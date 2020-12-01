Healthy Blue Cheese Recipes

Find healthy, delicious blue cheese recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

3-Ingredient Blue Cheese & Fig Bites

Salty-tangy blue cheese pairs beautifully with sweet fig jam in these easy appetizers, which are perfect for a holiday party. The optional minced chives add a nice pop of color, but these are just as tasty without herbs. Keep the ingredients on hand and you can whip these up for impromptu holiday cocktail parties.
By Carolyn Casner

Pear, Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad

The light and refreshing vinaigrette in this side salad offsets the tangy funk of Gorgonzola and sweetness from the raisins and pears. Even better, this salad celebrates fall and has beautiful colors. Feel free to get creative with this salad: Add chicken to make it meal-worthy, choose a different nut or swap Bosc pears for your favorite variety. Be sure to wait to dress this salad until ready to serve or the greens will wilt.
By Sarah Epperson

Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza—it provides 120% of your Daily Value per serving. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. We make the oven a multitasker to get this winter pizza on the table fast. The crust bakes on the bottom rack while the vegetables roast. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.
By Breana Killeen

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Enjoy the classic flavors of Buffalo chicken wings in a healthier way. Spooned into spaghetti squash boats and topped with blue cheese, this lighter version is just as tasty as the real deal but it will actually make you crave your veggies.
By Lauren Grant

Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese

Toasted walnuts and roasted pork tenderloin make this elegant salad worthy of company, yet it's easy enough to prepare on a weeknight!
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

This creamy crowd-pleasing pasta salad features the tantalizing flavors of Buffalo chicken with a healthy dose of vegetables. Bring it to your next potluck or picnic, or whip it up for game day.
By Hilary Meyer

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip

This healthy Buffalo chicken dip is one quick appetizer to remember for your next Super Bowl party. A simple mixture of reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat cream cheese is baked with shredded chicken breast and the classic spicy-tangy hot sauce with a crumble of blue cheese on top. It's perfect for heaping onto celery and carrot sticks or any other crispy vegetable.
By Karen Rankin

Cheesy Sweet Peppers and Corn

If you like cheese, you'll love this vegetable side dish. Sweet peppers--both red and green--and sweet yellow corn are slow-cooked, topped with a creamy, blue cheese sauce and sprinkled with shredded cheddar. It's decadently delicious!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Red Cabbage Salad with Blue Cheese & Maple-Glazed Walnuts

Serve this hearty salad recipe--combining red cabbage, blue cheese and glazed walnuts--as an accompaniment to roast pork or chicken. To slice the cabbage quickly, cut the head into wedges and slice in your food processor. A mandoline is also a great tool for the job.
By Kathy Gunst

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

Roasted cauliflower florets take the place of shredded chicken in this vegetarian riff on Buffalo chicken dip. This veggie version of the popular game-day appetizer boosts your vegetable intake in the most creamy, delicious way possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Blue Cheese & Spinach Salad

This blue cheese, corn and spinach salad recipe is delicious tossed with a warm bacon-spiked tomato vinaigrette. We love a full-flavored blue cheese like Maytag, but a milder blue cheese is also nice. This spinach salad is great with pizza or as a light side salad.
By Hilary Meyer

Apple-Tomato Salad

An apple adds sweetness and crunch to a fresh green salad made with cherry tomatoes, pecans, and blue cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Blue Cheese-Walnut Green Beans

Blue Cheese-Walnut Green Beans

Tender-crisp green beans tossed with creamy blue cheese and topped with toasted walnuts pair well with grilled steak or chicken.
Little Gem Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese & Herb Dressing

Little Gem Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese & Herb Dressing

Little Gem lettuce is like a cross between romaine and butterhead. It's perfect for making an updated take on the wedge salad in this healthy recipe. If you can't find Little Gem, use half a romaine heart for each serving. You can order Point Reyes Original blue cheese online from pointreyescheese.com or substitute another raw-milk blue cheese.
Chopped Cobb Salad

Chopped Cobb Salad

Kale Salad with Bacon-Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Kale Salad with Bacon-Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Loaded Spinach Salad

Loaded Spinach Salad

Blue Cheese & Mushroom Pizza

Blue Cheese & Mushroom Pizza

Buffalo Cauliflower Salad

This roasted Buffalo cauliflower salad tastes indulgent but is absolutely virtuous. The salad is packed with all the Buffalo wing essentials--carrots, celery, a creamy dressing and blue cheese. And cauliflower, with all its nooks and crannies, is even better at soaking up Buffalo sauce than chicken wings!

