrated
1
This recipe is a fish cake makeover--instead of forming into patties and sautéeing or frying in a pan, we combine the salmon with protein-packed quinoa and bake it in muffin cups. You'll love the lemon-mustard sauce that accompanies these savory muffins.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dill Salmon Quiche

When you're searching for something different to serve for a light supper, lunch, or brunch, this dill-accented quiche is a tasty solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon Burgers with Coleslaw and Roasted Carrots

Salmon burgers on toasted rolls are served with tasty coleslaw and roasted carrots for a budget-friendly meal with plenty of vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbed Salmon Loaf with Creamed Peas

This slimmed-down salmon loaf is full of fiber-rich barley. Topped with low-fat creamed peas, it's a tasty and healthy addition to a diabetic meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon & Roasted Vegetable Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
Toss roasted vegetables and salmon with a flavor-packed vinaigrette to serve on top of greens for a hearty dinner salad. For a twist, add a poached or fried egg on top. Serve with: Toasted whole-grain baguette and a glass of Riesling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pink Salmon Cakes with Cilantro Pesto

Rating: Unrated
6
Canned wild salmon is the base for these fast, delicious salmon cakes. Serve them over mixed greens or with sauteed bell peppers and a piece of toasty focaccia.
By Barton Seaver

Salmon Perok

Rating: Unrated
3
This Alaskan-inspired salmon pie is pure comfort food. It doesn't slice neatly, so scoop it like a shepherd's pie.
By Barton Seaver

Bean & Salmon Salad with Anchovy-Arugula Dressing

Rating: Unrated
3
This simple bean and salmon salad becomes something truly exciting when dressed with a bold dressing flavored with anchovies and arugula. Canned wild Alaskan salmon is a healthy and environmentally sound choice. Thoroughly drain the beans so the salad doesn't taste watered down. Sometimes heating beans slightly makes it easier to drain off the cooking liquid.
By Vanessa Barrington

Warm Salmon Salad with Crispy Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
4
In a kind of updated homage to Swiss rosti, this light salad combines things we love: a bed of crispy potatoes, some delicious fish, flavorful greens and a perk-you-up dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Salad Bento Lunch

Watercress acts as a tasty divider between the salmon salad and crackers. Multicolored peppers and grapes add color to this bento and boost your daily servings of fruits and veggies.
By Stacy Fraser
