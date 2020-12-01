Healthy Salmon Fillet Recipes

Find healthy, delicious salmon fillet recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables

This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.
By Breana Killeen

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.
By Carolyn Casner

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Cajun Salmon with Greek Yogurt Remoulade

Paprika and garlic powder make a quick Cajun-inspired seasoning that flavors salmon fillets in this easy dinner recipe. Traditionally, remoulade sauce is prepared with mayonnaise; here, we substitute nonfat Greek yogurt for a lighter version.
By Dina Cheney

Southwest Salmon and Sweet Potatoes

Using a foil packet to steam this salmon and sweet potato dinner, instead of cooking in butter or oil, helps keep the calories and fat low.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Miso-Maple Salmon

White miso paste packs an umami punch to this healthy salmon recipe. But being the mildest and sweetest variety of the gluten-free fermented paste, it won't overpower this dish. Use any leftover salmon (within 3 days) to make our Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon, Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip or Spicy Salmon Cakes (see Associated Recipes).
By Adam Dolge

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

This spring-produce-packed one-pan meal makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Pan-Roasted Sesame Salmon

The sesame seeds in the sweet sauce atop this salmon add nutty flavor and a little texture. Finishing the salmon in the oven turns the sauce into a thick, caramelized glaze.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Roasted Pistachio-Crusted Salmon with Broccoli

This easy one-pan roasted salmon with broccoli is quick enough for weeknight dinners but elegant enough for company. The lemony pistachio crust would also be lovely on other types of fish or on chicken breasts.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous

One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous

Sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon do double duty to season both the salmon and the couscous in this healthy one-pan dinner recipe. Serve the salmon with extra lemon wedges and a dollop of plain yogurt, if desired.
Sweet & Spicy Roasted Salmon with Wild Rice Pilaf

Sweet & Spicy Roasted Salmon with Wild Rice Pilaf

Fresh jalapeños give this quick and easy roasted salmon dish its kick; honey and balsamic vinegar give it a sweet finish. A nutty-tasting wild rice pilaf completes this healthy dinner that comes together in just 30 minutes.
Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes

Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes

Citrus Poached Salmon with Asparagus

Citrus Poached Salmon with Asparagus

Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro

Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro

Roasted Salmon with Spicy Cranberry Relish

Roasted Salmon with Spicy Cranberry Relish

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.

All Healthy Salmon Fillet Recipes

Roasted Salmon & Asparagus with Dill-Mustard Sauce

The classic pairing of dill and roasted salmon gets an upgrade with a tangy mustard-caper sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Honey-Garlic Salmon

A simple marinade of soy sauce, lime, honey and garlic adds tons of flavor to salmon with ease. Just a few ingredients make this quick and tasty recipe perfect for a busy weeknight. Serve with brown rice or quinoa and a green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil

We're willing to bet that this easy grilled salmon in foil recipe will become a regular in your weeknight dinner rotation. Cooking fish in foil keeps it super-moist, plus you don't have to worry about the fish sticking to the grill. Butter, lemon pepper and fresh parsley perk up the flavors for this versatile main course. Cook some vegetables, such as asparagus, zucchini and corn, alongside the fish packets for a healthy dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Robby Melvin

Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers

It may seem counterintuitive to start the fish skin-side up. But when you flip it, the fish skin captures the juices as it finishes cooking for extra-flavorful results. Serve with chimichurri sauce (see Associated Recipe).
By Eric Wolfinger

Cocoa-Rubbed Salmon with Orange Salsa

Cocoa gives this versatile rub an almost barbecue-like taste. Serve this healthy baked salmon dinner with a vegetable rice pilaf.
By Julia Clancy

Air-Fryer Salmon with Horseradish Rub

A crust of fresh horseradish, parsley and capers turns delicately crispy on this air-fried salmon. It's an impressive dinner that's also super simple to make. If you can't find fresh horseradish, use a high-quality prepared product. Be sure to drain and squeeze it to remove as much moisture as possible.
By Adam Hickman

Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa

In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamed Spinach-Stuffed Salmon

For this easy baked salmon recipe, we've stuffed salmon fillets with a luscious creamed spinach mixture for a main and side in one dish. It all adds up to a healthy dinner that's elegant, simple and delicious--and ready in 30 minutes. Wider fillets work best for this salmon recipe because they're easier to stuff than the skinny ones. You could also serve the creamed spinach on the side if you don't feel like stuffing the salmon.
By Robby Melvin