All Healthy Blue Cheese Recipes

Wild Rice & Roasted Beet Salad

This delicious grain salad is great to have on hand for weekday lunches. Wild rice, beets, toasted pecans and Gorgonzola combine in a sweet maple vinaigrette for a truly satisfying meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blue Cheese Portobello Burgers

Blue cheese and slow-cooked onions turn a grilled portobello into an indulgent portobello burger. Ruby port--a sweet fortified wine--gives extra depth of flavor to the caramelized onions.
By David Bonom

Seared Steak with Caramelized Onion & Blue Cheese Sauce

It only takes one skillet to make this restaurant-worthy pan-seared steak recipe with creamy caramelized onion and blue cheese sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Cauliflower with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Cauliflower roasted in big chunks is delicious and the quick blue cheese vinaigrette makes it special. Try it as a side dish for steak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Cobb Salad

Cooked peeled shrimp is perfect for quick and healthy meals--here we use it in place of chicken in our simplified Cobb Salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Portobello Cutlets with Caramelized Onions & Blue Cheese

Portobello mushroom cutlets get steak-house treatment--caramelized onions and blue cheese--in this healthy vegetarian dinner recipe. Serve the mushroom “steaks” with a baked potato and creamed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

This bright-tasting vinaigrette is loaded with tangy crumbled blue cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Celeriac & Apple Soup with Blue Cheese Toasts

In this easy, make-ahead apple soup recipe, celeriac (celery root) and apples are roasted to intensify their flavor before being pureed. The blue cheese toasts on top add a little something special, but you could forgo them for chopped toasted pecans.
By Ivy Manning

Summer Crudites & Dip

This beautiful and healthy appetizer board will be the talk of all your summer parties. Just assemble a colorful assortment of crunchy vegetables for dunking in two dips--a cooling herbed blue cheese and a spicy avocado hummus that play very nicely together.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Pear & Blue Cheese Flatbread

The classic combination of pears, walnuts and blue cheese isn't just for salad. Toss the same ingredients onto purchased whole-wheat pizza dough and make your own gourmet flatbread at home. Any type of ripe, firm pear will work--red pears look great.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing

Creamy blue cheese dressing is still rich and delicious when you make it with low-fat dairy products and reduced-fat mayonnaise. Choose the tangiest aged blue cheese you can find; its flavor will go a long way.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spring Chicken & Blue Cheese Salad

This main-dish chicken salad has bright flavors of tarragon in a creamy blue cheese dressing with just a touch of sweetness from honey.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl

Get the flavors of spicy Buffalo chicken wings, without frying, in this nutritious couscous bowl loaded with protein and crisp veggies.
By Katie Webster

Blue Cheese Dip with Herbs

The concentrated dairy flavor of labneh, a strained yogurt, combined with 2 cups of crumbled blue cheese makes this blue cheese dip recipe exciting. Thin leftovers with more vinegar to make an easy blue cheese salad dressing.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Buffalo-Style Bistro Lunch Box

These tailgate-inspired lunch bowls can be assembled in about 15 minutes using just a handful of ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, like pregrilled chicken and spicy Buffalo-flavored hummus. We're packing these up with crunchy veggie sticks and blue cheese so you can savor all the game-day flavors, but for a fraction of the calories.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Steak & Potato Grill Packets with Blue Cheese & Rosemary

Steak and potatoes are a classic combo on the grill. We have taken the concept one step further by adding green beans and rosemary, and wrapping everything in a packet to make a complete meal. A sprinkling of blue cheese just before serving is the perfect finish for this steak-house special.
By Joy Howard

Strawberry & Blue Cheese Bruschetta

In this healthy bruschetta recipe, the big, bold, salty, tangy flavor of blue cheese makes an unexpected but utterly delicious match with sweet juicy strawberries. This bruschetta recipe makes a quick, easy appetizer and is so pretty topped with chopped green chives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blue Cheese Sauce

This rich sauce is excellent on burgers and sandwiches. To make a dipping sauce, stir in a little extra low-fat mayonnaise or sour cream, then serve with baby carrots, celery sticks and sliced cucumbers.
By Ken Haedrich

Celery & Blue Cheese Dip with Tomato Juice

Get a nice dose of potassium, protein and fiber--all for less than 120 calories--in this healthy snack.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Fig, Arugula & Gorgonzola Grilled Pizzas

Flatbreads are an easy dinner to pull together and, because you'll need to work quickly to top them (so the uncooked bottoms don't steam and soften), this meal comes together quickly. Balsamic onions and pungent fresh cheese cut the sweetness of the figs perfectly. Don't skimp on the fig jam, though--it really drives the fig flavor home.
By Liz Mervosh

Fig & Blue Cheese Toast

In this healthy cheese toast recipe, crusty bread is topped with a touch of sweet jam, salty blue cheese and crunchy nuts for a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
By Breana Killeen

Blue Cheese & Fig Bite

Fresh figs, blue cheese and a drizzle of honey top toasted baguette slices for a magical, flavorful combination in this easy appetizer recipe. Look for fresh figs May through December in well-stocked supermarkets and specialty-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blue Cheese Chicken Burger

Made with ground chicken breast instead of beef, these burgers are lower in fat. But you won't miss out on taste because they're seasoned with blue cheese and Dijon mustard.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