Pumpkin Seed Salmon with Maple-Spice Carrots

Because this one-pan meal is ready in just 35 minutes, it's a good choice for a healthy recipe after you've had a long day at the office. Maple-spiced carrots cook alongside pepita-crusted salmon fillets and deliver amazing taste and nutrition in a dinner the whole family will devour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon with Chopped Tomatillo Salad

We made this chopped salad with pico de gallo in mind. Tangy tomatillos add fresh crunch to the classic mixture of tomatoes, cilantro and onion to brighten up this broiled salmon recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Roasted Salmon Rice Bowl with Beets & Brussels

Rating: Unrated
Roasting vegetables and salmon together on one sheet pan while the rice cooks makes an easy, satisfying meal packed with protein, whole grains and veggies. To ensure that you're getting 100 percent whole grains, look for a wild rice blend that consists of wild and brown rice.
By Hilary Meyer

Grilled Salmon with Kale Sauté

In this healthy dinner recipe, salmon fillets are seasoned with a zesty dry rub, grilled and served with a simple side--lemon-seasoned sautéed kale and shallots. Sometimes simple is best!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon with Roasted Tomatoes and Shallots

These salmon fillets are roasted on a juicy tomato-shallot mixture. This dish makes extra salmon that you can use for other entrees.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon & Sweet Potato Buddha Bowls

Harissa adds Moroccan flavor to this healthy grain bowl recipe without needing a long list of ingredients. Just 5 ingredients is all you need to get dinner (or a packable lunch) on the table in under an hour!
By Joy Howard

Salmon Sliders with Tangy Mustard Slaw

The deep purple of the cabbage slaw would be enough to liven up these salmon sliders, but we add even more color with a simple carrot and cucumber side salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Coffee-Rubbed Salmon with Orange Salsa

Brown sugar, coffee and coriander are the base for the delicious rub in this healthy baked salmon recipe. Serve with brown rice pilaf or a farro salad.
By Julia Clancy

Skillet-Roasted Citrus Salmon with Grilled Vegetables

Grilled salmon fillets, flavored with herbs and orange, are served alongside asparagus and summer squash cooked in foil packets over an open fire.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oven-Baked Salmon with Charred Onions & Old Bay Radishes

The charred onion puree is both smoky and sweet, a nice foil for this simple baked salmon recipe. Serve this healthy salmon recipe with a glass of crisp, dry rosé for an easy dinner that's special enough for company. Environmental note: If you are deciding between farmed and wild salmon for this recipe, you should know that either one can be a sustainable choice: While farmed salmon historically has gotten a bad rap, many options now rate as Best Choice and Good Alternative by Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program. Use wild Pacific salmon if you prefer (most comes from well-managed fisheries), but check for doneness a few minutes early as it's typically leaner.
By Joey Elenterio

Plank-Grilled Miso Salmon

Besides adding smoky flavor, cooking salmon on a plank eliminates the triple pitfalls of grilling fish--drying out, sticking to the grate or breaking when you attempt to turn it. For this healthy grilled salmon recipe, the sweet-salty flavor of the miso-maple glaze counterpoints the buttery richness of the fish.
By Steven Raichlen

Spice-Seared Salmon with Greek-Style Green Beans

Preparing this spice-seared salmon recipe is a joy for the senses! Rubbing salmon with spices creates a light, delicious main course. Serve this recipe with roasted potatoes or brown rice. If you have leftover salmon, serve it on top of a simple salad for a satisfying lunch the next day.
By Amy Riolo

Salmon with Mango Salsa

Pack a dietary punch with this combination of salmon and mango salsa. The omega-3-rich fish increases immunity, fights heart disease, boosts energy levels, and lifts moods, while the fiber-intensive mango contains generous amounts of vitamins A, C, and E.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Salmon with White Bean Ragout

In this easy dinner recipe, salmon fillets seasoned with salt and pepper are roasted and served on a stew-like ragout of cannellini beans, chard, and cherry tomatoes. A light sprinkling of Pecorino Romano cheese delivers a finishing touch to this healthy meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli

The vibrant combo of cheese, cilantro, chili, and lime--inspired by Mexican street corn--makes this salmon sheet-pan dinner burst with flavor.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Salmon & Spring Vegetables with Dill

This 20-minute salmon, asparagus, and new potato dinner for two is cooked in the microwave to save time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
